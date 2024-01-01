Restaurant info

Excellence comes to Lake Zurich, at a restaurant called LAGO The creation and vision of Fabio Viviani. Fabio is more than a name here. He’s also a neighbor. That’s why LAGO is special. You’ll often see Fabio in the kitchen, at the bar, or among the tables. And you will always experience his passion and dedication. There’s an emphasis on steak here, and a focus on fine libations. The recipes are world class. Innovative yet steeped in Italian tradition, like the chef himself. The cuts are only the thickest and finest. The seafood is unsurpassed, flown in from wherever it’s freshest. The atmosphere is relaxed, while at the same time, sophisticated. Neighbors wave to neighbors, dropping in on a whim for a stellar night out. Families gather comfortably, with all tastes and ages satisfied. There are surprises in store, stunning meals to experience, and great times with friends and family. Right here in Lake Zurich.