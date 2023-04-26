Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Grassa Pastificio

908 NE Maynard Rd

Cary, NC 27513

Dinner

Antipasti

Arancini

$9.00

saffron rice, lemon, basil, provolone, pomodoro

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Mozzarella, shaved beets, roasted tomato, arugula, balsamic reduction

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

grilled, light herbs, roasted peppers

Focaccia

Focaccia

$7.00

house bread, rosemary, side of spread

Insalata

$12.00

romaine hearts, rainbow carrots, pickled radish, Sherry vinaigrette

Half Insalata

$7.00

Paste

Alfredo full size

$18.00

cream sauce over fettuccini noodle

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$28.00

Potato dumpling, basil pesto, roasted mushrooms, provolone creama

Half Pasta (Kid Pasta)

$8.00

Not on physical menu but is available Online and In-person - Must Select Noodle and Sauce

Pomodoro full size

$18.00

red sauce over fettuccini noodle, similar to spaghetti

Ravioli

$28.00

short rib ravioli, mushroom cream sauce

Rigatoni

$22.00

sausage, roasted peppers, pomodoro, stracciatella

Risotto

$42.00

carnoli rice, black truffle, Spring asparagus, spinach, buttered jumbo lump crabmeat

Stracci con Ragu

$24.00

Tagliarini al Lemone

$26.00

lemon pasta, mascarpone lemon cream, cured salmon

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$22.00

fresh fettucini with beef, pork, veal, creamy tomato

Secondi

Coste Della Croce

$38.00

braised beef short rib, asparagus, spinach, and gnocchi with fontina cream

Melanzane Parmesan

$22.00

fried eggplant, pomodoro, mozzerella

Pollo Arrostoti

$26.00

herb roasted chicken breast, artichoke hearts, fingerling potatoes, chicken jus

Contorni

Broccolini

Broccolini

$8.00

evoo, garlic, sofrito, lemon zest

Dessert

Dolce

Affogato

$8.00

Gelati of the day over espresso

Budino

$10.00

Cold chocolate mousse, pistachios, coco pearls

Canoli

Canoli

$10.00

Crisp pastry shell, ricotta, candied fruit

Gelati

$8.00

Selection of the day

Sorbetto

Sorbetto

$8.00

Selection of the day - dairy free

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

Mascarpone espresso crema, lady fingers, cocoa

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

La Grassa Pastificio is a new and exciting neighborhood restaurant featuring hand-crafted Italian cuisine. We offer a variety of antipasti, pasta, poultry, game, meats, and all kinds of seafood from inspired Italian kitchens all over Italy. The menu features a variety of high-quality local produce and specialty imported food from Italy and beyond. Come in and enjoy!

Location

908 NE Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27513

Directions

