La Fiesta Authentic Mexican Restaurant

783 Alpha Drive

Highland Heights, OH 44124

Popular Items

Chimichanga
Grande Burrito
(3) Tacos

Customize

Our burritos and bowls come with white rice, black beans, grilled sweet peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream. Choose a protein and a spice level and we will do the rest, let us know if you don't want something, we're happy to remove it!

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.

Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$12.00

Pick a protein to go with a scoop of white rice, a dash of black beans, lettuce, mild pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream and chihuahua cheese or choose your specific toppings

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$15.00

We take your custom burrito and flash fry it to crispy perfection. Pick a protein to go with a Bed of rice, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese.

California Burrito

$14.00

Pick a protein to go with a white rice, a dash of black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese. Choose mild or spicy. We finish it off with french fries and guac on the inside.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Pick a protein to go with a Bed of Salad, a dash of beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, onions and sweet peppers, corn salsa, sour cream and cheese in a fried crispy shell

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Pick a protein to go with a Bed of tortilla chips, a dash of beans and rice, and your choice of our fresh and delicious toppings.

Mexico Fries

Mexico Fries

$14.00

Pick a protein to go with a Bed of French Fries, a dash of rice and beans, your choice of our fresh and delicious toppings.

TACOS

(3) Tacos

$12.00

3 Taco served on corn tortillas with cilantro, diced onions, lime, pickled onions and salsa. Additional toppings can be added for a small charge.

(5) Tacos

$18.00

(5) Street tacos on house made soft corn tortillas

10 Taco Party Pack

$36.00

20 Taco Party Pack

$65.00

(2) Fish Tacos

$10.00

Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.

(3) Fish Tacos

$14.00

Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.

(2) Queso Tacos

$10.00

(3) Street tacos on house made soft corn tortillas

(3) Queso Tacos

$14.00

(3) Street tacos on house made soft corn tortillas

(2) Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Dos equis beer battered tilapia, on soft corn or flour tortillas served with fresh cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream and chipotle mayonaise.

Quesa Birria Tacos

Shredded Beef Birria tacos with Melted Chihuahua Cheese, cilantro & onions and a side of our flavorful consumme soup for dipping.

(3) Quesa Birria Tacos Con Consomme

$15.00

3 Shredded Beef Birria tacos with Melted Chihuahua Cheese, cilantro & onions and a side of our flavorful consumme soup for dipping.

Birria Box (10)

$40.00Out of stock

10 pack of our Shredded Beef Birria tacos with Melted Chihuahua Cheese, cilantro & onions and 2 6oz sides of our flavorful consumme soup for dipping.

Birria Ramen

12 oz Ramen

$7.00

24 oz Ramen

$12.00

Especiales

Torta

$12.00

Fresh bollilo bread with melted cheese, dressed with your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled poblanos, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro, aguacate, and salsa.

Fajitas

$19.00

Pick a protein to go with sides of rice, beans, grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese, with sides of tortillas, guacamole and sour cream.

Enchiladas

$15.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

Your choice of protein, and pico de gallo in a grilled oversized tortilla. Served with a 2 oz side of sour cream

Chile Relleno

$15.00

One Anaheim hot pepper stuffed with Chihuahua Cheese, batter-dipped, fried and topped with our relleno salsa and served with a side of tortillas and rice and beans.

Tamales

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade corn dough masa wrapped in corn husks and steamed.

Street Corn

$5.00

CHIPS//SALSAS//QUESOS//GUAC

SMALL CHIPS+SALSA

$3.00+

SMALL CHIPS+QUESO

$6.00+

SMALL CHIPS+QUESO FUNDIDO

$5.00+

SMALL CHIPS+GUAC

$6.00+

HOUSE SALSA

$1.50+

QUESO

$4.00+

QUESO FUNDIDO

$5.00+

GUAC

$4.00+

CHIPS

$2.00+

LARGE CHIPS+SALSA

$7.00+

LARGE CHIPS+QUESO

$9.00+

LARGE CHIPS+QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.00+

LARGE CHIPS+GUAC

$8.00+

SALSA SAMPLER

$7.00+

2oz portions of our house made salsas

Specialty Salsas

Sides

Side of Rice

$1.50

4 oz side of our Mexican rice, Cilantro Lime Rice or Cilantro Lime Brown Rice

Side of Beans

$1.50

4 oz side of our Refried Beans, Black Beans or Pinto Beans

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Side of Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side of Corn Salsa

$1.00

Side of Pickled Onions

$1.00

Side of Chihuahua Cheese

$1.00

Side of Tinga Salsa

$1.00

Side of Verde Salsa

$1.50

Side of Pastor Salsa

$1.50

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Fried dough dusted with Cinnamon and Sugar.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Horchata

$4.00

Agua de Jamaica

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

White Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.75

Coca Cola Can

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico 20oz

$5.00Out of stock

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$4.00

Mandarin Jarrito

$4.00

Pineapple Jarrito

$4.00

Lime Jarrito

$4.00

Guava Jarrito

$4.00Out of stock

Mango Jarrito

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jarrito

$4.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Jarrito

$4.00Out of stock

Tamarindo Jarrito

$4.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Sangria

$4.00Out of stock

Sidral Apple Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Mexican Fanta Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Fanta Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Waterloo Cranberry

$3.00

Waterloo Grape

$3.00

Waterloo Spiced Apple

$3.00

Mexican Mineral Water

$4.00

Margaritas & Sangria

Lime Margarita

$9.00

Golden Margarita

$12.00

Sangria Swirl

$10.00

Jarrito Margarita (NEW)

$14.00

Lime Pitcher

$48.00

Golden Pitcher

$60.00

Sangria

$8.00

Agua Fresca Margarita

$9.00

Rumchata

$10.00Out of stock

Paloma

$10.00

Cucumber Jalepeno Margarita

$11.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$12.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Modelo Especial

$4.00Out of stock

Pacifico

$4.00Out of stock

Victoria

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Tall Boy

$6.00

Corona Premier

$4.00Out of stock

XX Amber

$4.00Out of stock

Modelo Tall Boy

$6.00

Negra Modelo Tall Boy

$7.00

XX Lager

$4.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Street Corn

$5.00

(2) Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Grilled chipotle marinated shrimp, grilled peppers and onions served in soft tortillas

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Grilled chipotle marinated shrimp, grilled peppers and onions served in soft tortillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.00

Shrimp Nachos

$16.00

Gazpacho

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Tenders/Fries

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$7.00

Kids Queso Fries

$7.00

Kids Tacos (2)

$7.00

Kids Bowl

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

783 Alpha Drive, Highland Heights, OH 44124

