Lago Tacos - Excelsior
306 Reviews
$$
30 Water Street
Excelsior, MN 55331
Appetizers
PLASTIC SILVERWARE
Chips & Dips
House-made chips/fresh sasla/fresh guacamole/refried pinto beans/ sub queso dip +1.5 Gluten Friendly*
Chips & Queso
House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo/green onion Gluten Friendly*
Chips & Guacamole
House-made chips/ fresh guacamole topped with pico de gallo +1.50 to add jalapeno bacon on top Gluten Friendly*
Chips & Salsa
House-made chips / fresh salsa *Gluten Friendly*
Holiday Cranberry Salsa & Chips
Taquitos
marintaed chicken/sauteed onion/peppers/ co-jack cheese/potato/fried in corn tortillas/ drizzled with sour cream pico and green onion *Gluten Friendly*
Del Rio Empanadas
chicken / black beans / roasted corn / jalapeno / co jack cheese / fried in flour tortillas / dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream *Contains Dairy*
Fried Avocados
beer-battered avocado wedges/ queso fresco cheese/ served with a side of house made jalapeño ranch dressing
Cheese Quesdilla
Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Grilled on a flour tortilla.
1/2 XXL Nacho Stack
Add a protein / melted co jack / black beans / pico de gallo / corn / jalapeños / guacamole / salsa / sour cream / queso dip *Gluten Friendly*
Quesadilla with Protein
Choice of protein / grilled on flour tortilla / co jack cheese / sautéed onions and poblano peppers / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo
Lago Wings
8 Wings tossed in buffalo or sweet chili sauce or have it plain.
Boneless Wings
1/2 Pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Sweet Chili or have plain.
1/2 Gallon Margarita Mix
**Does not contain alcohol
BUY A ROUND FOR THE STAFF
Specials
3 Birria Tacos
Slow cooked Birria Beef in cheese crusted corn tortillas topped with roasted tomato salsa, onions and cilantro. Served with a Guajillo dried pepper and garbanzo bean consomme.
Birria Quesadilla
Birria meat in a quesdilla with colby jack cheese. Served with consumme and roasted tomatillo salsa.
3 Holiday Cranberry Chicken Tacos
Shredded chicken fried on the flat top to a crisp then topped with fried onion strings and a house-made cranberry salsa.
Holiday Cranberry Chicken Burrito
Shredded chicken fried on the flat top to a crisp with fried onion strings, cranberry salsa, colby jack cheese, Lago rice and refried beans all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Holiday Cranberry Chicken Bowl
Shredded chicken fried on the flat top to a crisp with fried onion strings, cranberry salsa, colby jack cheese, Lago rice and refried beans all in a bowl.
Salads
Tostada Salad
lettuce/pico de gallo/ colby jack cheese/drizzled with sour cream/ topped with jalapenos/crisp flour tortilla tusks/ served on side guacamole, jalapeno ranch, and house made salsa. Carnitas option contains dairy. Get without flour tusks for a gluten friendly option.
Chop Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce / roaste black bean corn salsa / pico de gallo / avocado / queso fresco / tortilla strips / served on side honey lime viairgrette and chipolte mayo. Get dairy free without Chipotle Mayo or Cheese. Make Gluten Friendly with no tortilla strips. Carnitas option contains dairy. Steak is marniated in soy sauce.
Lago Cobb Salad
Jalapeno bacon / iceberg lettuce / fresh tomato / colby jack cheese / roasted corn / boiled egg / cucumber / onion / avocado / bleu cheese dressing served on side. *Gluten Friendly*
Lago Shrimp Salad
Grilled marinated shrimp / mixed greens / fried avocado slices / mariated roasted tomato / queso freso / Honey lime vinaigrette served on side. Sub fresh avocado to make gluten friendly.
Steak Salad
Marinated Flank Steak / romaine lettuce / avocado / boiled egg / marinated roasted tomatoes / jicama / pickled red onion / cripsy tortilla strips / jalopeno ranch dressing served on the side. Steak is marniated in soy sauce, no gluten free option.
3 Tacos
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos
Slow cooked with chipotle peppers shredded chicken /salsa verde / lettuce / pico de gallo / queso fresco / avocado *Gluten Friendly*
3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos
Spicy marinated grilled chicken / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / queso fresco / avocado *Gluten Friendly*
3 Sesame Chicken Tacos
Rice-battered chicken / sweet chili hoisin sauce (contains soy sauce) / napa cabbage slaw / sesame seeds / queso fresco / avocado
3 Spicy Chicken Onion & Poblano
Spicy grilled chicken / sauteed onions / poblano peppers / spicy house made tomatillo salsa / colby jack cheese / queso fresco / avocado *Gluten Friendly*
3 Southern Fried Chicken Tacos
Buttermilk-fried chicken / sliced gala apples / bourbon cherries / blue cheese crumbles / lettuce / jalapeno ranch
3 Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Buttermilk-fried chicken / buffalo sauce / jicama / lettuce / blue cheese dressing / avacado / queso fresco
3 Narciso's Club Taco
Buttermilk fried chicken / jalapeno bacon / shredded lettuce / chipolte mayo / tomato / queso fresco / avocado
3 Steak Tacos
Marniated flank steak / cilnatro and onion / house-made rojo sauce / queso fresco / avocado *Steak is marniated in soy sauce*
3 Beef and Potato Tacos
spicy ground beef and potato / colby jack cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / avocado / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly* *potato cannot be removed*
3 Szechuan Beef Tacos
Sauteed flank steak / sauteed onions and red peppers / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / nappa cabbage / queso freso / avocado
3 Short Rib Tacos
Slow cooked beef rib / house-made horseradish slaw / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*
3 Barbacoa
Slow cooked shredded beef / Avocado Jalapeño Salsa / Lettuce / Radishes / Avocado / Queso Fresco *Gluten Friendly*
3 Carnitas Tacos
Slow cooked shredded pork / lettuce / onion and cilantro / salsa verde / avocado / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly* *Carnitas contains dairy*
3 Guava BBQ Tacos
slow cooked pork / quava bbq sauce / sriracha slaw / fried onion strings / queso fresco *Carnitas contains dairy*
3 Al Pastor Tacos
Marinated pork / grilled onion and pineapple / salsa verde / avocado / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*
3 Gyro Tacos
Spicy grilled lamb / house made tzatziki sauce / fresh jalapeno / white onion / tomato
3 Walleye Tacos
Beer-battered walleye / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / avocado *Grilled Walleye is a Gluten Friendly option*
3 Ahi Tuna Tacos
Seared rare ahi tuna / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / avocado *Tuna is marinated in soy sauce, not gluten friendly*
3 Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Marinated grilled shrimp / cabbage blend / mango-avocado salsa / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*
3 Coconut Shrimp Tacos
Coconut crusted fried shrimp / sweet chili sauce (contains soy sauce) / avocado / black bean mango relish / queso queso
3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
Rice batter fried shrimp / creamy firecracker sauce (contains soy sauce) / lettuce / avocado / queso fresco
3 Szechuan Shrimp Tacos
Sauteed Shrimp / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / sauteed onions and red peppers / nappa cabbage / queso frecso / avocado
3 Veggie Tacos
Portobello mushroom / squash / zucchini / poblano peppers / onions / lettuce / pico de gallo / avocado cream / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*
Bowls (lago rice contains butter and beans contain pork stock.)
Chicken Tinga Bowl
Slow cooked shredded chicken / salsa verde / lettuce / pico de gallo / queso fresco / rice / sour cream /refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese *Gluten Friendly*
Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl
Spicy marinated grilled chicken / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / queso fresco / colby jack cheese / rice / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*
Sesame Chicken Bowl
Rice-battered chicken / sweet chili hoisin sauce (contains soy sauce) / napa cabbage slaw / sesame seeds / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans
Spicy Chicken Onion & Onion Bowl
Spicy grilled chicken / sauteed onions / poblano peppers / spicy house made tomatillo salsa / colby jack cheese / queso fresco / rice / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*
Southern Fried Chicken Bowl
Buttermilk-fried chicken / sliced gala apples / bourbon cherries / blue cheese crumbles / lettuce / jalapeno ranch / colby jack cheese / rice / refried pinto beans
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Buttermilk-fried chicken / buffalo sauce / jicama / lettuce / blue cheese dressing / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco
Narciso's Club Bowl
Buttermilk fried chicken / jalapeno bacon / shredded lettuce / chipolte mayo / tomato / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans
Steak Bowl
Marniated flank steak / cilnatro and onion / house-made rojo sauce / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans / sour cream. Steak is marinated in Soy Sauce not a gluten friendly option.
Beef and Potato Bowl
spicy ground beef and potato / colby jack cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / rojo sauce / queso fresco / rice / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*
Szechuan Beef Bowl
Sauteed flank steak / sauteed onions and red peppers / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / nappa cabbage / queso freso / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans
Short Rib Bowl
Slow cooked beef rib / house-made horseradish slaw / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*
Barbacoa Bowl
Slow cooked shredded beef / Lettuce / Radishes / Lago Rice / Refried Beans / Colby Jack / Avocado Jalapeno Salsa *Gluten Friendly*
Carnitas Bowl
Slow cooked shredded pork / lettuce / onion and cilantro / salsa verde / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco / sour cream *Gluten Friendly* *Carnitas contains dairy*
Guava BBQ Bowl
slow cooked pork / quava bbq sauce / sriracha slaw / fried onion strings / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco *Carnitas contains dairy*
Al Pastor Bowl
Marinated pork / grilled onion and pineapple / salsa verde / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*
Gyro Bowl
Spicy grilled lamb / house made tzatziki sauce / fresh jalapeno / white onion / tomato / colby jack cheese / rice / queso fresco / refried pinto beans
Walleye Bowl
Beer-battered walleye / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Grilled Walleye option is gluten friendly*
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Seared rare ahi tuna / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Tuna is marinated in soy sauce, not gluten friendly*
Grilled Shrimp Bowl
Marinated grilled shrimp / cabbage blend / mango-avocado salsa / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Gluten Friendly*
Coconut Shrimp Bowl
Coconut crusted fried shrimp / sweet chili sauce (contains soy sauce) / black bean mango relish / queso queso / colby jack cheese / rice
Firecracker Shrimp Bowl
Rice batter fried shrimp /creamy firecracker sauce (contains soy sauce) / lettuce / rice / queso fresco / colby jack cheese
Szechuan Shrimp Bowl
Sauteed Shrimp / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / sauteed onions and red peppers / nappa cabbage / queso frecso / rice / colby jack cheese
Veggie Bowl
Portobello mushroom / squash / zucchini / poblano peppers / onions / lettuce / pico de gallo / avocado cream / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Gluten Friendly*
Burritos (lago rice contains butter and refried beans contain pork stock.)
Chicken Tinga Burrito
Slow cooked shredded chicken / salsa verde / lettuce / pico de gallo / rice / sour cream / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / wrapped in a flour tortilla
Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito
Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Sesame Chicken Burrito
Rice-battered chicken/sweet chili hoisin sauce/napa cabbage slaw/sesame seeds/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Spicy Chicken Onion & Poblano Burrito
Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Southern Fried Chicken Burrito
Buttermilk-fried chicken/sliced gala apples/bourbon cherries/blue cheese crumbles/lettuce/jalapeno ranch/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto bean/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Burrito
Breaded chicken/buffalo sauce/jicama/lettuce/blue cheese dressing/rice/refried pinto beans/ colby jack cheese/ queso fresco/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Narciso's Club Burrito
Buttermilk fried chicken/jalapeno bacon/shredded lettuce/chipolte mayo/tomato/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Steak Burrito
Marniated flank steak/cilnatro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream /wrapped in a flour tortilla
Beef & Potato Burrito
spicy ground beef and potato/colby jack cheese/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Szechuan Beef Burrito
Sauteed flank steak/sauteed onions and red peppers/szechuan sauce/nappa cabbage/queso freso/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Short Rib Burrito
Slow cooked beef rib/house-made horseradish slaw/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/ wrapped in a flour tortilla
Barbacoa Burrito
Slow cooked shredded beef, Avocado Jalapeno Salsa, Lettuce, Radishes, Lago Rice, Refried Beans, Colby Jack all wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Carnitas Burrito
Slow cooked shredded pork / lettuce / onion and cilantro / salsa verde / rice / refried pinto beans /colby jack cheese / sour cream / wrapped in a flour tortilla *Carnitas contains dairy*
Guava BBQ Burrito
slow cooked pork/ quava bbq sauce/ sriracha slaw/ fried onion strings/rice/ refried pinto beans/ colby jack cheese/ queso fresco/ wrapped in a flour tortilla *Carnitas contains dairy*
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated pork/grilled onion and pineapple/salsa verde/rice/refried pinto beans/colby jack cheese/ queso fresco/ wrapped in a flour burrito
Gyro Burrito
Spicy grilled lamb/house made tzatziki sauce/fresh jalapeno/white onion/tomato/colby jack cheese/rice/queso fresco/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour burrito
Walleye Burrito
Beer-battered walleye/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla *walleye also available grilled upon reqest
Ahi Tuna Burrito
Seared rare ahi tuna/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour burrito
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Marinated grilled shrimp/cabbage blend/mango-avocado salsa/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Coconut Shrimp Burrito
Coconut crusted fried shrimp/sweet chili sauce/black bean mango relish/queso queso/colby jack cheese/rice/wrapped ina flour tortilla
Firecracker Shrimp Burrito
Rice batter fried shrimp/creamy firecracker sauce/lettuce/rice/queso fresco/ colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Szechuan Shrimp Burrito
Sauteed Shrimp/szechuan sauce/sauteed onions and red peppers/nappa cabbage/queso frecso/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla
Veggie Burrito
Portobello mushroom/squash/zucchini/poblano peppers/onions/lettuce/pico de gallo/ avocado cream/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour toritlla
Bean Burrito
Refried beans/ rice/ colby jack cheese
Kids Menu
Chicken Strips
2 Spicy beef and potato tacos
On flour tortillas topped with shredded lettuce and colby jack cheese. *Potato can not be removed
2 Mini Bean and Cheese Burritos
Flour Tortillas wrapped with refried pinto beans and colby jack cheese. Choice of side rice/refried pinto beans/sweet corn cake/apple sauce
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of side rice/refried pinto beans/sweet corn cake/apple sauce
Kids Cheese Chips
chips with melted colby jack cheese
Sides
2 Flour Tortillas
2 Corn Tortillas
4oz Arbol Smothered Sauce
4oz Pico De Gallo
4oz Guacamole
4oz Queso Sauce
4oz Salsa
4oz Cranberry Salsa
4oz Sour Cream
8oz Guacamole
8oz Queso Sauce
8oz Salsa
8oz Cranberry Salsa
Applesauce
Avocado Cream
Chipolte Mayo
Chips
Deep Fried Pickle
Firecracker Sauce
Honey Lime Vinaigrette
Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Lago Rice
Pint of Guacamole
Pint of Queso
Pint of Salsa
Pint of Cranberry Salsa
Plain Corn Cake
Refried Pinto Beans
Sweet Corn Cake
2oz Queso Fresco
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
30 Water Street, Excelsior, MN 55331