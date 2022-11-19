  • Home
  • Lafayette
  • Sunday's Soda Fountain - Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC
Sunday's Soda Fountain Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC

No reviews yet

Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC

Lafayette, LA 70506

Order Again

Apps

Kolache

$2.00

Beignets

$6.00

Fried Cheese

$7.50

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Onion Dip

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Mains

Sunday Burger

$6.00

B.L.T.

$6.00

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$8.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Roasted Pepper Pasta Salad

$7.00

Fried Chicken & Gravy

$9.00

Bowl Of Chili

$8.50

Hot Dog

$2.50

Chili Dog

$3.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.75

Salads & Soups

Sunday Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Potato Soup

$7.00

Sides

Small Fry

$2.00

Large Fry

$4.00

Small Onion Ring

$3.50

Large Onion Ring

$7.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Small Pasta Salad

$3.00

Small Fried Pickles

$3.50

Chicken Salad

$5.00

BBQ Chips

$2.00

Black Pepper Chips

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Kids

Kid Hot Dog

$2.50

Kid Burger

$4.00

PB&J

$2.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Chicken Bites

$4.00

Extras

Extra Ranch

$1.50

Extra House Vinaigrette

$1.50

Extra Zesty Sauce

$1.50

Extra Russian Dressing

$1.50

Extra Gravy

$2.00

Extra Chili

$2.00

Dessert

Custom Milkshake

$8.00

House Milkshakes

$10.00

Sundaes

House Floats

$7.50

Custom Sundaes

$6.00

Custom Floats

$7.50

Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$2.75

Pup Cup

$2.00

Scoops

$3.00

Ice cream sandwich

$7.00

Sodas

Cola

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Strawberry Soda

$3.50

Lemon Soda

$3.50

Lime Soda

$3.50

Vanilla Soda

$3.50

Chai Apple Soda

$3.50

Cherry Lime Soda

$3.50

Cherry Soda

$3.50

Chocolate Peppermint Soda

$3.50

Ginger Soda

$3.50

Lavender Soda

$3.50

Chocolate Egg Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Egg Cream

$4.00

Sparkling water

$1.75

Bottled Sodas

BTL Coke

$3.00Out of stock

BTL Rootbeer

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso

$2.95

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Affogato

$6.00

Drip

Tea

Seasonal Nitro Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.50

Oat Milk

$2.50

Almond Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Souvenir

Coffee Cup

$15.00

T-shirts

Bagged Candy

$4.00

Hats

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

Sunday's Soda Fountain, LLC, Lafayette, LA 70506

Directions

