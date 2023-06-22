LM imageView gallery

LM CATERING

review star

No reviews yet

154 N Saginaw St

Pontiac, MI 48342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Subject to Availability;; 48-hour noticed on all catering....

Website

Location

154 N Saginaw St, Pontiac, MI 48342

Directions

Gallery
LM image
LM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alley Cat Cafe
orange star4.7 • 216
31 North Saginaw Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext
Hunter House Hamburgers - UWM Campus
orange starNo Reviews
700 South Boulevard East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
UCafe
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Market Starbucks
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd. East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Container Store -
orange starNo Reviews
585 South Blvd East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext
Hunter House Hamburgers - UWM
orange starNo Reviews
700 South Boulevard East Pontiac, MI 48341
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pontiac

Alley Cat Cafe
orange star4.7 • 216
31 North Saginaw Pontiac, MI 48342
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pontiac
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Lake Orion
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston