La Fournette
1,125 Reviews
$$
1547 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Bread
Baguette
Chef Pierre's classic French baguette is baked fresh every day from a natural starter. The chewy crumb, accented by perfectly crisp crust, makes it perfect to serve with any meal.
Half Baguette
Chef Pierre's classic French baguette is baked fresh every day from a natural starter. The chewy crumb, accented by perfectly crisp crust, makes it perfect to serve with any meal.
Miche Sourdough Bread
The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn't need to be dressed up to be enjoyed. Take home this two pound loaf whole to share with a crowd or ask for it to be halved for a smaller gathering.
Half Miche Sourdough Bread
The favorite of La Fournette redefines the meaning of sourdough bread: the dense, spongy crumb packs a flavor that doesn't need to be dressed up to be enjoyed. Take home this two pound loaf whole to share with a crowd or ask for it to be halved for a smaller gathering.
Multrigrain Baguette
La Fournette's sourdough multigrain bread is flecked with flax, sunflower, sesame, and pumpkin seeds
Half Multigran Baguette
La Fournette's sourdough multigrain bread is flecked with flax, sunflower, sesame, and pumpkin seeds
Pave
Rustic French bread, perfect for sandwiches or pairing with soup.
Beer Bread
One of Chef Pierre's specialties made with rye flour, mashed potatoes and beer with a crackly beer crust. The spongy crumb is great for serving with stews or a base for a delicious sandwich.
Country Bread
Made with wheat and rye flour, the hearty bread is great to serve with any dish.
Cheese Bread
A selection of comte, asiago, and parmesan cheese gives this bread its particular flavors. Sooo cheesy!
Pain de Mie
This classic white sandwich bread makes great sandwiches and delicious toast.
Honey and Whole Wheat Sandwich Bread
This is the whole wheat version of our classic pain de mie. The honey brings a wonderful flavor to this healthy and delicious bread.
Salted Bretzel
Chef Pierre's famous Alsatian Bretzel is soft and chewy with a briny crust sprinkled with sea salt.
Bretz'Hell
Comté cheese and jalapenos bretzel
Olive Fougasse *MIGHT CONTAIN PITS*
Croutons
Homemade croutons baked with herbs and oil
Mauricettes x5
Brioche Buns x6
Six golden brioche buns. Perfect for making hamburgers or to fill with sweet or savory ingredients.
Breakfast Sweets
Croissant
Layers of flaky dough and rich butter make up the quintessential French pastry. Pair it with one of our homemade jams for a delicious breakfast.
Almond Croissant
Our classic croissant filled with homemade almond cream and sprinkled with toasted, sliced almonds.
Chocolate Croissant
A perfect combination of our classic croissant filled with bars of European dark chocolate.
Raisin Roulade
Our classic croissant dough layered with pastry cream and golden raisins.
Chocolate Twist
A twist made of our classic croissant dough with chocolate chips.
Berliner Beignet Plain
Traditional French yeast doughnuts rolled in cinnamon-sugar.
Berliner Beignet filled with Raspberry
Traditional French yeast doughnuts filled with our homemade raspberry jam.
Berliner Beignet filled with Hazelnut
Traditional French yeast doughnuts filled with our homemade hazelnut spread.
Apple Danish
Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade apple compote and topped with streusel.
Apricot Danish
Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade almond cream and poached apricot.
Blueberry Danish
Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with homemade blueberry jam.
Cheese Danish
Flaky, buttery, puff pastry filled and baked with cream cheese.
Nuts Danish
Contains pistachios and hazelnuts
Raspberry Danish
Brioche
Sweet, buttery, yeast bread topped with 'sucre grain'. A pastry perfect for breakfast or a sweet finish to lunch or dinner.
Streusel Brioche
Buttery, sweet bread topped with crunchy, spiced-nut streusel.
Granola
Family Sweet Breakfast
2 Croissants, 2 Chocolate Croissants, 1 Baguette, 1 Jar of Homemade Jam, Butter
Breakfast Savory
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Wet-cured ham and comte gruyere cheese served on La Fournette's classic croissant.
Quiche Lorraine
A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with wet-cured ham, smoked bacon and comte cheese. Served warm.
Quiche Veggie
A savory egg tart filled with comte cheese, carrots, celery and zucchini. Served warm.
Quiche Chicken Spinach
A savory egg tart in a flaky, homemade crust, filled with chicken, spinach and comte cheese. Served warm.
Croque Monsieur
The French version of grilled cheese made with wet-cured ham, comte gruyere cheese, and bechamel sauce on La Fournette's sandwich bread.
Quiche Full Tray
A full tray of 10 slices of quiche. It is possible to mix and match between the quiches that are currently available.
Sandwiches
Salads
Quinoa Salad Medium
Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.
Quinoa Salad Large
Quinoa with parsley, a hint of mint, tomatoes, cucumber and lemon with olive oil, citrus and fresh herb vinaigrette.
Nicoise Salad Medium
Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.
Nicoise Salad Large
Mixed greens with fresh vegetables, olives, tuna, and anchovies.
Pasta Salad Medium
Cookies
Chocolate & Walnuts Cookie
A decadent, chewy, chocolate cookie with European dark chocolate chunks and toasted walnut pieces.
Coconut Rocher
A moist, chewy coconut cookie.
Financiers
Moist brown-butter, chocolate, and almond cake.
"Uncle Hansi" Cake
Named after an Alsatian folk-artist, Chef Pierre's hazelnut-almond pound cake is famous in his native region of France. This buttery cake is made with hazelnut and almond flour, studded with dried plums and baked with a tender layer of sable crust.
Madeleines, bag of 5
Discover this selection of small moist sponge cakes, available in five different flavors; Vanilla, Lemon, Raspberry, Chocolate, and Pistachio. The chocolate and pistachio madeleines contain nuts!
Chocolate Pound Cake
Dense, chocolaty pound cake with French dark chocolate.
Lemon Pound Cake
Traditional pound cake with bright citrusy flavors and a light sugar glaze.
Spritz, bag of 10
Discover this selection of traditional, crispy butter cookies from Alsace, available in five different flavors; Vanilla-Almond, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Coffee, and Chocolate.
Spritz, 150g bag
Discover this selection of traditional, crispy butter cookies from Alsace, available in five different flavors; Vanilla-Almond, Hazelnut, Pistachio, Coffee, and Chocolate.
Macaron
Box of 6 Macarons
Box of 12 Macarons
Jams & Spreads
Blueberry Jam
Homemade jam made with natural blueberries.
Strawberry Jam
Homemade jam made with natural strawberries.
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam
Homemade jam made with natural strawberries and rhubarb.
Yellow Peach Jam
Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Our homemade version of the famous Nutella; creamy hazelnut paste and smooth European milk chocolate.
Crispy Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
The crispy version of our homemade version of the famous Nutella; creamy hazelnut paste and smooth European milk chocolate.
Hot drinks
Coffee Small
Intelligentsia Black Cat. 12oz
Coffee Large
Intelligentsia Black Cat. 20oz
Latte Small
2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz
Latte Large
3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk. 20oz
Cappuccino Small
2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk and steamed foam. 12oz
Cappuccino Large
3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk and steamed foam. 20oz
Mocha Small
2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk mixed with a decadent homemade chocolate ganache. 12oz
Mocha Large
3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with your choice of steamed milk mixed with a decadent homemade chocolate ganache. 20oz
Espresso Single
A single shot of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso.
Espresso Double
2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso.
Cafe au Lait Small
Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz
Cafe au Lait Large
Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz
Hot Chocolate Small
Our decadent homemade chocolate ganache with your choice of steamed milk. 12oz
Hot Chocolate Large
Our decadent homemade chocolate ganache with your choice of steamed milk. 20oz
Americano Small
2 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with hot water. 12oz
Americano Large
3 shots of Intelligentsia Black Cat espresso with hot water. 20oz
Hot Tea
Choose among our selection of Steven Smith Teamaker teas.
Coffee Box
96oz of our Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee in an insulated box. Perfect for 8 to 10 people for meetings or bigger gatherings. Please let us know if you also need cups, sugar, and cream.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
An authentic French bakery!
1547 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610