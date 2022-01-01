Restaurant header imageView gallery
LaGrafs Pub and Grill

187 East 10th St

Oswego, NY 13126

Wings

Wings - Full order

$12.99

Wings - Half Order

$9.99

Boneless Wings - Full

$12.99

Boneless Wings - Half

$8.99

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$11.99

Tenders, tots, Cheese Sticks and Onion Rings

Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Fried Cheese Curds

$8.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pretzel Fries

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Pizza Rolls

$8.99

Mac Salad

$2.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Fried Clams

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Burger

Classic

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese

Bacon & Cheese

$12.99

Crisp bacon and your favorite cheese

Brunch

$12.99

Bacon, American cheese and an egg cooked to your specification

Mushroom & Swiss

$12.99

Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss

Black and Blue

$12.99

Quesadilla

Philly Cheese Steak Dilla

$11.99

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions/peppers and shredded Cheddar

Ckicken Philly Dilla

$11.99

Grilled gicken, sauteed peppers and onions with shredded cheddar

Chicken Fajita Dilla

$11.99

Grilled gicken, sauteed peppers & onions with shredded cheddar

Shrimp Fajita Dilla

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, sauteed peppers & onions and shredded chaeddar cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Dilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded mozz and side of ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dilla

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, crumbly blue, mozz cheese and your favorite wing sauce

Cheese Dilla

$10.99

Chicken And Cheese Dilla

$11.99

Loaded

Garbage Plate-Burger

$13.99

Garbage Plate-Tenders

$14.99

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions/peppers and shredded Cheddar

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, sauteed onions/peppers and shredded Cheddar

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and your favorite cheese

Fried Chicken

$12.99

B.L.T.

$10.99

Turkey Club

$11.99

Specials

Chili

$4.99

Fried Pierogies

$8.99

French Onion

$3.99

Buffalo Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Philli Fries

$12.99

Pico Burger

$13.99

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

House Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.50
Restaurant info

Delivering exceptional customer service and true, quality products are the driving force of our Irish roots pub. Stop In and grab your favorite Bar Stool!

Location

187 East 10th St, Oswego, NY 13126

Directions

