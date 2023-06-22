LM CATERING
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Subject to Availability;; 48-hour noticed on all catering....
Location
154 N Saginaw St, Pontiac, MI 48342
