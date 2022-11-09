Mexican & Tex-Mex
Lago Tacos - Uptown
340 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2901 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sonora Grill Nicollet - 1414 Nicollete Ave
No Reviews
1414 Nicollet Ave Minneapolis, MN 55403
View restaurant