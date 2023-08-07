Food

Appetizers (Botanas)

Queso Dip

$6.00

Ultra creamy white cheese dip served with freshly made tortilla chips

Frijoles Con Queso Dip

$6.00

Refried beans mixed with melted white cheese dip

Choriqueso

$9.00

Homemade chorizo topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese

Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Fresh avocado mixed with chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, and squeezed lime juice

Pico Dip (Salsa Fresca)

$6.00

A fresh mix of red tomatoes, white onions, green jalapeños, and cilantro. Mixed together they represent the Mexican flag and create a tasty salsa fresca

Nacho Supreme

$9.00

Oven-baked tostada chips topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños

Nacho Locos

$9.00

Crunchy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese dip, and jalapeños

Fiesta Sampler

$13.00

Tasty homemade chicken tamal, two chicken flautas, chicken quesadilla, lettuce, guacamole, salsa fresca, and sour cream

Cocktail De Camaron

$16.00

12 large shrimp served in a large bowl mixed with special cocktail sauce and salsa fresca garnished with avocado slices

Ceviche

$16.00

Made with fresh fish or shrimp cured in lime juice, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with your choice of tostada or saltine crackers

Tostada De Camaron

$7.00

Oven-baked "Gluten-free" tostada topped with beans, grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and crumbled cheese

Tostada De Ceviche

$7.00

Oven-baked "Gluten-free" tostada lightly spread with guacamole topped with freshly made shrimp or fish ceviche

Soups & Salads (Sopas & Ensaladas)

Sopa Azteca

$7.00

Homemade chicken soup served with tortilla strips, rice, avocado, sour cream, and cheese

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fried flour tortilla shell filled with shredded iceberg lettuce tossed with house dressing, green peppers, onions, guacamole, beans, sour cream, and shredded cheese

Fajita Salad

$12.00

Fresh lettuce tossed with rich house dressing, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes with steak fajita strips

Fiesta Salad

$13.00

Fresh iceberg lettuce tossed in our fresh house dressing with onions, tomatoes, grilled peppers, and delicious grilled shrimp

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, crumbled cheese, and croutons

Fajitas

Served with your choice of the two following items. Lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and salsa fresca. Flour or handmade corn tortillas.

Parrillada Grande

$55.00

Grilled fish filet, grilled shrimp, chicken, steak, and quail. Served with jalapeños, nopales and cebollitas. For two

Molcajete

$28.00

Grilled chicken, skirt steak, homemade chorizo, grilled shrimp, grilled nopales, chile toreador, cebollitas, and grilled queso fresco. Served in a molcajete

Pechuga a La Parrilla

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of grilled peppers and onions

Fajita De Res

$24.00

Skirt steak strips served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions

Fajita De Camaron

$22.00

Grilled shrimp served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions

Fiesta Parillada

$25.00

Chicken, skirt steak, chorizo, and sausage. Topped with grilled tomatoes, grilled queso fresco, grilled cebollitas, and roasted jalapeño

Fajita De Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken strips served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions

Carne a La Tampiqueña

$25.00

One of Mexico's most popular meat dishes, this plate is served with grilled skirt steak, cebollitas, and roasted jalapeño garnished with grilled potato wedges and two-mole cheese enchiladas

Fajita Mix

$25.00

Chicken, skirt steak, and grilled shrimp. Served on a bed of grilled peppers and onions

Carne Asada

$24.00

Veggie Fajita

$18.00

Mariscos Seafood

Served with your choice of the two following items. Your choice of flour or handmade corn tortillas. Sopa de mariscos and caldo de Camaron are served with flour or handmade corn tortillas only.

Mojarra Frita

$15.00

Pan-fried whole tilapia topped with tomatoes, onions, and avocado slices

Filete De Pescado a La Parrilla

$14.00

Grilled tilapia fillet

Camarones a La Mexicana

$22.00

Fresh shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños

Camarones a La Parrilla

$22.00

A dozen of delicious grilled shrimp

Camarones Al Mojo

$22.00

A dozen fresh shrimp simmered in a tasty garlic sauce

Camarones a La Diabla

$22.00

A dozen fresh shrimp simmered in a tasty "Diablo sauce"

Sopa De Mariscos (spicy)

$22.00

Jumbo seafood soup. Includes a mix of shrimp, calamari, tilapia filet, mussels, clams, and fresh vegetables. Simmered in a guajillo broth

Caldo De Camaron (spicy)

$20.00

Jumbo soup with 12 large shrimp and a mix of fresh vegetables simmered in guajillo broth. "Each order is freshly made"

Enchiladas, Burritos, Y Quesadillas

Served with your choice of the two following items.

Enchiladas

$16.00

3 corn tortillas tightly rolled, filled with your choice of meat, then topped with a tasty homemade white cheese sauce

Chimichanga

$16.00

"Chimichanga or chimi". It's a Mexican American fusion large burrito stuffed with your choice of meat, deep-fried to golden perfection. Served on a bed of our tasty homemade ranchero or white cheese sauce

Burrito

$16.00

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of meat, tightly folded then topped with our tasty homemade ranchero or white cheese sauce

Fiesta Burrito

$18.00

Jumbo burrito made in a large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, grilled peppers, onions, and cheese. Topped with our delicious homemade ranchero or white cheese sauce

Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

Large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, a blend of melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions

Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and a blend of cheese

Burrito Mexicano

$9.00

Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, jalapenos and your choice of meat.

Platillos Y Guisados

Carnitas

$16.00

Tender seasoned pork simmered in a mild guajillo sauce

Guilotas

$20.00

Grilled quail simmered in a tasty guajillo sauce

Bistek a La Mexicana

$18.00

Sautéed steak with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños

Bistek Ranchero

$18.00

Sautéed steak with onions, bell peppers, and a tasty, mild ranchero sauce

Bistek Encebollado

$18.00

Grilled steak and onions

Milanesa

$18.00

Breaded pan-fried chicken breast

Pollo en Chipotle

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast simmered in a delicious chipotle sauce

Pollo en Mole

$16.00

Typically served on special occasions, mole is known to have originated from Puebla and Oaxaca. It is a blend of chile secos, (various spices and chocolate). Grilled chicken breast simmered in our delicious mole sauce

Caldo De Res

$16.00

Beef soup with fresh vegetables in a guajillo broth. Your choice of flour or handmade corn tortillas. Not served with rice or beans

Chiles Rellenos

$16.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of chicken, cheese, steak, or ground beef

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$16.00

Antojitos

Shrimp Tacos ( 3 )

$15.00

Flautas

$14.00

Corn tortillas are tightly rolled, stuffed with chicken, and deep-fried to golden perfection. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, crumbled cheese, and salsa fresca. Served with rice and refried beans

Fish Tacos ( 3 )

$13.00

Torta

$10.00

A fluffy telera bread spread with beans and guacamole. Filled with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, pickle jalapeños, and crumbled cheese. Pastor, chorizo, barbacoa

Tostadas

$4.00

Made with fried corn tortilla, lightly spread with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and crumbled cheese. Your choice of chicken, ground beef, chorizo, steak or pastor

Elote

$3.50

Mexican street corn coated with mayonnaise, tajin, and cotija cheese

Soft Taco

$3.50

Sopes

$3.00

A sope is a popular street "Antojito" you'll find almost everywhere in Mexico. Made of corn masa, lightly spread with refried beans, lettuce, crumbled cheese, tomato, and sour cream. Your choice of meat; steak, chicken, or ground beef

Crispy Taco

$3.00

Tamales

$3.00

Steam-cooked corn masa stuffed with seasoned chicken, wrapped in a corn husk, and topped with sour cream

Taco Mexicano

$2.50

The history of a traditional handmade corn tortilla taco is believed to have originated in the Mexican silver mines called "Taco de minero". Served with your choice of steak, chicken, or ground beef. Garnished with cilantro and onions

American Fiesta

Monterey Jack Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of two items: fries, vegetables, rice, or beans

Chicken and Broccoli

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast and steamed broccoli topped with delicious white cheese sauce. Served with a side of rice

Pollo Suizo

$15.00

A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken topped with our tasty white cheese sauce

Camaron Suizo

$18.00

A bed of rice topped with grilled shrimp topped with our tasty white cheese sauce

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with butter, crumbled cheese, and fresh alfredo sauce

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$21.00

Fiesta Burger

$12.00

Fresh-made hamburger on a delicious warm bun, mayonnaise, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with fries

Make Your Fiesta Combo

Choose three (3). Served with two sides.

Fiesta Combo

$17.00

Fiesta Combo Grande

$19.00

Homemade chile relleno and quesadilla

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Flan

$5.00

Churros

$6.00

Served with ice cream

Sopapilla

$6.00

Served with ice cream

Brownies

$6.00

Served with ice cream

Banana Chimi

$6.00

Served with ice cream

Beverages

NA Beverage

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Juices

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

32 oz

Jarritos

$4.00

Coca-Cola Mexicana

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Carne Asada

$7.99

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Chimichanga

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$5.99

Kids Pechuga a La Parilla

$5.99

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Taco (1)

$5.99

Kids Agua Fresca (No refills)

$2.00