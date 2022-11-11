Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar

550 Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Lagniappe Latte
The Big Muffuletta

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Lagniappe Latte

$5.50

espresso, milk, vanilla, house chicory syrup

Fall Spice Latte

$5.50

Peppermint Rose Latte

$5.50

Espresso, milk, local honey, peppermint rose syrup

Mayan Mocha

$5.50

Espresso, house-made mocha, Mayan spice powder, milk

New Orleans Iced Mocha

$5.50

Hey! Coffee Roasters 20-hour cold brew, house mocha syrup, chicory, syrup, milk

Honey Rose Latte

$5.50

espresso, milk, local honey, rose water

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

espresso, steamed milk, honey, cinnamon

Thunderbolt

$5.00

Espresso, caramel and vanilla syrup, coconut oil

TEA & NON-COFFEE

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

house spice blend, chai teas, milk

Gold Milk Latte

$5.50

oat milk, turmeric, cinnamon, ginger

Hot Tea

$3.75

jasmine, earl grey, chamomile, hibiscus

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Can Coke

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00

Can Sprite

$3.00

Can Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Steamer

$3.50

COLD BREW

20-Hour Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Double Cold Brew

$7.75

16 oz. cold brew over cold brew ice cubes

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50

espresso, sweetened condensed milk, chicory, vanilla

Cold Brew Old Fashioned

$5.50

cold brew, citrus oleo, luxardo cherry, orange bitters

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.50

Half cold brew coffee concentrate, half lemonade concentrate

TRADITIONAL COFFEE

Amaya Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.25

Flat White

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

COCKTAILS

Port Hurricane

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate white port, passion fruit, orange juice, lime, demerara syrup, luxardo cherry, rum extract

Matsué 75

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00+

sparkling wine, fresh squeezed orange juice

House Sangria

$8.00+

house wine, citrus juice, peach bitters, luxardo, vermouth

BEER

Parish Canebrake Amber

$6.00

Parish Dr. Juice

$6.00

Parish Pilsner

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

White Claw

$6.00

GLASS WINE

Glass St. Kilda Cuvee

$7.00

Glass Tarima Mediterranean Blend

$9.00

Glass Truchard Chardonnay

$9.00

Can Parish Sips Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Glass Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$9.00

Glass Conundrum Red Blend

$9.00

Glass House White Wine

$8.00

Glass House Red Wine

$8.00

Glass House Rose Wine

$8.00

BOTTLE WINE

Bottle Fess Parker Riesling

$30.00

Bottle Petit Marquuis de Pennautier White Blend

$35.00

Bottle L'Orangeraie Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle Ô de Rose

$37.00

Bottle Chateau de Ciffre St. Chinian Rouge

$39.00

Bottle Chateau de Pennautier Cabardes Rouge

$39.00

Bottle Big Easy Syrah

$55.00

BOSS LADY WINES

MARCEL JURA

$34.00

MESA VERMENTINO

$36.00

NOBLE KARA TOSCANA

$42.00

ONE STONE CAB

$36.00

TELIANI

$48.00

ASHLEY CHARD

$44.00

ALL DAY FOOD

Lagniappe Breakfast Plate

$13.50

2 yard eggs your way, bacon OR breakfast sausage, and crispy potatoes OR fresh fruit

Low Country Quiche

$15.50

boil-spiced egg custard, blue crab, roasted corn, and spicy peppers with a side salad of Ives Creek greens, tiny tomatoes, pickled onions, and creole vinaigrette

Everything Bagel Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

smoked salmon scramble, capers, scallion, pickled red onion, arugula, and mustard crème fraiche

Layne's Gumbo

$10.00

house-made andouille sausage, chicken, Cajun trinity, served with rice

The Big Muffuletta

$12.00+

house made olive and pepper mortadella, smoked ham, salami, provolone, mozzarella, giardiniera, and arugula, on a toasted Gambino’s sesame roll

The # 6

$15.00

blackened chicken, Mirliton slaw, provolone, mozzarella, roasted garlic mayo, on grilled Breadman sourdough

Black & Tan Po Boy

$16.00

blackened shrimp, fried oysters, iceberg, green tomato, pickled onion, remoulade, on a toasted Gambino’s po boy bun

House Salad

$13.00

mixed Ives Creek Greens, croutons, tiny tomatoes, pickled red onion, cucumbers, shaved carrot, creole vinaigrette

Laundry Day Red Beans & Rice

$16.00Out of stock

(Only available on Mondays)

BREAKFAST SIDES

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Breadman Toast w/ Jam & Butter

$5.50

2 slices of Breadman toast cut in half, with butter and jam

Side Sliced Avocado (1/4 Avocado)

$2.50

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Grits

$4.00

LUNCH/ALL DAY SIDES

Lagniappe Fries

$9.00

Zapp's Potato Chips

$3.00

Fall Apple Salad

$7.00

Shaved Pink Lady apples, celery, radicchio, pecans, lemon, olive oil

Autumn Pasta Salad

$6.00

Elbow noodles, pickled butternut squash, spiced pumpkin seeds, fried sage, balsamic brown butter

Side House Salad

$5.00

Kids' Butter Noodles

$5.00

Side Remoulade

$0.50

SNACKS

Fried Oysters

$15.00

6 breaded and fried gulf oysters served with green curry tartar sauce

Blue Crab Hush Puppies

$10.00

pepper relish, Tabasco honey, green curry tartar sauce

Beignets

$7.00

5 house-made beignets, powdered sugar, brandy milk punch anglaise

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

layered Greek yogurt, fresh berries, and honey oat granola

Cheddar Bacon Biscuits

$6.00

2 House-Made Cheddar, bacon, and chive biscuits, with whipped butter, sea salt, and boil spice

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
A little bit of Louisiana in the Houston Heights! Come on in for a little Lagniappe!

Location

550 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

