Laf A Lot 100 Laf-A-Lot Rd

Appetizers

Basket Of Fries

$6.00

Basket Of House Chips

$5.00

Basket of Pork Rinds

$5.00

Basket Of Tator Tots

$6.00

Boneless WIngs

$13.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Chips And Guacamole

$8.00

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Motz Sticks

$9.00

Pretzels

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

House Salad

$8.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Cup Chowder

$3.00

Bowl Chowder

$5.00

Cup French Onion Soup

$4.00

Crock French Onion Soup

$7.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps

1 Rhode Island Wiener "Gagger"

$3.00

2 "Gaggers

$5.50

3 "Gaggers"

$8.00

BLT

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Classic Burger

$12.00

Fil Burger

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken And Swiss

$14.00

Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Panini Of Choice

$13.00

Pizza Burger

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Surf & Turf Burger

$16.00

Turkey And Bacon Wrap

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Entrees

12 OZ Prime Rib

$27.00

16 OZ Prime Rib

$33.00

6 oz. Sirloin Filet

$23.00

8 oz. Sirloin Filet

$27.00

Broiled Fish

$18.00

Cajun Blackened Salmon

$27.00

Chicken Parm

$21.00

Fish Fry

$17.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00

Lemon Thyme Salmon

$26.00

Pasta and 2 Meatballs

$13.00

Pasta and 3 Meatballs

$16.00

Sirloin Steak

$25.00

Small Fish Fry

$13.00

Pizza

Personal Pizza

$6.00

Medium 12"

$12.00

Large 16"

$15.00

Large 1 Topping

$16.75

Large 2 Topping

$18.50

Large 3 Topping

$20.25

Large 4 Topping

$22.00

Medium 1 Topping

$13.25

Medium 2 Topping

$14.50

Medium 3 Topping

$15.75

Medium 4 Topping

$17.00

Personal 1 Topping

$6.50

Personal 2 Topping

$7.00

Personal 3 Topping

$7.50

Personal 4 Topping

$8.00

Flatbread Breakfast Pizza

$12.00

Medium Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Large Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Boneless (5)

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Tenders (3)

$7.00

Platters and Daily Specials

Small A~ Lotta Platter

$13.00

Large A~ Lotta Platter

$16.00

Pizza & Wing Special

$24.00

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

WINE

Brownstone Cabernet

$5.00

Brownstone Chardonnay

$5.00

Brownstone Merlot

$5.00

Dr. Franks Riesling

$6.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Laf-A-Lot Rd, Wayland, NY 14572

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
