Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

La Fournette

1,125 Reviews

$$

1547 N Wells St

Chicago, IL 60610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Croissant

Bread

Baguette

$3.65

Chef Pierre's classic French baguette is baked fresh every day from a natural starter. The chewy crumb, accented by perfectly crisp crust, makes it perfect to serve with any meal.

Half Baguette

$1.85

Chef Pierre's classic French baguette is baked fresh every day from a natural starter. The chewy crumb, accented by perfectly crisp crust, makes it perfect to serve with any meal.

Miche Sourdough Bread

$8.70

The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn't need to be dressed up to be enjoyed. Take home this two pound loaf whole to share with a crowd or ask for it to be halved for a smaller gathering.

Half Miche Sourdough Bread

$4.50

The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn't need to be dressed up to be enjoyed. Take home this two pound loaf whole to share with a crowd or ask for it to be halved for a smaller gathering.

Multrigrain Baguette

$4.95

La Fournette's sourdough multigrain bread is flecked with flax, sunflower, sesame, and pumpkin seeds

Half Multigran Baguette

$2.50

La Fournette's sourdough multigrain bread is flecked with flax, sunflower, sesame, and pumpkin seeds

Pave

$7.15

Rustic French bread, perfect for sandwiches or pairing with soup.

Beer Bread

$5.95

One of Chef Pierre's specialties made with rye flour, mashed potatoes and beer with a crackly beer crust. The spongy crumb is great for serving with stews or a base for a delicious sandwich.

Country Bread

$5.95

Made with wheat and rye flour, the hearty bread is great to serve with any dish.

Cheese Bread

$7.45

A selection of comte, asiago, and parmesan cheese gives this bread its particular flavors. Sooo cheesy!

Pain de Mie

$5.75

This classic white sandwich bread makes great sandwiches and delicious toast.

Honey and Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread

$6.05

This is the whole wheat version of our classic pain de mie. The honey brings a wonderful flavor to this healthy and delicious bread.

Salted Bretzel

Salted Bretzel

$2.70

Chef Pierre's famous Alsatian Bretzel is soft and chewy with a briny crust sprinkled with sea salt.

Bretz'Hell

$3.10

Comté cheese and jalapenos bretzel

Olive Fougasse *MIGHT CONTAIN PITS*

$7.45

Croutons

$4.85

Homemade croutons baked with herbs and oil

Mauricettes x5

$12.50
Brioche Buns x6

Brioche Buns x6

$13.50

Six golden brioche buns. Perfect for making hamburgers or to fill with sweet or savory ingredients.

Breakfast Sweets

Croissant

Croissant

$3.60

Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Our classic croissant filled with homemade almond cream and sprinkled with toasted, sliced almonds.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.20

A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.

Raisin Roulade

Raisin Roulade

$4.10

Our classic croissant dough layered with pastry cream and golden raisins.

Chocolate Twist

Chocolate Twist

$4.10

A twist made of our classic croissant dough with chocolate chips.

Berliner Beignet Plain

Berliner Beignet Plain

$3.10

Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.

Berliner Beignet filled with Raspberry

Berliner Beignet filled with Raspberry

$3.65

Traditional French yeast doughnuts filled with our homemade raspberry jam.

Berliner Beignet filled with Hazelnut

Berliner Beignet filled with Hazelnut

$3.65

Traditional French yeast doughnuts filled with our homemade hazelnut spread.

Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$3.90

Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade apple compote and topped with streusel.

Apricot Danish

Apricot Danish

$3.90

Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade almond cream and poached apricot.

Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$3.90

Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade blueberry jam.

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.90

Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with cream cheese.

Nuts Danish

$4.90

Contains pistachios and hazelnuts

Raspberry Danish

$3.90
Brioche

Brioche

$3.65

Sweet, buttery, yeast bread topped with 'sucre grain'. A pastry perfect for breakfast or a sweet finish to lunch or dinner.

Streusel Brioche

Streusel Brioche

$3.90

Buttery, sweet bread topped with crunchy, spiced-nut streusel.

Granola

$6.90
Family Sweet Breakfast

Family Sweet Breakfast

$25.50

2 Croissants, 2 Chocolate Croissants, 1 Baguette, 1 Jar of Homemade Jam, Butter

Breakfast Savory

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.65

Wet-cured ham and comte gruyere cheese served on La Fournette's classic croissant.

Quiche Lorraine

$6.85

A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with wet-cured ham, smoked bacon and comte cheese. Served warm.

Quiche Veggie

$6.85

A savory egg tart filled with comte cheese, carrots, celery and zucchini. Served warm.

Quiche Chicken Spinach

$6.85

A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with chicken, spinach and comte cheese. Served warm.

Croque Monsieur

$9.15

The French version of grilled cheese made with wet-cured ham, comte gruyere cheese, and bechamel sauce on La Fournette's sandwich bread.

Quiche Full Tray

$60.00

A full tray of 10 slices of quiche. It is possible to mix and match between the quiches that are currently available.

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Comté cheese, wet-cured ham, lettuce, pickle, and onion on freshly baked baguette.

Saucisson Sandwich

$11.70

Dry-cured salami on freshly baked baguette.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.70

Salads

Quinoa Salad Medium

$7.15

Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad Large

$9.50

Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.

Nicoise Salad Medium

$7.50

Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.

Nicoise Salad Large

$10.00

Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.

Pasta Salad Medium

$7.15

Cookies

Chocolate & Walnuts Cookie

$2.80

A decadent, chewy, chocolate cookie with European dark chocolate chunks and toasted walnut pieces.

Coconut Rocher

$2.80

A moist, chewy coconut cookie.

Financiers

$2.80

Moist brown-butter, chocolate, and almond cake.

"Uncle Hansi" Cake

$3.25

Named after an Alsatian folk-artist, Chef Pierre's hazelnut-almond pound cake is famous in his native region of France. This buttery cake is made with hazelnut and almond flour, studded with dried plums and baked with a tender layer of sable crust.

Madeleines, bag of 5

$2.80

Discover this selection of small moist sponge cakes, available in five different flavors; Vanilla, Lemon, Raspberry, Chocolate, and Pistachio. The chocolate and pistachio madeleines contain nuts!

Chocolate Pound Cake

$2.80

Dense, chocolaty pound cake with French dark chocolate.

Lemon Pound Cake

$2.80

Traditional pound cake with bright citrusy flavors and a light sugar glaze.

Spritz, bag of 10

$2.80

Discover this selection of traditional, crispy butter cookies from Alsace, available in five different flavors; Vanilla-Almond, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Coffee, and Chocolate.

Spritz, 150g bag

$9.45

Discover this selection of traditional, crispy butter cookies from Alsace, available in five different flavors; Vanilla-Almond, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Coffee, and Chocolate.

Macaron

$2.25

Box of 6 Macarons

$18.50

Box of 12 Macarons

$32.00

Jams & Spreads

Blueberry Jam

Blueberry Jam

$10.00

Homemade jam made with natural blueberries.

Strawberry Jam

Strawberry Jam

$9.00

Homemade jam made with natural strawberries.

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam

$9.00

Homemade jam made with natural strawberries and rhubarb.

Yellow Peach Jam

$9.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

$11.00

Our homemade version of the famous Nutella; creamy hazelnut paste and smooth European milk chocolate.

Crispy Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Crispy Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

$11.50

The crispy version of our homemade version of the famous Nutella; creamy hazelnut paste and smooth European milk chocolate.

Hot drinks

Coffee Small

$2.50

Intelligentsia Black Cat. 12oz

Coffee Large

$3.80

Intelligentsia Black Cat. 20oz

Latte Small

$4.25

2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz

Latte Large

$4.75

3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk. 20oz

Cappuccino Small

$4.25

2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk and steamed foam. 12oz

Cappuccino Large

$4.75

3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk and steamed foam. 20oz

Mocha Small

$5.20

2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk mixed with a decadent homemade chocolate ganache. 12oz

Mocha Large

$5.80

3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk mixed with a decadent homemade chocolate ganache. 20oz

Espresso Single

$3.25

A single shot of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso.

Espresso Double

$3.85

2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso.

Cafe au Lait Small

$3.50

Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz

Cafe au Lait Large

$4.15

Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz

Hot Chocolate Small

$4.75

Our decadent homemade chocolate ganache with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz

Hot Chocolate Large

$5.25

Our decadent homemade chocolate ganache with your choice of steamed milk. 20oz

Americano Small

$3.90

2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with hot water. 12oz

Americano Large

$4.50

3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with hot water. 20oz

Hot Tea

$3.50

Choose among our selection of Steven Smith Teamaker teas.

Coffee Box

$22.50

96oz of our Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee in an insulated box. Perfect for 8 to 10 people for meetings or bigger gatherings. Please let us know if you also need cups, sugar, and cream.

Cold drinks

Ice Coffee

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Mineral Water

$3.25

Perrier

$3.25

Black Forest Honest Tea

$3.25

Mango Honest Tea

$3.25

Lemon Honest Tea

$3.25

Milk White

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

An authentic French bakery!

Website

Location

1547 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

Gallery
La Fournette image
La Fournette image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Rush
orange star4.3 • 594
750 N Rush Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
104 East Oak Street Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Rosebud on Rush - Rosebud on Rush
orange star4.5 • 6,977
720 N Rush St Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper
orange starNo Reviews
1209 North Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
The Goddess and Grocer - Larrabee
orange star4.0 • 419
901 N. Larrabee Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
French Quiche
orange starNo Reviews
2210 North Halsted St Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - N. Wells
orange star4.7 • 1,759
1419 N Wells St. 1 South Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Hom Mali - Old Town
orange star4.6 • 493
417 W North ave chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
The Glunz Tavern - 1202 N Wells Street
orange star4.4 • 219
1202 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (81 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
West Loop
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston