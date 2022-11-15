Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lafayette Brewing Co

413 Reviews

$$

622 Main St

Lafayette, IN 47901

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus Burger
Ranchero Wrap
Chicken Meltdown

Starters

Shareable beginnings... or a meal!

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$6.00

A bakery fresh jumbo soft pretzel served with our green chile nacho cheese and house beer mustard.

Scotch Eggs

$10.00

A UK pub favorite... hard boiled eggs wrapped in spicy sausage then coated in panko bread crumbs and deep fried. Served with honey dijon dipping sauce.

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Red, white & blue corn tortilla chips topped with beer braised chicken, green chile nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño peppers and pico de gallo. Served with fire roasted tomato salsa and sour cream.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Cajun seasoned top butt steak (cooked to temp), blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and pickled jalapeño folded in a cheddar-jalapeño tortilla. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and served with a mini salad of shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

12" steak roll, garlic butter, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce for dipping

Hickory Smoked Wings

$12.00

A pound of jumbo wings slow smoked over hickory wood and finished in the fryer. Served with celery and ranch dressing.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A spicy blend of cream and parmesan cheeses, spinach, artichoke heats and crushed red pepper. Served with red, white and blue tortilla chips.

Fried Pickles

$9.50

We hand dip kosher dill pickle spears into our house beer battered and deep fry to a golden brown. Served with a side of ranch for dipping.

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Garlic Pesto, Balsamic Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Dill, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, on a Flatbread Crust

Soups & Salads

Get your greens with one of our delicious salads!

Brew Co Cobb

$14.00

A bed of crisp romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, mushroom, hard-boiled egg and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce topped with green pepper, tomato, cucumber and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.

South of the Border

$10.00

Avocado, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet Corn, Seasoned Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Pickled Jalapeno, Tortilla Strips, on a bed of Red & Green Romaine Lettuce

The Lafayetter

$10.00

Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olive, Diced Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Pepitas, Banana Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on a bed of Red & Green Romaine.

French Onion

$8.00

Cup Potato Leek

$4.00

Bowl Potato Leek

$7.00

Quart Potato Leek

$12.00

Sandwiches

From classics to our own signature creations, we'd make the Earl of Sandwich proud! All sandwiches served with our house pub chips unless otherwise noted.

Chicken Meltdown

$12.50

JALAPEÑO CORNBREAD IS BACK!! Cajun seasoned chicken, apple wood smoked bacon, smoked gouda cheese and our chipotle-stout barbecue sauce grilled between slices of jalapeño-corn sandwich bread.

Pesto Melt

$10.00

A modern take on an old classic... this grilled cheese features provolone cheese, grilled tomato and basil pesto on sourdough bread.

West Coast BLT

$11.00

Apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread.

Ranchero Wrap

$12.50

Beer battered chicken wrapped up with apple wood smoked bacon, shredded mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a cheddar-jalapeño tortilla.

Bella Tacos

$11.00

(3x) Cajun seasoned portabella mushroom slices tucked into a corn tortilla with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and chipotle ranch sauce. Served with a side of red, white & blue tortilla chips and fire roasted tomato salsa.

LBC Cheese Steak

$14.00

A fresh, beer marinated top sirloin steak grilled to order, sliced and topped with sautéed onion, green pepper & mushroom and green chile nacho cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Tap Room Chicken

$11.50

Beer braised and pulled chicken tossed with our house beer-b-cue sauce then topped with cheddar cheese and crispy fried onion straws on a toasted pretzel bun.

Everything Salmon Bagel

$14.00

House cured & smoked salmon, bacon, avocado, pickled red onion, romaine and lemon-dill vinaigrette on a toasted everything bagel. Served with a side of pub chips.

Anti Hero

$12.00

Chilled Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Provolone, Artichoke Hearts, Pickled Red Onion, Ramoine, Olive Tapenade, and Garlic Aioli on a Steak Roll

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Jumbo Cajun Seasoned Shrimp, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Remoulade on a Toasted Steak Roll

Tijuana Taxi

$12.00

Oven roasted turkey, apple wood smoked bacon, pickled jalapeño, tomato and chipotle ranch sauce baked in a jumbo steak roll.

Sophia

$12.00

Capicola ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese baked in a jumbo steak roll.

Burgers

Build your own burger! Choose one of our four premium patties and customize from there. All burgers served with our house pub chips.

Angus Burger

$12.00

8 oz Certified Angus Beef patty

Bison Burger

$14.00

A local, organic American bison patty

Beyond Burger

$13.00

A gourmet, plant-based patty that's vegan friendly

Classics

Classic dishes served up LBC style!

Small Fish and Chips

$13.00

Eight ounces of mild and flaky North Atlantic cod loins dipped in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of plain or seasoned fries.

Large Fish and Chips

$17.00

Twelve ounces of mild and flaky North Atlantic cod hand dipped in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of plain or seasoned fries.

Rib Tips

$14.00

Twelve ounces of pecan wood smoked rib tips tossed in our house beer-b-cue sauce. Served with your choice of plain or seasoned fries.

Chicken and Chips

$12.50

A trio of jumbo chicken tenders hand dipped in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of plain or seasoned fries.

Specials

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$10.00

Turkey & Cheddar Melt

$12.00

Hot Italian Burger

$12.50

Yorkshire Burrito

$14.00

Sides

The perfect accompaniment!

Fries

$3.50

Our 3/8" skin on, straight cut fries are the perfect complement to any sandwich or burger, or just by them selves!

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Onion Petals

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with tomato, red onion, green pepper and cucumber. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Pub Chips

$1.50

Our house potato chips.

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Red, white and blue corn tortilla chips.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

For the Kiddos

For our guests 12 and under. All kiddos meals include 2 sides and a soft drink.

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Apple Crumb Pie

$7.00

Draft Beer

Crowler Star City Schwarzbier

$6.54

Crowler Tippecanoe Common

$6.54

Crowler Hoplager

$6.54

Crowler Prophet's Rock

$6.54

Crowler Hop House Revival

$9.35

Crowler Star City Lager

$6.54

Crowler Grapefruit Kush

$6.54

Crowler Oktoberfest

$6.54

Crowler Pipers' Pride

$6.54

Crowler Eighty-Five

$6.54

Crowler Stray Dog

$6.54

Crowler Tranquil Duck

$6.54

Crowler Nose Mitten

$6.54

Crowler Total Thiolization

$6.54

New Growler Star City Schwarzbier

$14.95

New Growler Tippecanoe Common

$14.95

New Growler Hoplager

$14.95

New Growler Prophet's Rock

$14.95

New Growler Hop House Revival

$19.63

New Growler Star City Lager

$14.95

New Growler Grapefruit Kush

$14.95

New Growler Oktoberfest

$14.95

New Growler Pipers' Pride

$14.95

New Growler Eighty-five

$14.95

New Growler Stray Dog

$14.95

New Growler Tranquil Duck

$14.95

New Growler Nose Mitten

$14.95

New Growler Total Thiolization

$14.95

Bottled Beer

2011 Big Boris Bomber

$14.02Out of stock

2012 Big Boris Bomber

$14.02Out of stock

2014 Big Boris Bomber

$14.02

2016 Big Boris Bomber

$14.02Out of stock

Coors Light 12oz

$3.74

Miller Lite 12oz

$3.74

White Claw 12oz

$5.61

Soft Drinks

We serve a variety of Coca Cola products.

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Costa Rican sourced coffees from Lafayette's own Copper Moon Coffee.

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Brewhouse Soda

Made in house with pure cane sugar!

Brewhouse Rootbeer

$3.00

Rootbeer Crowler

$4.00

Rootbeer Growler Fill

$5.50

Cream Soda

$3.00

Cream Soda Crowler

$4.00

Cream Soda Growler Fill

$5.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are currently open for dine in and carry out service. We are following recommendations of the CDC, state and local health departments in order to provide our guests and staff with a safe environment. Lafayette's original craft brewery! We offer a variety of handcrafted ales and lagers, a full service restaurant with a large family dining area and banquet space in our 2nd floor Beer Hall. We were the 1st brewery to receive Indiana's small brewers permit and are currently the 2nd oldest operating brewery in the state. Stop in to visit a piece of Indiana's brewing history.

Website

Location

622 Main St, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

