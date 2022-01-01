Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches
LaGrafs Pub and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delivering exceptional customer service and true, quality products are the driving force of our Irish roots pub. Stop In and grab your favorite Bar Stool!
Location
187 East 10th St, Oswego, NY 13126
Gallery