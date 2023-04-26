La Grassa Pastificio
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
La Grassa Pastificio is a new and exciting neighborhood restaurant featuring hand-crafted Italian cuisine. We offer a variety of antipasti, pasta, poultry, game, meats, and all kinds of seafood from inspired Italian kitchens all over Italy. The menu features a variety of high-quality local produce and specialty imported food from Italy and beyond. Come in and enjoy!
Location
908 NE Maynard Rd, Cary, NC 27513
