Lago 210

35 Reviews

4038 Hoover Road

Hamburg, NY 14219

Popular Items

KIDS - CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES
Harvest Bowl
CHICKEN & WAFFLES

TO SHARE

ALL THE DIPS

$18.00

House made hummus, bruschetta, and Chef's daily creation, served with assorted breads.

MEZZE BOARD

$24.00

Whipped cashew cheese, bruschetta, and accoutrements, served with sweet potato flatbread

STUFFED PEPPERS

$18.00

B.A.B.S chorizo del diablo, cheese and herb stuffed peppers, served with roasted tomato sauce and our house-made naan bread

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$28.00

Chef's choice of artisanal meats, cheeses, accoutrements, and an assortment breads

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00

Blistered shishito peppers, lime, toasted sesame, smoke maldon salt

CS - SOUP DU JOUR

Coffee Crusted Porkbelly

$21.00

Brined coffee crusted pork belly, apple cider reduction, braised fennel, saffron carrot puree

BRATWURST

$19.00

GREENS

210 Caesar

$12.00

Chopped romaine, Brussels sprouts, and kale tossed in a roasted garlic and anchovy dressing with toasted breadcrumbs and fresh parmesan cheese

Autumn Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, quinoa, roasted sweet potato and squash, apples, crumbled bleu cheese, pistachios, miso cider vinaigrette

Harvest Bowl

$16.00

Power bowl filled with quinoa, roasted brussels sprouts, rose poached apples, cranberries, roasted corn, butternut squash, kale, pumpkin seeds, cranberry vinaigrette

TO SATISFY

SCALLOPS

$36.00

Seared day boat scallops with corn puree, corn and tomato succotash, quinoa, braised greens

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$39.00

6 hour slow braised short ribs, short rib demi, pickled mustard seeds, celery root puree topped with an apple and celery slaw

JAMBALAYA

$32.00

Garlicky shrimp, B.A.B.S andoullie, tomato and corn risotto

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$19.00

Southern fried chicken, blackberry pepper jam, pickled red onions, cheddar cornbread waffles and house cut fries

AUKRA SALMON

$34.00

Herb crusted, corn chowder, blistered tomatoes

RIBEYE

$49.00

Chimichurri butter, cracked potatoes, seasonal veggies

LAMB SADDLE CHOP

$41.00

Herb crusted rack of lamb chop, autumn squash hash, fried cabbage, spiced yogurt

DUCK BREAST

$28.00

Sumac and juniper crusted duck breast, mascarpone yam puree, pomegranate gastrique, herb carrots

ROASTED MUSHROOM BIBIMBAP

$18.00

Flat 12 mushrooms, jack fruit, sprouts, greens, carrots, kimchi, rice, gochujang sauce. Add protein.

CS - SNAPPER

$28.00

EXTRA GOODNESS

House Cut Fries

$7.00

HOUSE CUT FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

SEASONED WITH TRUFFLE OIL, SALT, AND PEPPER

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$8.00

CRACK POTATOES WITH CHIMICHURRI AIOLI

$8.00

NAAN BREAD

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FLATBREAD

$5.00

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD SHRIMP

$8.00

ADD SCALLOPS

$15.00

ADD STUFFED PEPPERS

$6.00

KIMCHI

$5.00

ADD FRIED EGG

$3.00

DESSERT

CAKE CUTTING FEE per person

$2.50

DESSERT - STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$10.00

DESSERT - CHEESECAKE

$10.00

DESSERT - CARMEL APPLE CRISP

$10.00

DESSERT - POT DE CREME

$10.00

DESSERT - BC SWISS ROLL & ICE CREAM

$10.00Out of stock

DESSERT - BROWNIE

$10.00

KIDS

KIDS - CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$12.00

KIDS - CHEESE QUESADILLA WITH FRIES

$10.00

KIDS - ROASTED VEGGIES

$6.00

DINING WITH DUDEK DONATION - CAMP GOOD DAYS

Dining with Dudek will be guest bartending at the Lago 210 Beach Bar on Thursday September 1, 2022 from 4:30-9:30! $3 from every drink purchased, all of Mike's tips, and all monetary donations will be donated to WNY Camp Good Days! Thank you for your donation!

$5 DINING WITH DUDEK CAMP GOOD DAYS DONATION

$5.00

Dining with Dudek will be guest bartending at the Lago 210 Beach Bar on Thursday September 1, 2022 from 4:30-9:30! $3 from every drink purchased, all of Mike's tips, and all monetary donations will be donated to WNY Camp Good Days! Thank you for your donation!

$10 DINING WITH DUDEK CAMP GOOD DAYS DONATION

$10.00

Dining with Dudek will be guest bartending at the Lago 210 Beach Bar on Thursday September 1, 2022 from 4:30-9:30! $3 from every drink purchased, all of Mike's tips, and all monetary donations will be donated to WNY Camp Good Days! Thank you for your donation!

$20 DINING WITH DUDEK CAMP GOOD DAYS DONATION

$20.00

$30 DINING WITH DUDEK CAMP GOOD DAYS DONATION

$30.00

Dining with Dudek will be guest bartending at the Lago 210 Beach Bar on Thursday September 1, 2022 from 4:30-9:30! $3 from every drink purchased, all of Mike's tips, and all monetary donations will be donated to WNY Camp Good Days! Thank you for your donation!

$50 DINING WITH DUDEK CAMP GOOD DAYS DONATION

$50.00

Dining with Dudek will be guest bartending at the Lago 210 Beach Bar on Thursday September 1, 2022 from 4:30-9:30! $3 from every drink purchased, all of Mike's tips, and all monetary donations will be donated to WNY Camp Good Days! Thank you for your donation!

$100 DINING WITH DUDEK CAMP GOOD DAYS DONATION

$100.00

Dining with Dudek will be guest bartending at the Lago 210 Beach Bar on Thursday September 1, 2022 from 4:30-9:30! $3 from every drink purchased, all of Mike's tips, and all monetary donations will be donated to WNY Camp Good Days! Thank you for your donation!

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

An escape from the ordinary...a restaurant on the shores of Lake Erie featuring fresh and delicious small plates with a worldly influence. Full service bar, beach access, and fire pits to relax by while enjoying the view.

Website

Location

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg, NY 14219

Directions

Gallery
Lago 210 image
Lago 210 image

