GOURMET SANDWICHES

SANDWICHES

HOUSE GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

EGG & FOUR CHEESE SANDWICH

$15.50

BEEF PEPPERONI SANDWICH

$17.75

ORGANIC CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SANDWICH

$18.50

VEGAN TOFU SANDWICH

$16.75

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$16.50

FALAFEL SANDWICH

$16.75

TURKISH MEATBALL SANDWICH

$19.75

CREPES

SWEET CREPES

NUTELLA & FRUIT CREPE

$16.50

CANOLLI CREME CREPE

$16.50

ONLY NUTELLA CREPE

$13.50

SAVORY CREPES

EGG & CHEESE CREPE

$16.50

SPINACH & WHITE CHEESE CREPE

$16.50

CREPE ITALIANO

$16.50

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

12 OZ-DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

16 OZ-DRIP COFFEE

$4.00

12 OZ-AMERICANO

$3.75

Double shots of espresso and hot water 12 oz

16 OZ-AMERICANO

$4.25

Double shots of espresso and hot water 16 oz

12 OZ-LATTE

$4.50

Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-LATTE

$5.50

Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 12 oz

4 OZ-ESPRESSO DOUBLE SHOT

$3.50

Double shots of espresso

8 OZ-CORTADO

$4.25

Double shots of espresso and milk of choice 8 oz

12 OZ-MOCHA

$4.75

Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate and milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-MOCHA

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate and milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-WHITE MOCHA

$4.75

Double shots of espresso, white chocolate and milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-WHITE MOCHA

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, white chocolate and milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-POMEGRANATE MOCHA

$5.00

Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate, pomegranate syrup and milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-POMEGRANATE MOCHA

$6.00

Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate, pomegranate syrup and milk of choice 16 oz

ICED COFFEE

4 OZ-ESPRESSO OVER ICE

$3.50

Double shots of espresso , ice in 16 OZ cup

16 OZ- ICED LATTE

$5.50

Double shots of espresso, ice, milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ-ICED AMERICANO

$4.25

Double shots of espresso, ice, milk of choice or water 16 oz

16 OZ-COLD BREW

$5.25

Homemade 16 OZ

16 OZ-MOCHA

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate and milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ-WHITE MOCHA

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, white chocolate and milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ-POMEGRANATE MOCHA

$6.00

Double shots of espresso, milk chocolate, pomegranate syrup and milk of choice 16 oz

SPECIALTY HOT LATTES

16 OZ-DIRTY CHAI

$7.00

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic spice chai 16 OZ

12 OZ-DIRTY CHIA

$6.00

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic spice chai 12 OZ

16 OZ P&J LATTE- PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic peanut butter, strawberry syrup 16 OZ

12 OZ-P&J LATTE - PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic peanut butter, strawberry syrup 12 OZ

16 OZ-PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$6.25

Double shots of espresso, pumpkin spice syrup , milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$5.25

Double shots of espresso, pumpkin spice syrup , milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ- ROSE LATTE

$6.25

Double shots of espresso, rose syrup, milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-ROSE LATTE

$5.25

Double shots of espresso, rose syrup, milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-NUTELLA LATTE

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, nutella, milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-NUTELLA LATTE

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, nutella, milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE LAVENDER LATTE

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, lavender syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE LAVENDER LATTE

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, lavender syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, raspberry syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE

$5.75

Double shots of espresso, raspberry syrup, white chocholate , milk of choice 12 oz

16 OZ-PISTACHIO LATTE

$6.85

Double shots of espresso, pistachio syrup, homemade pistachio paste, milk of choice 16 oz

12 OZ-PISTACHIO LATTE

$6.00

Double shots of espresso, pistachio syrup, homemade pistachio paste, milk of choice 12 oz

SPECIALTY ICED LATTES

16 OZ-OREO ICED LATTE

$6.85

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, ice, Oreo biscuits 16 OZ

16 OZ-BISCOFF ICED LATTE

$6.85

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, caramel syrup, biscoffs biscuits, ice 16 OZ

16 OZ-DIRTY CHAI

$7.00

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic spice chai 16 OZ

16 OZ P&J LATTE- PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, choice of milk, organic peanut butter, strawberry syrup 16 OZ

16 OZ-PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$6.25

Double shots of espresso, pumpkin spice syrup , milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ- ROSE LATTE

$6.25

Double shots of espresso, rose syrup, milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ-NUTELLA LATTE

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, nutella, milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE LAVENDER LATTE

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, lavender syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ-WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY LATTE

$6.75

Double shots of espresso, raspberry syrup, white chocolate , milk of choice 16 oz

16 OZ-PISTACHIO LATTE

$6.85

Double shots of espresso, pistachio syrup, homemade pistachio paste, milk of choice 16 oz

NON COFFEE

HOT DRINKS

16 OZ-LONDON FOG LATTE

$5.00

Early grey tea, lavender syrup , milk of choice 16OZ

12 OZ- LONDON FOG LATTE

$4.50

Earl grey, lavender syrup , milk of choice 12 OZ

16 OZ-HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.50

Milk chocolate , milk of choice 16 OZ

12 OZ-HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

Milk chocolate , milk of choice 12 OZ

16 OZ-ORGANIC SPICE CHAI LATTE

$6.00

Organic spice chia, milk of choice 16 OZ

12 OZ-ORGANIC SPICE CHAI LATTE

$5.00

Organic spice chia, milk of choice 12 OZ

16 OZ-MATCHA LAVENDER GREEN TEA LATTE

$7.00

Organic matcha powder, lavender syrup, milk of choice 16 OZ

12 OZ-MATCHA LAVENDER GREEN TEA LATTE

$6.50

Organic matcha powder, milk of choice, lavender syrup 12 OZ

16 OZ-MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$6.75

Organic matcha powder, milk of choice 16 OZ

12 OZ-MATCHA GREEN TEA LATTE

$6.00

Organic matcha powder, milk of choice 12 OZ

ICED DRINKS

16 OZ-LA FONTAINE REFRESHER

$7.00

Hibiscus, Orange Peel, Lemon, Rose Hips, Passion Fruit, Pomegranate, Blueberry 16 OZ

16 OZ-ARNOLD PALMER- HOMEMADE

$7.00

Lemonade, English Breakfast Tea, Ice

HOT TEAS

TEA 16 OZ

$3.50

TEA 12 OZ

$3.25

ICED TEAS

TEA 16 OZ

$3.50

BAKERY

CROISSANTS

PLAIN CROISSANT

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.50

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.00

OTHER BAKERY ITEMS

APPLE COOKIES

$5.25Out of stock

TURKISH BAGEL

$4.50

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.75

BANANA NUTS MUFFIN

$3.75

BAKLAVA EACH

$3.75

PISTANCHIO BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA BOX OF 3

$11.25

PISTANCHIO BAKLAVA OF 3

MACARON BOX OF 6

$15.50

BANANA PUDDING

$7.00Out of stock

BELGIUM WAFFLE EACH

$4.50

SMOOTHIES

16 OZ-SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY & BANANA SMOOTHIE

$8.90

STRAWBERRY, BANANA 16 OZ WATER BASED

MANGO & PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$8.90

MANGO, PINEAPPLE 16 OZ WATER BASED

BLUEBERRY & BANANA SMOOTHIE

$8.90

BLUEBERRY, BANANA 16 OZ WATER BASED

BERRY SMOOTHIE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY, RASPBERRY 16 OZ WATER BASED

LEMONADE

OLD FASHION LEMONADE

REGULAR LEMONADE

$6.75

Homemade 16 OZ

FLAVORED LEMONADES

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$6.85

HOMEMADE 16 OZ

MANGO LEMONADE

$6.85

HOMEMADE 16 OZ

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.85

HOMEMADE 16 OZ

BEVERAGES

CAN SODAS

COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SPARKLING WATER

PERRIER

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO CAN

$3.00

ICE SPARKLING WATER

$3.25

SPINDRIFT

$3.00

POPPI

$3.50

WATER

WATER

$2.00

Poland Spring

OTHER DRINKS

BAI

$4.50

GATORADE

$4.00

VITAMIN WATER

$3.25

SNAPPLE

$4.00

DOGS MENU

DOGS TREATS

DOG COOKIES

$5.00

PEANUT BUTTER FLAVOR

DOG SMOOTHIE

$5.00

GOAT MILK KEFIR, BLUEBERRY, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER SERVED AS FROZEN 4 OZ

KIDS MENU

BRUNCH

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

2 slices of white bread and cheese

Scrambled Eggs

$9.50

Organic eggs, piece of toast

Nutella & Fruit Crepe

$12.50

Nutella , Strawberry, Banana, Homemade Sweet Crepe Batter

Egg & Cheese Crepe

$12.50

Organic eggs, homemade savory crepe batter, cheese

Belgium Waffle

$8.50

Belgium strawberry waffle with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

DRINKS

10 OZ-Lemonade

$4.75

10 oz homemade lemonade

10-OZ Strawberry Milk

$5.50

Organic whole milk , strawberry syrup 10 OZ

DESSERTS

Chocholate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Homebaked Chocholate Chip Cookie

Macaron- Each

$2.75

Flavors : Chocholate, Raspberry , Vanilla Gluten Free

SNACKS

CHIPS

$2.00

HARIBO

$4.75

LOACKER

$3.25

POCKY

$3.25

CAKEBITES

$4.00

OTHER ITEMS

EXTRA CUP

$0.50

EXTRA CUP TO SHARE DRINKS

EVIL EYES

$15.99

GLASS AND COLORFUL ORNAMENT HANDMADE FROM TURKEY

DALAN D'OLIVE CREME

$8.00

Pure Olive Oil Care Cream 20 ml 0.68 oz

DALAN SOAP

$6.00

170 g 6.0 oz Traditional Natural Olive Oil Soap Natural 100% Handmade