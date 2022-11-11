- Home
Lafayette Inn & Restaurant
263 Reviews
$$
146 Main Street
Stanardsville, VA 22973
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes (4)
Served Over a Warmed Cheese Fondue and a Small Bed of Greens.
Caprese Plate
Mozzarella, Sweet Cherub Tomatoes, Basil with Balsamic Glaze on a Bed of Greens
Spiced Shrimp
(8) Old Bay Spiced Shrimp with Spicy Cocktail Sauce *
Corn Fritters
(8) Served with Cinnamon Honey Butter
Gouda Mac N Cheese
Aged Gouda and Parmesan with Hints of Bacon
Fried Oysters
(6) With Sweet Chili Sauce and Savory Balsamic Glaze
Crispy Calamari
Lightly Breaded Rings Served with a Sriracha Ranch Dipping Sauce
Scallop App
(5) Seared with balsamic glaze.
Salads & Soups
Lafayette Salad
Mixed Greens with A House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette, Spiced Pecans and Apple Julienne
Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed Greens with Champagne Vinaigrette, Topped with Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, and Spiced Pecans
Pickled Beet Salad
Yoder’s tiny beets, feta cheese, sautéed onions, spiced pecans, and topped w/ champagne vinaigrette.
Grilled Romaine Wedge
w/ Bleu cheese, tomato, bacon & Caesar dressing
Corn & Tomato Salad
Sautéed white shoepeg corn, cherry tomatoes and onion topped with herb marinated Mozzarella and finished with balsamic glaze.
Burrata (Caprese) Salad
Spiced Shrimp (6)- ADD ON
Grilled Chicken- ADD ON
Blackened Salmon- ADD ON
Warmed Couscous
with Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Broccoli and Champagne Vinaigrette
Soup Crock DuJour- (Not an ongoing item)
Entrees
Cajun Pasta
Chef Tasting
Chef Tasting- DESIGNIATED DRIVER (No Wine)
Chicken - KEY LIME
Sliced Chicken Breast in a reduced citrus sauce with pineapple- Served over mango rice
Chicken Sun Dried
UAsk your server
Filet Mignon Stack- (8oz)
Filet Mignon on top of spinach topped mashed potatoes surrounded by fried onion straws- Finished with a herb Bleu cheese sauce.
Filet Mignon- TRADITIONAL- (8oz)
Filet Mignon topped with herb butter served with potato and vegetable
Flat Iron- Brazilian (8oz)
Flame grilled Flat Iron Steak, Sliced and topped with a reduced Brazilian gravy/sauce. Complimented by infused Chimichurri rice and vegetable.
PORK (Flat Iron)
Salmon - Soy & Ginger
Pan seared and oven finished salmon filet topped with a soy/ginger/honey glaze. Served with rice and vegetable.
Scallops Risotto
Seared Diver Scallops over a bed of mushroom risotto. Topped off with crumbled bacon and a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Seafood Diablo
Old Bay Spiced shrimp, fish, scallops sautéed w/ tomatoes, onions and spinach. Dish is served in a lite broth over rice. (Spicy)
Shrimp & Grits
Sautéed shrimp, onions and peppers - Finished in a Southern Comfort BBQ Sauce over fresh stone ground grits.
Shrimp & Corn Risotto
Butter poached shrimp and shoepeg corn with smoked paprika, black pepper and a touch of cream. Served over mushroom risotto.
Shrimp & Sausage Puttanesca Pasta
Shrimp and a touch of Sausage along with sauteed mixed olives and capers, cherry tomatoes and onion ("the kitchen sink")- Red pepper flakes and spinach added. Finished in a garlic butter and wine sauce over pasta.
Surf (6 Shrimp) & Turf (Steak Medallion)
6 Jumbo Spiced Shrimp and 4oz Filet Mignon with herb butter served with mashed potato and vegetable
Three Cheese Ravioli (8)
Fontina, Parmesan and Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli with handcrafted vodka sauce
VEGAN Couscous and Veg Bowl
Multigrain couscous sauteed with accents of red onion, olives, cherry tomatoes and broccoli. Finished with warmed champagne vinaigrette.
Braised Short Rib with Root Vegetable Medley
A la Carte Sides
Date Night (Sunday In Restaurant Only)
Burgers & BBQ
Original Cheddar Cheeseburger
w/Sliced Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Slice
Alpine Burger
Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms
Blackened Bleu Burger
Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Bacon w/Cajun Spice
Breakfast Burger
Fried Egg, Bacon & American Cheese
California Burger
Bacon, Guacamole, Red Onion & American Swiss
Caprese Burger
Mozzarella, Pesto w/ Balsamic Glaze
Charleston Burger
Fried Green Tomato w/ Cajun Bistro Sauce
Greek Burger
Sautéed Spinach & Feta Cheese
Hawaiian Burger
Grilled Pineapple & Bacon w/ Teriyaki Glaze
Italian Burger
Oregano, Garlic, Onion w/ Marinara & Mozzarella
Napa Burger
Sundried Tomato, Feta, Red Onion w/Pesto
Normandy Burger
Garlic & Herb Cheese w/ Sautéed Onions
Roy Rogers Burger
Horseradish & Sour Cream
Southwestern Burger
Cheddar, Hot Peppers & Chipotle Dressing
Steak Burger
Onion Rings, Bleu Cheese & A-1
Stroganoff Burger
Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions & Sour Cream
Teriyaki Burger
Sautéed Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms in Teriyaki Glaze
Western Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Rings w/ Tangy BBQ Sauce
Pulled Pork BBQ
DESSERT
. ICE CREAM- SINGLE
1 Praline To-Go
Creamy Cajun candy made from pure Louisiana cane sugar w/ whole pecans
2 Pralines To-Go
APPLE PIE
CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE TORTE
DESSERT DuJour Special
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN
STICKY TOFFEE CAKE
Zesty Lemon Bar
Kaye's Waffle Delight
Beverage - Non-Alcoholic
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk
Coffee- DECAF
Coffee- REGULAR
Cranberry Juice
Diet Soda
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
MOCKTAIL- Cranberry Cocktail
MOCKTAIL- Fruit Cocktail
MOCKTAIL- Margarita (Rocks)
MOCKTAIL- Peach Bellini
MOCKTAIL- Pina Colada
MOCKTAIL- Shirley Temple
MOCKTAIL- Strawberry Daiquiri
MOCKTAIL- Sweet & Sour (Rocks)
MOCKTAIL- Virgin Bloody Mary
Orange Juice
Soda
Sparkling Water
Beer, Cider & Seltzer
Blue Mtn. Dark Hollow - Stout
Blue Mtn. Full Nelson -IPA
Bold Rock- Virginia Apple Cider
Bold Rock-Cider -Seasonal Pineapple
DAILY PILS- Basic City
Amber Ale- Skipping Rock (16oz)
Coors Light- 16oz
IPA - Three Notch'd
Lager- Three Notch'd
Apple Cider- Coyote Hole 16oz
Sangria Cider- Coyote Hole 16oz
Belgian White- Blue Moon
Black Cherry- White Claw Seltzer
Bloody Mary & Eye Openers
Coffee Cocktails
Dirty Dozen
Absolut Cosmo
Classic Martini- Tito Vodka
Tanqueray Gin Dirty Martini
Old Fashion- Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon
Perfect Manhattan- Makers
Kahlua, Vodka & Cream (former White Russian)
Tropical & Myers Rum Punch
Long Island Iced Tea
Wild Turkey Sour
Cuervo Margarita Rocks
Pina Colada Rocks-Rum & Malibu
Ponga Wine Spritzer
SEASONAL- Pumpkin Spice Martini
Red Wine Btls
Ancient Peaks Zinfandel Bottle
Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle
Barboursville Barbara Reserve
Barboursville Cabernet Franc
Barboursville Cabernet Sauvignon
Barboursville Octagon
Beran Zinfandel Bottle
Catena Vista Flores- Malbec Bottle
Conundrum Red Blend- Caymus/Wagner Bottle
Duckhorn Decoy LIMITED Cabernet Sauvignon
Early Mountain Cabernet Franc Bottle
Early Mountain- Eluvium Bottle
Lafayette Select CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Opus One 2010 Bottle
Rappahannock Cellars Meritage Bottle
Rombauer Vineyards Cab Sauv. Bottle (Regular $125)
Sean Minor- Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
Seven Hills Merlot Bottle
Sparkling/Champagne Btls
White & Rose Wine Btls
Barboursville Chardonnay
Barnard Griffin Riesling Bottle
Cline Pinot Gris Bottle
Early Mountain Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle
Jefferson Viognier Bottle
Lafayette Select Chardonnay
Paradou Viognier
Ponga Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Rombauer Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle (Regular $85)
True Myth Chardonnay
Front Porch White Zinfandel Bottle
Martin Ray Rose of Pinot Noir Bottle
Wine BY THE GLASS
Angeline Pinot Noir Glass
Barnard Griffin Riesling Glass
Barboursville Cabernet Sauvignon
Barboursville Chardonnay
Catena Malbec Glass
Cline Pinot Gris Glass
Front Porch White Zinfandel Glass
J. Roget Medium Dry Brut Glass
Lafayette Select CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Lafayette Select CHARDONNAY
Ponga Sauvignon Blanc Glass
PORT- Graham 6 Grape
PORT- Tawny- Ferreira/Broadbent
Rappahannock Meritage Glass
Seven Hills Merlot Glass
Stone Select Prosecco Glass
CORKAGE FEE- Per bottle
Meal Choice- KIDS
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:59 pm
TripAdvisor- Consumer Hall of Fame. Winner- Virginia's Restaurant of the Year.
146 Main Street, Stanardsville, VA 22973