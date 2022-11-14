Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lago East Bank

2,157 Reviews

$$

1091 W 10th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

California Club
Bruschetta Wrap
Southwest

TICKETS

Single Early Bird

$200.00

Cleveland's Premier New Year's Eve Event Ring in 2023 at the return of our 10th annual NYE Party! Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at this dynamic venue located in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Entertainment visit www.lagonye.com for full details

Couples Early Bird

$400.00

Cleveland's Premier New Year's Eve Event Ring in 2023 at the return of our 10th annual NYE Party! Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at this dynamic venue located in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Entertainment visit www.lagonye.com for full details

Late Night 10:30-2:00

$150.00

Cleveland's Premier New Year's Eve Event Ring in 2023 at the return of our 10th annual NYE Party! Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at this dynamic venue located in the heart of Downtown Cleveland. Entertainment visit www.lagonye.com for full details

Starters

Calamari

$19.00

sauteed, roasted tomato, spicy white wine tomato brodo

Crispy Cauliflower

$18.00

calabrian chili, breadcrumb, parmesan, parsley

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

pretzel crusted, house pepperoni & red pepper sauce, parmesan

Salerno Meatballs

$18.00

veal, pork, beef, house marinara, parmesan, basil

Wedding Soup

$7.00

kale, meatballs, mire pois, chicken stock, acini di pepe

Wings

$18.00

orders of 8, finished with parmesan.

Vegan Meatballs

$18.00

Salads

Banditos

$15.00

romaine, adobo chicken, corn, pico de gallo, smashed avocado, tortilla strips, lime citronette

Brussels & Champagne

$15.00

arugula, brussels, feat, bacon, apple, scallion, champagne vin

Burrata

$15.00

Caesar

$12.00

romaine, pancetta, tomato, parm

Casa

$6.00

mesclun, parm breadcrumbs, red wine vin

Chopped

$12.00

romaine, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese, creamy peppercorn

Sandwiches

Bruschetta Wrap

$12.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, romaine, basil aioli, wrap

California Club

$12.00

turkey, avocado, romaine, tomato, bacon, nine grain bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

herbed ricotta, white american, roasted tomato, sourdough

Italian Sub

$14.00

salami, coppa, pepperoni, provolone, arugula, pickled red onion, hoagie

Lago Burger

$19.00

salami, provolone, rosemary aioli, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun, rosemary parmesan potato wedges

Meatball Sub

$16.00

salerno family meatballs, marinara, provolone, banana pepper, hoagie bun, rosemary parmesan potato wedges

Impossible Burger

$19.00

plant based patty, provolone, rosemary aioli, grilled onion, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun, rosemary parmesan potato wedges

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

House-Made Brisket on a Pretzel Bun with Caramelized Onions and Horsey Mayo. Served with Lago Fries

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

house marinara, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Classico

$15.00

house marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Dominic

$17.00

house marinara, short rib, caramelized onion, peppadew, provolone

Gianni

$17.00

house marinara, house sausage, pesto, herbed ricotta

Lago Pizza

$15.00

extra virgin olive oil, smoked mozzarella, coppa, roasted tomato

Luca

$17.00

house marinara, meatball, banana pepper, provolone

Sofia

$16.00

truffle oil, wild mushroom, fontina, arugula

Decadante

$35.00

lobster, roasted tomato, parm, prov, basil

Half Pizzas

Half Cheese Pizza

$7.00

house marinara, shredded mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Half Classico

$9.00

house marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Half Dominic

$10.00

house marinara, provolone, short rib, onion, peppadew

Half Gianni

$10.00

house marinara, ricotta, sausage, basil pesto

Half Lago

$9.00

evoo, smoked mozzarella, coppa, roasted tomato

Half Luca

$10.00

house marinara, provolone, meatball, banana pepper

Half Sofia

$10.00

truffle oil, fontina, shroom, arugula

Bowls

Cavatelli

$18.00

fresh mozz, tomato, walnut pesto, lemon

Fettuccine

$18.00

chicken, parmesan cream, parsley

Harvest Bowl

$14.00

grilled chicken, multigrain rice, butternut squash, wild mushroom, brussels sprouts, romesco

Orecchietti Bolognese

$14.00

beef, pork, short rib, tomato, herbed ricotta

Rigatoni

$15.00

sausage, fennel, kale, cherry tomato, aglio e olio

Southwest

$14.00

adobo chicken, multigrain rice, corn, pepper, black bean, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro

Yum Yum Bowl

$14.00

beef short rib, multigrain rice, carrot, pepper, cucumber, kimchi, korean bbq

Choose Two

Choose 2

$14.00

Choose two items.

Contorni

Asparagus

$6.00

oil, salt, and pepper

Broccolini

$6.00

shaved parm, oil salt, pepper

Brussels Sprouts + Pancetta

$6.00

roasted pancetta, oil, salt, pepper

Parmesan Polenta

$6.00

creamy polenta, parm cheese, corned

Lago Fries

$6.00

rosemary, parm, salt, pepper

Yukon Gold Puree

$6.00

Yukon gold potatoes, cream, butter, salt

Extras

Extra Parm Cream

$6.00

Extra Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Extra Calabrian Chili Oil

$1.00

Extra Calamari Brodo

$6.00

Extra Crostinis

$2.00

Extra Garlic Pesto

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$3.00

Extra Peppercorn Dressing

$1.00

Extra Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00

Extra Rosemary Aioli

$1.00

Extra Sicilian Hot

$1.00

Extra Truffle Cream

$6.00

Extra Honey Vinaigrette

$1.00

Shorty PDR

$65.00

Eggplant Parm PDR

$65.00

Chicken Parm PDR

$65.00

Scampi PDR

$65.00

Dessert

Traditional Cannoli

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

chocolate dusting

Creme Brulee

$13.00

To Go Coffee

Americano

$5.00

espresso, hot water

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

espresso, choice of milk, ice

Lago Cappuccino

$6.00

espresso, choice of milk, foam

Lago Latte

$6.00

espresso, choice of milk

Essential Meals for Essential Employees. Select “Pickup for now”. Lago will contact you to verify details within 24 hours.

Menu Packages

$150.00+

Sponsor Essential Meals for Essential Employees TODAY! Lago will send the sponsor a Lago E-Gift Card for 15% of their donation! Choose to sponsor in your name or remain anonymous. Lago will contact you within 24 hours to confirm all details.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Lago East Bank

Website

Location

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Lago East Bank image
Lago East Bank image
Lago East Bank image
Lago East Bank image

