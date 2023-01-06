  • Home
  • /
  • Gulf Breeze
  • /
  • Laguna’s Beach Bar and Grill - 460 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Laguna’s Beach Bar and Grill 460 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

460 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$10.00

mozzarella cheese encrusted in bread crumbs, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce

Laguna’s Cannonball Shrimp

$12.00

quinoa crusted shrimp tossed in our spicy laguna’s sauce

Tuna Poke Nachos

$15.00

fresh ahi tuna with avocado, cucumber, lime juice, and a sweet chili sauce, topped on a fried flour tortilla with sesame seeds and drizzled with teriyaki glaze

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

traditional-style breaded shrimp, fried golden brown, with a side of cocktail sauce

Fries

$9.00

Tots

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$12.50

cheese, bacon, ranch, green onion

Loaded Tots

$12.50

cheese, bacon, ranch, green onion

Chips

$2.50

Wings

Fried Chicken Wings (Bone-In)

$24.00

ten bone-in wings with your choice of sauce

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

romaine hearts, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons

The Laguna Salad

$14.00

crisp greens, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, mango, pepitas seed and feta cheese served with a refreshing citrus vinaigrette

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$18.00

Cheese Slice

$5.00

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Slice

$6.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

mozzarella, fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

white buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, fresh jalapeños, red onion, cheddar jack drizzled with buffalo ranch

Laguna Meat Lovers

$28.00

red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, mozzarella, parmesan cheese

Baskets

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

jerk marinated chicken with swiss cheese and a mango chutney aioli, served with lettuce and tomato

Beach Burger

$15.00

Blt

$12.50

classic bacon, lettuce and tomato served on texas toast with a house-made garlic aioli

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

peppers, onions, and melted swiss cheese on a hoagie bun with our house-made garlic aiol

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

four crispy chicken tenders fried golden brown served with sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

fried chicken with a cheddar jack cheese blend, wrapped with romaine, ranch and buffalo sauce in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken, shredded parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, with caesar dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Special

$10.00

Seafood

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

crispy corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, house-made pico de gallo and chipotle ranch

Fish Tacos

$19.00

crispy corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, house-made pico de gallo and chipotle ranch

Fried Shrimp Po’Boy

$18.00

fried shrimp served on gambino’s french bread, with lettuce, tomato and a spicy remoulad

Fish Sandwich

$19.00

fresh local caught fish served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and a spicy remoulade

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Jr. Cheesburger

$9.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Hot Dog

$8.00

Sweets

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade Orange

$3.50

Powerade Purple

$3.50

Powerade Yellow

$3.50

Powerade Red

$3.50

Powerade Blue

$3.50

Unsweet tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tummy Yummy

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

Virgin Daquiri

$6.00

Water

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Beer Bucket

Bud Light BB

$12.50

Budweiser BB

$12.50

Coors Light BB

$12.50

Miller Light BB

$12.50

Michelob Ultra BB

$12.50

Yuengling BB

$12.50

Corona BB

$15.00

Corona Light BB

$15.00

Stella Artois BB

$15.00

Blue Moon BB

$15.00

Dos Equis BB

$15.00

High Noon BB

$15.00

White Claw BB

$15.50

Heineken BB

$15.50

Trimtab Ipa BB

$17.50

30A Beach Blond BB

$17.50

Wicked Weed Pernicuous BB

$17.50

Dales Pale Ale BB

$17.50

Dr. Juice BB

$17.50

Sweetwater 420 BB

$17.50

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

High Noon

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Trimtab Ipa

$5.50

30A Beach Blond

$5.50

Wicked Weed Pernicuous

$5.50

Dales Pale Ale

$5.50

Dr. Juice

$5.50

Sweetwater 420

$5.50

Jai Alai

$5.50

Fat Tire

$5.50

Pbr Tall Boy

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$12.00

Firefly

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddys

$8.00

DBL Vodka

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Firefly

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Stoli

$15.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddys

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Gin

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$18.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Appelton

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Club Caribe

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Rum

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Appelton

$15.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Club Caribe

$12.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Milagro

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Cenote

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

DBL Tequila

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Milagro

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$15.00

DBL Cenote

$15.00

DBL Herradura

$15.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jamison

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Whiskey

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$6.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Jamison

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewers

$10.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

DBL Scotch/Bourbon

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

DBL Well Scotch

$15.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Well Scotch

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Rumple

$3.00

Green tea

$3.00

White tea

$3.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Shots

$3 white tea

$3.00

$3 green tea

$3.00

$3 fireball

$3.00

$3 jager

$3.00

$3 rumple

$3.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Sunday Funday

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Beach Tea

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Lagunarita

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Coffee Top Shelf

$12.00

House margerita

$6.00

16oz FT

16oz FT 190 Octane

$11.00

16oz FT 190 Cherry

$11.00

16oz FT 190 Green Apple

$11.00

16oz FT Strawberry

$11.00

16oz FT Cat 5 hurricane

$11.00

16oz FT Mardi Gras Mash

$11.00

16oz FT Peach Bellini

$11.00

16oz FT Mango

$11.00

16oz FT Pina Colada

$11.00

16oz FT Elecric Lemonade

$11.00

16oz FT Bushwacker

$11.00

House Floater

$3.00

Premium Floater

$5.00

20oz FT

20oz FT 190 Octane

$14.00

20oz FT 190 Cherry

$14.00

20oz FT 190 Green Apple

$14.00

20oz FT Strawberry

$14.00

20oz FT Cat 5 hurricane

$14.00

20oz FT Mardi Gras Mash

$14.00

20oz FT Peach Bellini

$14.00

20oz FT Mango

$14.00

20oz FT Pina Colada

$14.00

20oz FT Elecric Lemonade

$14.00

20oz FT Bushwacker

$14.00

House Floater

$3.00

Premium Floater

$5.00

24oz FT Refill

24oz FT 190 Octane

$14.00

24oz FT 190 Cherry

$14.00

24oz FT 190 Green Apple

$14.00

24oz FT Strawberry

$14.00

24oz FT Cat 5 hurricane

$14.00

24oz FT Mardi Gras Mash

$14.00

24oz FT Peach Bellini

$14.00

24oz FT Mango

$14.00

24oz FT Pina Colada

$14.00

24oz FT Elecric Lemonade

$14.00

24oz FT Bushwacker

$14.00

House Floater

$3.00

Premium Floater

$5.00

Wine & Champagne

House Red

$6.00

House White

$6.00

Wycliff Champage

$6.00

J Rojet Champagne

$6.00

BTL Wycliff

$20.00

BTL J Rojet

$20.00

Sun Proof Hoodie/Crew

Adult Sun Proof Hoodie

$36.00

Kids Sun Proof Hoodie

$28.00

Adult Sun Proof Crew

$28.00

Laguna T-Shirts

Difficult Decisions

$26.00

Ale Logo Drinking Hours

$26.00

Laguna Hats

Laguna's Logo Hat

$19.99

Laguna's Straw Hat

$43.99

Sunscreen

Sun Bum Spray

$15.99

Sun Bum Lotion

$15.99

Sun Bum Cool Down Spray

$11.99

Sun Bum Cool Down Gel

$11.99

Sun Bum Cool Down Lotion

$11.99

Laguna Cups

Laguna Sili Pint Cup

$17.99

Sili Lid

$4.99

Sili Shot Glass

$4.99

Sili Wine Glass

$10.99

Lagun's Sic Tumbler

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The best place on the island, serving amazing food & ice cold drinks while offering one-of-a-kind family-friendly activities.

Location

460 Pensacola Beach Blvd., Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shaggy's
orange starNo Reviews
701 Pensacola Beach Blvd Pensacola Beach, FL 32561
View restaurantnext
Cafe Nola
orange starNo Reviews
400 Quietwater Beach Rd Pensacola, FL 32561
View restaurantnext
THE POINTE
orange star5.0 • 1
1255 Country Club Rd Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
View restaurantnext
Aunt Katie's
orange starNo Reviews
3005 E Cervantes Street Pensacola, FL 32503
View restaurantnext
FOSKO COFFEE BARRE
orange star4.6 • 1,191
8 Palafox Pl Pensacola, FL 32502
View restaurantnext
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken - 501 S Palafox St
orange starNo Reviews
501 S Palafox St PENSACOLA, FL 32502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pensacola Beach

THE POINTE
orange star5.0 • 1
1255 Country Club Rd Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pensacola Beach
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston