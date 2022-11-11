Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Lafayette Inn & Restaurant

263 Reviews

$$

146 Main Street

Stanardsville, VA 22973

Popular Items

Original Cheddar Cheeseburger
Western Burger
CHOCOLATE TORTE

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes (4)

$11.00

Served Over a Warmed Cheese Fondue and a Small Bed of Greens.

Caprese Plate

$8.00

Mozzarella, Sweet Cherub Tomatoes, Basil with Balsamic Glaze on a Bed of Greens

Spiced Shrimp

$12.00

(8) Old Bay Spiced Shrimp with Spicy Cocktail Sauce *

Corn Fritters

$6.00

(8) Served with Cinnamon Honey Butter

Gouda Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Aged Gouda and Parmesan with Hints of Bacon

Fried Oysters

$9.00

(6) With Sweet Chili Sauce and Savory Balsamic Glaze

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Breaded Rings Served with a Sriracha Ranch Dipping Sauce

Scallop App

$14.00

(5) Seared with balsamic glaze.

Salads & Soups

Lafayette Salad

$5.00

Mixed Greens with A House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette, Spiced Pecans and Apple Julienne

Goat Cheese Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens with Champagne Vinaigrette, Topped with Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, and Spiced Pecans

Pickled Beet Salad

$11.00

Yoder’s tiny beets, feta cheese, sautéed onions, spiced pecans, and topped w/ champagne vinaigrette.

Grilled Romaine Wedge

$8.00

w/ Bleu cheese, tomato, bacon &amp; Caesar dressing

Corn & Tomato Salad

$8.00

Sautéed white shoepeg corn, cherry tomatoes and onion topped with herb marinated Mozzarella and finished with balsamic glaze.

Burrata (Caprese) Salad

$14.50

Spiced Shrimp (6)- ADD ON

$10.00

Grilled Chicken- ADD ON

$10.00

Blackened Salmon- ADD ON

$10.00

Warmed Couscous

$12.50

with Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Broccoli and Champagne Vinaigrette

Soup Crock DuJour- (Not an ongoing item)

$6.00

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

$24.00

Chef Tasting

$145.00

Chef Tasting- DESIGNIATED DRIVER (No Wine)

$125.00

Chicken - KEY LIME

$23.00Out of stock

Sliced Chicken Breast in a reduced citrus sauce with pineapple- Served over mango rice

Chicken Sun Dried

$23.00

UAsk your server

Filet Mignon Stack- (8oz)

$32.00

Filet Mignon on top of spinach topped mashed potatoes surrounded by fried onion straws- Finished with a herb Bleu cheese sauce.

Filet Mignon- TRADITIONAL- (8oz)

$32.00

Filet Mignon topped with herb butter served with potato and vegetable

Flat Iron- Brazilian (8oz)

$25.00

Flame grilled Flat Iron Steak, Sliced and topped with a reduced Brazilian gravy/sauce. Complimented by infused Chimichurri rice and vegetable.

PORK (Flat Iron)

$24.00

Salmon - Soy & Ginger

$23.00

Pan seared and oven finished salmon filet topped with a soy/ginger/honey glaze. Served with rice and vegetable.

Scallops Risotto

$28.00

Seared Diver Scallops over a bed of mushroom risotto. Topped off with crumbled bacon and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Seafood Diablo

$29.00

Old Bay Spiced shrimp, fish, scallops sautéed w/ tomatoes, onions and spinach. Dish is served in a lite broth over rice. (Spicy)

Shrimp & Grits

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp, onions and peppers - Finished in a Southern Comfort BBQ Sauce over fresh stone ground grits.

Shrimp & Corn Risotto

$28.00

Butter poached shrimp and shoepeg corn with smoked paprika, black pepper and a touch of cream. Served over mushroom risotto.

Shrimp & Sausage Puttanesca Pasta

$26.00

Shrimp and a touch of Sausage along with sauteed mixed olives and capers, cherry tomatoes and onion ("the kitchen sink")- Red pepper flakes and spinach added. Finished in a garlic butter and wine sauce over pasta.

Surf (6 Shrimp) & Turf (Steak Medallion)

$31.50

6 Jumbo Spiced Shrimp and 4oz Filet Mignon with herb butter served with mashed potato and vegetable

Three Cheese Ravioli (8)

$19.00

Fontina, Parmesan and Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with handcrafted vodka sauce

VEGAN Couscous and Veg Bowl

$22.00

Multigrain couscous sauteed with accents of red onion, olives, cherry tomatoes and broccoli. Finished with warmed champagne vinaigrette.

Braised Short Rib with Root Vegetable Medley

$39.00Out of stock

A la Carte Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Risotto - Side

$5.00

S&G Martini - Side

$12.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Small Salad- Side

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries w/ Cinnamon Sugar

$3.00

Vegetable DuJour- Side

$3.00

Potato of the Day- Side

$3.00

Rice- Side

$3.00

Date Night (Sunday In Restaurant Only)

DATE NIGHT

$59.95

Burgers & BBQ

Original Cheddar Cheeseburger

$12.50

w/Sliced Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Slice

Alpine Burger

$12.50

Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms

Blackened Bleu Burger

$12.50

Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon w/Cajun Spice

Breakfast Burger

$12.50

Fried Egg, Bacon & American Cheese

California Burger

$12.50

Bacon, Guacamole, Red Onion & American Swiss

Caprese Burger

$12.50

Mozzarella, Pesto w/ Balsamic Glaze

Charleston Burger

$12.50

Fried Green Tomato w/ Cajun Bistro Sauce

Greek Burger

$12.50

Sautéed Spinach & Feta Cheese

Hawaiian Burger

$12.50

Grilled Pineapple & Bacon w/ Teriyaki Glaze

Italian Burger

$12.50

Oregano, Garlic, Onion w/ Marinara & Mozzarella

Napa Burger

$12.50

Sundried Tomato, Feta, Red Onion w/Pesto

Normandy Burger

$12.50

Garlic & Herb Cheese w/ Sautéed Onions

Roy Rogers Burger

$12.50

Horseradish & Sour Cream

Southwestern Burger

$12.50

Cheddar, Hot Peppers & Chipotle Dressing

Steak Burger

$12.50

Onion Rings, Bleu Cheese & A-1

Stroganoff Burger

$12.50

Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions & Sour Cream

Teriyaki Burger

$12.50

Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms in Teriyaki Glaze

Western Burger

$12.50

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings w/ Tangy BBQ Sauce

Pulled Pork BBQ

$12.50

DESSERT

. ICE CREAM- SINGLE

$3.00

1 Praline To-Go

$3.00

Creamy Cajun candy made from pure Louisiana cane sugar w/ whole pecans

2 Pralines To-Go

$5.00

APPLE PIE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE TORTE

$6.00

DESSERT DuJour Special

$6.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$8.00

STICKY TOFFEE CAKE

$9.00

Zesty Lemon Bar

$4.50

Kaye's Waffle Delight

$8.00

Beverage - Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee- DECAF

$1.95

Coffee- REGULAR

$1.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Soda

$1.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$1.95

MOCKTAIL- Cranberry Cocktail

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Fruit Cocktail

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Margarita (Rocks)

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Peach Bellini

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Pina Colada

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Shirley Temple

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Sweet & Sour (Rocks)

$5.00

MOCKTAIL- Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Soda

$1.95

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Beer, Cider & Seltzer

Blue Mtn. Dark Hollow - Stout

$7.50

Blue Mtn. Full Nelson -IPA

$5.00

Bold Rock- Virginia Apple Cider

$5.00

Bold Rock-Cider -Seasonal Pineapple

$5.00

DAILY PILS- Basic City

$5.00

Amber Ale- Skipping Rock (16oz)

$6.00

Coors Light- 16oz

$5.00

IPA - Three Notch'd

$5.00

Lager- Three Notch'd

$5.00

Apple Cider- Coyote Hole 16oz

$5.00

Sangria Cider- Coyote Hole 16oz

$5.00

Belgian White- Blue Moon

$5.00

Black Cherry- White Claw Seltzer

$5.00

Bloody Mary & Eye Openers

Bloody Mary- Absolut Dirty

$6.00

Bloody Mary- Absolut Peppar

$6.00

Bloody Mary- Tito BLT

$6.00

Bloody Mary- Tito Classic

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Cranberry Cocktail

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Peach Bellini

$6.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Coffee Cocktails

Baileys Irish Cream Coffee

$13.00

Frangelico Hazelnut Coffee

$12.00

Jamison Craft Brew Whiskey/Kahlua Coffee

$12.00

Jamison Irish Whiskey Coffee

$11.00

Kahlua Coffee

$8.00

Van Gogh Double Expresso Vodka Coffee

$9.00

Cold Brew Coffee Whiskey/Hot Chocolate Special

$10.75

Dirty Dozen

Absolut Cosmo

$12.00

Classic Martini- Tito Vodka

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin Dirty Martini

$12.00

Old Fashion- Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon

$14.00

Perfect Manhattan- Makers

$15.00

Kahlua, Vodka & Cream (former White Russian)

$10.00

Tropical & Myers Rum Punch

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Wild Turkey Sour

$10.00

Cuervo Margarita Rocks

$10.00

Pina Colada Rocks-Rum & Malibu

$10.00

Ponga Wine Spritzer

$9.50

SEASONAL- Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.00

Red Wine Btls

Ancient Peaks Zinfandel Bottle

$41.00

Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Barboursville Barbara Reserve

$42.00

Barboursville Cabernet Franc

$49.00

Barboursville Cabernet Sauvignon

$37.50

Barboursville Octagon

$115.00

Beran Zinfandel Bottle

$45.00

Catena Vista Flores- Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Conundrum Red Blend- Caymus/Wagner Bottle

$52.00

Duckhorn Decoy LIMITED Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Early Mountain Cabernet Franc Bottle

$49.00

Early Mountain- Eluvium Bottle

$69.00

Lafayette Select CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$32.00

Opus One 2010 Bottle

$595.00

Rappahannock Cellars Meritage Bottle

$47.00

Rombauer Vineyards Cab Sauv. Bottle (Regular $125)

$100.00

Sean Minor- Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

$50.00

Seven Hills Merlot Bottle

$45.00

Sparkling/Champagne Btls

Francois Montand Rose Brut Bottle

$35.00

J. Roget Medium Dry Brut Bottle

$35.00

Laurent-Perrier- La Cuvee Brut Bottle

$89.00

Barboursville 1814

$58.00

White & Rose Wine Btls

Barboursville Chardonnay

$37.50

Barnard Griffin Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Cline Pinot Gris Bottle

$29.00

Early Mountain Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle

$41.75

Jefferson Viognier Bottle

$49.00

Lafayette Select Chardonnay

$32.00

Paradou Viognier

$36.00

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Rombauer Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle (Regular $85)

$65.00

True Myth Chardonnay

$39.00

Front Porch White Zinfandel Bottle

$28.00

Martin Ray Rose of Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Wine BY THE GLASS

Angeline Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Barnard Griffin Riesling Glass

$8.00

Barboursville Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.50

Barboursville Chardonnay

$12.50

Catena Malbec Glass

$9.50

Cline Pinot Gris Glass

$8.00

Front Porch White Zinfandel Glass

$7.50

J. Roget Medium Dry Brut Glass

$10.00

Lafayette Select CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$9.00

Lafayette Select CHARDONNAY

$9.00

Ponga Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.50

PORT- Graham 6 Grape

$14.00

PORT- Tawny- Ferreira/Broadbent

$10.00

Rappahannock Meritage Glass

$13.50

Seven Hills Merlot Glass

$13.00

Stone Select Prosecco Glass

$10.00

CORKAGE FEE- Per bottle

Corkage Fee- Per Bottle

$25.00

Meal Choice- KIDS

Chicken Nuggets (2)- KID

$7.95

Grilled Cheese- KID

$7.95

Scrambled Eggs- KID

$7.95

Buttered Pasta with Parmesean & Parsley- KID

$7.95

Pasta with Tomato Sauce- KID

$8.95

Pasta- Make it Mac- KID

$9.95

French Toast- KID (Not listed on Kid Menu)

$7.95

Scrambled/French Toast - KID (Not listed on Kid Menu)

$7.95

Special Treats- KIDS

Shirley Temple- KID

$2.95

Roy Rogers- KID

$2.95

Ice Cream- Vanilla - KID

$2.00

Ice Cream- DuJour- KID

$2.00

Sunday- KID

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

TripAdvisor- Consumer Hall of Fame. Winner- Virginia's Restaurant of the Year.

Location

146 Main Street, Stanardsville, VA 22973

Directions

Gallery
Lafayette Inn & Restaurant image
Lafayette Inn & Restaurant image
Lafayette Inn & Restaurant image

