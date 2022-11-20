Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lago Tacos - Excelsior

306 Reviews

$$

30 Water Street

Excelsior, MN 55331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Queso
Quesadilla with Protein
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos

Appetizers

PLASTIC SILVERWARE

Chips & Dips

Chips & Dips

$10.00

House-made chips/fresh sasla/fresh guacamole/refried pinto beans/ sub queso dip +1.5 Gluten Friendly*

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$10.50

House-made chips/creamy queso dip/pico de gallo/green onion Gluten Friendly*

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$11.00

House-made chips/ fresh guacamole topped with pico de gallo +1.50 to add jalapeno bacon on top Gluten Friendly*

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$9.25

House-made chips / fresh salsa *Gluten Friendly*

Holiday Cranberry Salsa & Chips

Holiday Cranberry Salsa & Chips

$10.00
Taquitos

Taquitos

$10.00

marintaed chicken/sauteed onion/peppers/ co-jack cheese/potato/fried in corn tortillas/ drizzled with sour cream pico and green onion *Gluten Friendly*

Del Rio Empanadas

Del Rio Empanadas

$12.00

chicken / black beans / roasted corn / jalapeno / co jack cheese / fried in flour tortillas / dipping sauces jalapeno ranch and avocado cream *Contains Dairy*

Fried Avocados

Fried Avocados

$12.00

beer-battered avocado wedges/ queso fresco cheese/ served with a side of house made jalapeño ranch dressing

Cheese Quesdilla

Cheese Quesdilla

$11.00

Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Grilled on a flour tortilla.

1/2 XXL Nacho Stack

1/2 XXL Nacho Stack

$10.00

Add a protein / melted co jack / black beans / pico de gallo / corn / jalapeños / guacamole / salsa / sour cream / queso dip *Gluten Friendly*

Quesadilla with Protein

Quesadilla with Protein

$11.00

Choice of protein / grilled on flour tortilla / co jack cheese / sautéed onions and poblano peppers / guacamole / sour cream / pico de gallo

Lago Wings

Lago Wings

$15.00

8 Wings tossed in buffalo or sweet chili sauce or have it plain.

Boneless Wings

$10.00

1/2 Pound of boneless wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Sweet Chili or have plain.

1/2 Gallon Margarita Mix

1/2 Gallon Margarita Mix

$19.00

**Does not contain alcohol

BUY A ROUND FOR THE STAFF

$10.00

Specials

3 Birria Tacos

3 Birria Tacos

$17.00

Slow cooked Birria Beef in cheese crusted corn tortillas topped with roasted tomato salsa, onions and cilantro. Served with a Guajillo dried pepper and garbanzo bean consomme.

Birria Quesadilla

$17.00

Birria meat in a quesdilla with colby jack cheese. Served with consumme and roasted tomatillo salsa.

3 Holiday Cranberry Chicken Tacos

3 Holiday Cranberry Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Shredded chicken fried on the flat top to a crisp then topped with fried onion strings and a house-made cranberry salsa.

Holiday Cranberry Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Shredded chicken fried on the flat top to a crisp with fried onion strings, cranberry salsa, colby jack cheese, Lago rice and refried beans all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Holiday Cranberry Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Shredded chicken fried on the flat top to a crisp with fried onion strings, cranberry salsa, colby jack cheese, Lago rice and refried beans all in a bowl.

Salads

Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$16.00

lettuce/pico de gallo/ colby jack cheese/drizzled with sour cream/ topped with jalapenos/crisp flour tortilla tusks/ served on side guacamole, jalapeno ranch, and house made salsa. Carnitas option contains dairy. Get without flour tusks for a gluten friendly option.

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine lettuce / roaste black bean corn salsa / pico de gallo / avocado / queso fresco / tortilla strips / served on side honey lime viairgrette and chipolte mayo. Get dairy free without Chipotle Mayo or Cheese. Make Gluten Friendly with no tortilla strips. Carnitas option contains dairy. Steak is marniated in soy sauce.

Lago Cobb Salad

Lago Cobb Salad

$15.00

Jalapeno bacon / iceberg lettuce / fresh tomato / colby jack cheese / roasted corn / boiled egg / cucumber / onion / avocado / bleu cheese dressing served on side. *Gluten Friendly*

Lago Shrimp Salad

Lago Shrimp Salad

$17.50

Grilled marinated shrimp / mixed greens / fried avocado slices / mariated roasted tomato / queso freso / Honey lime vinaigrette served on side. Sub fresh avocado to make gluten friendly.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.50

Marinated Flank Steak / romaine lettuce / avocado / boiled egg / marinated roasted tomatoes / jicama / pickled red onion / cripsy tortilla strips / jalopeno ranch dressing served on the side. Steak is marniated in soy sauce, no gluten free option.

3 Tacos

3 Chicken Tinga Tacos

3 Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.25

Slow cooked with chipotle peppers shredded chicken /salsa verde / lettuce / pico de gallo / queso fresco / avocado *Gluten Friendly*

3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos

3 Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.25

Spicy marinated grilled chicken / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / queso fresco / avocado *Gluten Friendly*

3 Sesame Chicken Tacos

3 Sesame Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Rice-battered chicken / sweet chili hoisin sauce (contains soy sauce) / napa cabbage slaw / sesame seeds / queso fresco / avocado

3 Spicy Chicken Onion & Poblano

3 Spicy Chicken Onion & Poblano

$13.50

Spicy grilled chicken / sauteed onions / poblano peppers / spicy house made tomatillo salsa / colby jack cheese / queso fresco / avocado *Gluten Friendly*

3 Southern Fried Chicken Tacos

3 Southern Fried Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken / sliced gala apples / bourbon cherries / blue cheese crumbles / lettuce / jalapeno ranch

3 Buffalo Chicken Tacos

3 Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken / buffalo sauce / jicama / lettuce / blue cheese dressing / avacado / queso fresco

3 Narciso's Club Taco

3 Narciso's Club Taco

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken / jalapeno bacon / shredded lettuce / chipolte mayo / tomato / queso fresco / avocado

3 Steak Tacos

3 Steak Tacos

$17.00

Marniated flank steak / cilnatro and onion / house-made rojo sauce / queso fresco / avocado *Steak is marniated in soy sauce*

3 Beef and Potato Tacos

3 Beef and Potato Tacos

$13.00

spicy ground beef and potato / colby jack cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / avocado / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly* *potato cannot be removed*

3 Szechuan Beef Tacos

3 Szechuan Beef Tacos

$17.00

Sauteed flank steak / sauteed onions and red peppers / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / nappa cabbage / queso freso / avocado

3 Short Rib Tacos

3 Short Rib Tacos

$14.50

Slow cooked beef rib / house-made horseradish slaw / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*

3 Barbacoa

3 Barbacoa

$14.50

Slow cooked shredded beef / Avocado Jalapeño Salsa / Lettuce / Radishes / Avocado / Queso Fresco *Gluten Friendly*

3 Carnitas Tacos

3 Carnitas Tacos

$13.50

Slow cooked shredded pork / lettuce / onion and cilantro / salsa verde / avocado / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly* *Carnitas contains dairy*

3 Guava BBQ Tacos

3 Guava BBQ Tacos

$13.75

slow cooked pork / quava bbq sauce / sriracha slaw / fried onion strings / queso fresco *Carnitas contains dairy*

3 Al Pastor Tacos

3 Al Pastor Tacos

$13.50

Marinated pork / grilled onion and pineapple / salsa verde / avocado / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*

3 Gyro Tacos

3 Gyro Tacos

$12.75

Spicy grilled lamb / house made tzatziki sauce / fresh jalapeno / white onion / tomato

3 Walleye Tacos

3 Walleye Tacos

$16.75

Beer-battered walleye / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / avocado *Grilled Walleye is a Gluten Friendly option*

3 Ahi Tuna Tacos

3 Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.50

Seared rare ahi tuna / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / avocado *Tuna is marinated in soy sauce, not gluten friendly*

3 Grilled Shrimp Tacos

3 Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.75

Marinated grilled shrimp / cabbage blend / mango-avocado salsa / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*

3 Coconut Shrimp Tacos

3 Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Coconut crusted fried shrimp / sweet chili sauce (contains soy sauce) / avocado / black bean mango relish / queso queso

3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

3 Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Rice batter fried shrimp / creamy firecracker sauce (contains soy sauce) / lettuce / avocado / queso fresco

3 Szechuan Shrimp Tacos

3 Szechuan Shrimp Tacos

$15.75

Sauteed Shrimp / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / sauteed onions and red peppers / nappa cabbage / queso frecso / avocado

3 Veggie Tacos

3 Veggie Tacos

$12.50

Portobello mushroom / squash / zucchini / poblano peppers / onions / lettuce / pico de gallo / avocado cream / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*

Bowls (lago rice contains butter and beans contain pork stock.)

Chicken Tinga Bowl

Chicken Tinga Bowl

$12.50

Slow cooked shredded chicken / salsa verde / lettuce / pico de gallo / queso fresco / rice / sour cream /refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese *Gluten Friendly*

Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl

Spicy Grilled Chicken Bowl

$13.25

Spicy marinated grilled chicken / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / queso fresco / colby jack cheese / rice / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*

Sesame Chicken Bowl

Sesame Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Rice-battered chicken / sweet chili hoisin sauce (contains soy sauce) / napa cabbage slaw / sesame seeds / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans

Spicy Chicken Onion & Onion Bowl

Spicy Chicken Onion & Onion Bowl

$13.50

Spicy grilled chicken / sauteed onions / poblano peppers / spicy house made tomatillo salsa / colby jack cheese / queso fresco / rice / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*

Southern Fried Chicken Bowl

Southern Fried Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken / sliced gala apples / bourbon cherries / blue cheese crumbles / lettuce / jalapeno ranch / colby jack cheese / rice / refried pinto beans

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken / buffalo sauce / jicama / lettuce / blue cheese dressing / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco

Narciso's Club Bowl

Narciso's Club Bowl

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken / jalapeno bacon / shredded lettuce / chipolte mayo / tomato / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$17.00

Marniated flank steak / cilnatro and onion / house-made rojo sauce / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans / sour cream. Steak is marinated in Soy Sauce not a gluten friendly option.

Beef and Potato Bowl

Beef and Potato Bowl

$13.00

spicy ground beef and potato / colby jack cheese / lettuce / pico de gallo / sour cream / rojo sauce / queso fresco / rice / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*

Szechuan Beef Bowl

Szechuan Beef Bowl

$17.00

Sauteed flank steak / sauteed onions and red peppers / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / nappa cabbage / queso freso / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans

Short Rib Bowl

Short Rib Bowl

$14.50

Slow cooked beef rib / house-made horseradish slaw / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese / refried pinto beans *Gluten Friendly*

Barbacoa Bowl

$14.50

Slow cooked shredded beef / Lettuce / Radishes / Lago Rice / Refried Beans / Colby Jack / Avocado Jalapeno Salsa *Gluten Friendly*

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$13.50

Slow cooked shredded pork / lettuce / onion and cilantro / salsa verde / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco / sour cream *Gluten Friendly* *Carnitas contains dairy*

Guava BBQ Bowl

Guava BBQ Bowl

$13.75

slow cooked pork / quava bbq sauce / sriracha slaw / fried onion strings / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco *Carnitas contains dairy*

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.50

Marinated pork / grilled onion and pineapple / salsa verde / rice / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / queso fresco *Gluten Friendly*

Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$12.75

Spicy grilled lamb / house made tzatziki sauce / fresh jalapeno / white onion / tomato / colby jack cheese / rice / queso fresco / refried pinto beans

Walleye Bowl

Walleye Bowl

$16.75

Beer-battered walleye / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Grilled Walleye option is gluten friendly*

Ahi Tuna Bowl

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$16.50

Seared rare ahi tuna / chipolte mayo / cabbage blend / pico de gallo / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Tuna is marinated in soy sauce, not gluten friendly*

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Bowl

$15.75

Marinated grilled shrimp / cabbage blend / mango-avocado salsa / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Gluten Friendly*

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

Coconut Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Coconut crusted fried shrimp / sweet chili sauce (contains soy sauce) / black bean mango relish / queso queso / colby jack cheese / rice

Firecracker Shrimp Bowl

Firecracker Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Rice batter fried shrimp /creamy firecracker sauce (contains soy sauce) / lettuce / rice / queso fresco / colby jack cheese

Szechuan Shrimp Bowl

Szechuan Shrimp Bowl

$15.75

Sauteed Shrimp / szechuan sauce (contains soy sauce) / sauteed onions and red peppers / nappa cabbage / queso frecso / rice / colby jack cheese

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$12.50

Portobello mushroom / squash / zucchini / poblano peppers / onions / lettuce / pico de gallo / avocado cream / queso fresco / rice / colby jack cheese *Gluten Friendly*

Burritos (lago rice contains butter and refried beans contain pork stock.)

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$12.25

Slow cooked shredded chicken / salsa verde / lettuce / pico de gallo / rice / sour cream / refried pinto beans / colby jack cheese / wrapped in a flour tortilla

Spicy Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.25

Spicy marinated grilled chicken/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/queso fresco/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Sesame Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Rice-battered chicken/sweet chili hoisin sauce/napa cabbage slaw/sesame seeds/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Spicy Chicken Onion & Poblano Burrito

$13.50

Spicy grilled chicken/sauteed onions/poblano peppers/spicy house made tomatillo salsa/colby jack cheese/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Southern Fried Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Buttermilk-fried chicken/sliced gala apples/bourbon cherries/blue cheese crumbles/lettuce/jalapeno ranch/colby jack cheese/rice/refried pinto bean/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Burrito

$13.00

Breaded chicken/buffalo sauce/jicama/lettuce/blue cheese dressing/rice/refried pinto beans/ colby jack cheese/ queso fresco/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Narciso's Club Burrito

$13.50

Buttermilk fried chicken/jalapeno bacon/shredded lettuce/chipolte mayo/tomato/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Steak Burrito

$17.00

Marniated flank steak/cilnatro and onion/house-made rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/sour cream /wrapped in a flour tortilla

Beef & Potato Burrito

$13.00

spicy ground beef and potato/colby jack cheese/lettuce/pico de gallo/sour cream/rojo sauce/queso fresco/rice/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Szechuan Beef Burrito

$17.00

Sauteed flank steak/sauteed onions and red peppers/szechuan sauce/nappa cabbage/queso freso/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Short Rib Burrito

$14.50

Slow cooked beef rib/house-made horseradish slaw/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/refried pinto beans/ wrapped in a flour tortilla

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.50

Slow cooked shredded beef, Avocado Jalapeno Salsa, Lettuce, Radishes, Lago Rice, Refried Beans, Colby Jack all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Carnitas Burrito

$13.50

Slow cooked shredded pork / lettuce / onion and cilantro / salsa verde / rice / refried pinto beans /colby jack cheese / sour cream / wrapped in a flour tortilla *Carnitas contains dairy*

Guava BBQ Burrito

$13.75

slow cooked pork/ quava bbq sauce/ sriracha slaw/ fried onion strings/rice/ refried pinto beans/ colby jack cheese/ queso fresco/ wrapped in a flour tortilla *Carnitas contains dairy*

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.50

Marinated pork/grilled onion and pineapple/salsa verde/rice/refried pinto beans/colby jack cheese/ queso fresco/ wrapped in a flour burrito

Gyro Burrito

$12.75

Spicy grilled lamb/house made tzatziki sauce/fresh jalapeno/white onion/tomato/colby jack cheese/rice/queso fresco/refried pinto beans/wrapped in a flour burrito

Walleye Burrito

$16.75

Beer-battered walleye/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla *walleye also available grilled upon reqest

Ahi Tuna Burrito

$16.50

Seared rare ahi tuna/chipolte mayo/cabbage blend/pico de gallo/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour burrito

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$15.75

Marinated grilled shrimp/cabbage blend/mango-avocado salsa/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Coconut Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Coconut crusted fried shrimp/sweet chili sauce/black bean mango relish/queso queso/colby jack cheese/rice/wrapped ina flour tortilla

Firecracker Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Rice batter fried shrimp/creamy firecracker sauce/lettuce/rice/queso fresco/ colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Szechuan Shrimp Burrito

$15.75

Sauteed Shrimp/szechuan sauce/sauteed onions and red peppers/nappa cabbage/queso frecso/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour tortilla

Veggie Burrito

$12.50

Portobello mushroom/squash/zucchini/poblano peppers/onions/lettuce/pico de gallo/ avocado cream/queso fresco/rice/colby jack cheese/wrapped in a flour toritlla

Bean Burrito

$9.50

Refried beans/ rice/ colby jack cheese

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$6.00

2 Spicy beef and potato tacos

$6.00

On flour tortillas topped with shredded lettuce and colby jack cheese. *Potato can not be removed

2 Mini Bean and Cheese Burritos

$6.00

Flour Tortillas wrapped with refried pinto beans and colby jack cheese. Choice of side rice/refried pinto beans/sweet corn cake/apple sauce

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Choice of side rice/refried pinto beans/sweet corn cake/apple sauce

Kids Cheese Chips

$6.00

chips with melted colby jack cheese

Sides

2 Flour Tortillas

$0.50

2 Corn Tortillas

$0.50

4oz Arbol Smothered Sauce

$2.00

4oz Pico De Gallo

$1.00

4oz Guacamole

$4.25

4oz Queso Sauce

$3.25

4oz Salsa

$2.15

4oz Cranberry Salsa

$2.50

4oz Sour Cream

$1.50

8oz Guacamole

$6.50

8oz Queso Sauce

$6.50

8oz Salsa

$4.25

8oz Cranberry Salsa

$4.50

Applesauce

$2.15

Avocado Cream

$0.69

Chipolte Mayo

$0.69

Chips

$2.15

Deep Fried Pickle

$2.50

Firecracker Sauce

$0.69

Honey Lime Vinaigrette

$0.69

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$0.69

Ranch Dressing

$0.69

Lago Rice

$2.15

Pint of Guacamole

$12.95

Pint of Queso

$10.95

Pint of Salsa

$5.95

Pint of Cranberry Salsa

$6.50

Plain Corn Cake

$2.15

Refried Pinto Beans

$2.15

Sweet Corn Cake

$2.15

2oz Queso Fresco

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Water Street, Excelsior, MN 55331

Directions

Gallery
Lago Tacos image
Banner pic
BG pic
Lago Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cocina de Ana - Plymouth
orange starNo Reviews
1400 County Rd 101 c Plymouth, MN 55447
View restaurantnext
Taberna
orange star4.2 • 249
3126 W Lake St Minneapolis, MN 55416
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Cocina & Bar
orange star4.5 • 127
5309 Lyndale Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
El Jefe Redefining Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 127
5309 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Lago Tacos - Uptown
orange star3.5 • 340
2901 Lyndale Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Excelsior
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Prior Lake
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston