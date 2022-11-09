Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Barbeque

Laguna Grill

1,519 Reviews

$$

11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Order Again

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN
LAGUNA COBB
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

WARM UPS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.00

Choice of sweet and savory or parmesan garlic.

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$16.50

Regular, spicy garlic, buffalo, or honey BBQ.

CHIPS AND DIP

$11.00

Homestyle potato chips, avocado sauce and fresh salsa.

MOZZARELLA BITES

MOZZARELLA BITES

$13.00

House made fried Italian breaded mozzarella served with our house marinara

LOADED TOTS

LOADED TOTS

$6.50+

Crispy tater tots topped with our house cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream and grated cheddar cheese.

CHILI

CHILI

$9.00+

House recipe beef chili with kidney beans topped with onions, sour cream and grated cheddar

PEPPERJACK POPPERS

PEPPERJACK POPPERS

$13.00

Panko breaded fresh jalapeños stuffed with pepper jack cheese served with house ranch dressing

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$6.00+

Made in house sweet yellow onions coated in panko breading and crisply fried

PORK & CHIPS

PORK & CHIPS

$13.00+

Home style potato chips, cheese sauce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, grated cheddar and sour cream. Topped with pulled pork.

CHEDDAR BITES

CHEDDAR BITES

$13.00

Fried beer battered Wisconsin white cheddar curds served with our house ranch

SHRIMP

$12.00

Coconut or Panko shrimp

POBLANO SPINACH DIP

POBLANO SPINACH DIP

$14.00

Creamy spinach, poblano chili and artichoke topped with parmesan. Served with pita chips.

WINGS

WINGS

$8.50+

Mild, Honey BBQ, buffalo or spicy garlic.

Bottle Caps

$12.00Out of stock
SEASONED FRIES

SEASONED FRIES

$3.50+

French fries coated with our house seasoning

TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$3.50+
BEER BATTERED FRIES

BEER BATTERED FRIES

$4.00+
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00+
CURLY FRIES

CURLY FRIES

$4.00+

POTATO CHIPS

$3.50+

Thin sliced house potato chips coated with our house seasoning

XTRA SWEET POTATO FRIES

XTRA SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50+

Sweet potatoes fries tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with marshmallow cream

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

CALi FRIES

$10.00Out of stock

Bask of fries tossed in fresh garlic topped with house cheese sauce, fresh jalapeños, avocado sauce and grated cheddar

SALADS / WRAPS

B.B.Q

B.B.Q

$10.50+

Roasted corn, tomato, carrots, black beans, tortilla strips, a BBQ drizzle on romaine with ranch dressing

CEASAR

CEASAR

$8.50+

House Croutons, tomatoes, parmesan cheese on romaine with Ceasar dressing.

CRISPY CHICKEN

CRISPY CHICKEN

$13.00+

Crispy chicken, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, croutons and grated cheddar on romaine with ranch dressing.

LAGUNA COBB

LAGUNA COBB

$11.00+

Bacon, avocado, tomato, red onion, sliced hard-boiled egg and crumbled blue cheese on romaine with ranch dressing

MIXED GREEN

$7.00+

Cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, grated carrots, croutons and choice of dressing.

SEARED AHI

SEARED AHI

$13.50+

Seared ahi, spinach, wonton strips, red onion, cucumbers, teriyaki drizzle and wasabi vinaigrette.

SESAME CHICKEN

SESAME CHICKEN

$13.00+

Grilled chicken, wonton strips, carrots, sliced almonds, a sesame drizzle and sesame seeds on mixed greens with sesame dressing.

GREEK

GREEK

$10.50+

Kalamata Olives, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, pepperocinis, artichoke on romain with house greek vinaigrette.

SMOKED TURKEY

SMOKED TURKEY

$13.50+

Roasted corn, tomato, carrots, black beans, tortilla strips, a BBQ sauce drizzle on romaine with ranch dressing.

ASIAN SALAD

$10.50+

-Garlic Toast

$2.00

CHEESEBURGERS

Green Chili Cheeseburger

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$16.50

Roasted Anaheim chili, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pepper jack cheese

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

2 6oz patties, 2 cheddar, 4 slices of bacon, red onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard and house dressing

BBQ Cheeseburger

BBQ Cheeseburger

$17.00

Pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion rings and homemade BBQ sauce

Cali Cheeseburger

$17.50

Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, and our house avocado sauce

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and our house spread

Korean BBQ Burger

Korean BBQ Burger

$16.50

Korean bbq sauce, spicy mayo and kimchi slaw on brioche bun

Cubano Cheeseburger

$17.50

6oz patty, sliced ham, pickles, yellow mustard, and smoked pork

Greek Cheeseburger

Greek Cheeseburger

$16.00

Spinach, tomato, onions, Kalamata olive spread, creamy Greek dressing and feta cheese

Hula Cheeseburger

Hula Cheeseburger

$17.00

Swiss cheese, pineapple, sliced ham, lettuce, tomato and teriyaki glaze

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$17.00

Pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, jalapeño bacon and our chipotle honey mayo

Frito Lay Burger

Frito Lay Burger

$17.00

Beef chili, onions, jalapeño's, grated cheddar, and Frito lay chips

Mushroom-Avo Cheeseburger

$17.00

Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, sautéed mushrooms and mayo.

Pastrami Cheeseburger

$17.00

Swiss cheese, sliced pastrami, grilled onions and dijon mustard.

Red & Bleu Cheeseburger

$17.00

Blue cheese crumbles with our sweet & tangy red onion jam and blue cheese dressing.

Swiss Mushroom Cheeseburger

Swiss Mushroom Cheeseburger

$17.00

Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Bacon, Sautéed Mushrooms and Ranch

*Chili Cheeseburger

$17.00

Our house-made chili sauce with red onions, house pickles, mustard and grated cheddar.

*Ultimate Grand Slam

*Ultimate Grand Slam

$22.00

18 ounces of meat (3 patties!!!) with 2 strips of bacon, 3 slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.

-End Zone Cheeseburger

$16.50

-Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

2 slices cheddar, 3 strips of bacon, ketchup, mustard, house pickles, red onions and house spread.

-Brunch Burger

$16.00

-Knockout Cheeseburger

$17.50

SANDWICHES

Thin sliced tri tip, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and house salsa on French roll
B.A.L.T.

B.A.L.T.

$16.50

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sliced sourdough.

Cheesesteak

$18.00

Thin-sliced tri-tip, sautéed onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese on a French roll.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$17.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, mayo, and swiss cheese on soft ciabatta

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing on toasted French roll

Famous Tri-Tip

Famous Tri-Tip

$17.50

Tri-tip, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, sliced pepperoncini, mayo and mustard on toasted French roll.

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$17.50

Sliced pastrami, grilled onions, pepperoncini, dijon mustard and swiss cheese on marble rye with pickle spear.

LG Rueben

LG Rueben

$17.50

Sliced Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house dressing on marble rye.

Frisco Melt

$17.50

Swiss and cheddar cheese, 6oz burger patty, grilled onions topped with house sauce on marble rye.

BBQ SANDWICH

$17.00

Pork, Turkey, or Tri-tip smothered in bbq sauce on a toasted Brioche bun

Cubano

Cubano

$17.50

Slow roasted pork, Ham, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese on a roasted French roll

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Sesame crusted ahi, mix greens, carrots, red onion and spicy mayo on soft ciabatta.

Veggie Avocado

$16.00

Fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, pepperoncini, mustard, and your choice of cheese on sliced toasted wheat bread.

Turkey Supreme

Turkey Supreme

$18.00

Turkey breast, 2 strips of bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese on sliced sourdough.

Western Tri-Tip

Western Tri-Tip

$17.50

Sliced tri-tip, onion rings, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese on toasted French roll

Spicy Beef

$17.50

Slow roasted Tri-tip, grilled onions, provolone cheese and our house horseradish chili sauce on french roll

Central Coast Dip

$18.00

Slow roasted Tri-tip, horseradish cream sauce, and Swiss cheese on french roll. Side Au jus sauce

Pork Sliders

$17.00

2 pretzel buns with smoked pork, house BBQ sauce and side of coleslaw.

*LG PO Boy

*LG PO Boy

$17.50

Our house panko breaded shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion and our house tartar sauce.

*Chipotle Chicken Club

$18.00

Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, avocado, jalapeno bacon and chipotle mayo on ciabatta bread

*Caliente Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.50

Thin sliced Tri-tip, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with house salsa. Served on toasted french roll.

*Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$16.50
*Pastrami Rueben

*Pastrami Rueben

$17.50

Sliced Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and house dressing on marble rye.

*Ahi Plate

$8.00

Sliced seared Ahi Tuna served with Spicy Mayo

*Tri Tip Plate

$9.00

8oz of sliced tri tip

*Chicken Plate

$3.00

6oz Grilled seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of side

*Patty Plate

$7.50

6oz seasoned Burger patty served with your choice of side

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Hot Dog Plate

$6.00

HOT DOGS

Street Dog

Street Dog

$13.00

Bacon-wrapped hot dog, tomatoes, grilled bell peppers and onions, jalapeños and mayo

Ball Park

$12.00

Topped with ketchup, mustard & pickle relish.

East Coast Dog

$12.00

Topped with Sauerkraut and spicy mustard.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$13.00

House chili, cheese sauce & grated cheddar cheese (onions upon request).

BBQ Cheddar Hot Dog

$13.00

Topped with our house BBQ sauce, grated Cheddar cheese & bacon.

SPECIALS

Rib Tip Basket

$15.00

Hawaiian Cheesesteak

$18.00

Sliced tri tip, grilled bell peppers and onions, diced pineapple, teriyaki glaze and Swiss cheese on a french roll

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, grilled bell pepper, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo in a whole wheat tortilla

*Chipotle Chicken Club

$18.00

Chicken Breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, avocado, jalapeno bacon and chipotle mayo on ciabatta bread

*Caliente Tri-Tip Sandwich

$17.50

Thin sliced Tri-tip, lettuce, tomato, onions, pepper jack cheese topped with house salsa. Served on toasted french roll.

Loaded Chili Cheese Tots

$12.00
Xtra Sweet Potato Fries

Xtra Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00+

Sweet potato fries tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with marshmallow cream sauce

All American Cheeseburger

$17.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, red onions, pickles, mayo, bacon, and American cheese on brioche bun

Cowboy Cheeseburger

$18.00Out of stock

House bbq sauce, bacon, onion rings, fried egg and cheddar cheese on brioche bun

Kids Menu

KID CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

KID HOT DOG

$12.00

KID SHRIMP BASKET

$12.00

KID CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

KID MAC BOWL

$12.00

KID MINI CORN DOGS

$12.00

KID CHICK SANDWICH

$12.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

KID BBQ SANDWICH

$12.00

KID PIZZA

$12.00

CAKES

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Blueberry Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

MILK SHAKES

Milkshake

$7.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

COKE

DIET COKE

SPRITE

ROOT BEER

DR.PEPPER

FANTA ORANGE

LEMONADE

RASPBERRY ICE TEA

FRESH BREWED ICED TEA

BOTTLED DRINKS

COKE 20oz

$3.50

DIET COKE 20oz

$3.50

SPRITE 20oz

$3.50

Dr. PEPPER 20oz

$3.50

Perrier 12oz

$3.00

Water Bottle 25oz

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Shirley Temple

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11560 Los Osos Valley Rd Suite 110, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Directions

