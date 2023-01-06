- Home
Laguna’s Beach Bar and Grill 460 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
460 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
Starters
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
mozzarella cheese encrusted in bread crumbs, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce
Laguna’s Cannonball Shrimp
quinoa crusted shrimp tossed in our spicy laguna’s sauce
Tuna Poke Nachos
fresh ahi tuna with avocado, cucumber, lime juice, and a sweet chili sauce, topped on a fried flour tortilla with sesame seeds and drizzled with teriyaki glaze
Popcorn Shrimp
traditional-style breaded shrimp, fried golden brown, with a side of cocktail sauce
Fries
Tots
Loaded Fries
cheese, bacon, ranch, green onion
Loaded Tots
cheese, bacon, ranch, green onion
Chips
Salads
House Salad
romaine hearts, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheese
Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons
The Laguna Salad
crisp greens, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, mango, pepitas seed and feta cheese served with a refreshing citrus vinaigrette
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Slice
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Slice
Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza
mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
white buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeños, red onion, cheddar jack drizzled with buffalo ranch
Laguna Meat Lovers
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
Baskets
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
jerk marinated chicken with swiss cheese and a mango chutney aioli, served with lettuce and tomato
Beach Burger
Blt
classic bacon, lettuce and tomato served on texas toast with a house-made garlic aioli
Philly Cheesesteak
peppers, onions, and melted swiss cheese on a hoagie bun with our house-made garlic aiol
Chicken Tenders
four crispy chicken tenders fried golden brown served with sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried chicken with a cheddar jack cheese blend, wrapped with romaine, ranch and buffalo sauce in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, with caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Special
Seafood
Shrimp Tacos
crispy corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, house-made pico de gallo and chipotle ranch
Fish Tacos
crispy corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, house-made pico de gallo and chipotle ranch
Fried Shrimp Po’Boy
fried shrimp served on gambino’s french bread, with lettuce, tomato and a spicy remoulad
Fish Sandwich
fresh local caught fish served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and a spicy remoulade
NA Beverages
Beer Bucket
Canned Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Miller Light
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling
Corona
Corona Light
Stella Artois
Blue Moon
Dos Equis
High Noon
White Claw
Heineken
Trimtab Ipa
30A Beach Blond
Wicked Weed Pernicuous
Dales Pale Ale
Dr. Juice
Sweetwater 420
Jai Alai
Fat Tire
Pbr Tall Boy
DBL Vodka
Rum
DBL Rum
Tequila
DBL Tequila
Whiskey
DBL Whiskey
DBL Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Sunday Funday
Cocktails
16oz FT
16oz FT 190 Octane
16oz FT 190 Cherry
16oz FT 190 Green Apple
16oz FT Strawberry
16oz FT Cat 5 hurricane
16oz FT Mardi Gras Mash
16oz FT Peach Bellini
16oz FT Mango
16oz FT Pina Colada
16oz FT Elecric Lemonade
16oz FT Bushwacker
House Floater
Premium Floater
20oz FT
20oz FT 190 Octane
20oz FT 190 Cherry
20oz FT 190 Green Apple
20oz FT Strawberry
20oz FT Cat 5 hurricane
20oz FT Mardi Gras Mash
20oz FT Peach Bellini
20oz FT Mango
20oz FT Pina Colada
20oz FT Elecric Lemonade
20oz FT Bushwacker
House Floater
Premium Floater
24oz FT Refill
24oz FT 190 Octane
24oz FT 190 Cherry
24oz FT 190 Green Apple
24oz FT Strawberry
24oz FT Cat 5 hurricane
24oz FT Mardi Gras Mash
24oz FT Peach Bellini
24oz FT Mango
24oz FT Pina Colada
24oz FT Elecric Lemonade
24oz FT Bushwacker
House Floater
Premium Floater
Sun Proof Hoodie/Crew
Laguna T-Shirts
Sunscreen
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
The best place on the island, serving amazing food & ice cold drinks while offering one-of-a-kind family-friendly activities.
460 Pensacola Beach Blvd., Pensacola Beach, FL 32561