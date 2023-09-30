- Home
La Gustosa
1,412 Reviews
$$
1501 Spring Garden Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Appetizers & Sides
FRIES
French fries based dishes. Several options available
Onion Rings
Loaded Spanish Fries
Extra crispy French fries topped with black beans, jalapeno and pico de gallo. Baked with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Garlic Knots
5 pieces. With marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces, served with marinara sauce
Large Cheesesteak Egg Rolls - 2 pc
With light caramelized onion and tiny bit of chopped cherry peppers. Served with cheese wiz.
Mini Buff Chicken Egg Rolls - 5 pc.
5 pcs, served with blue cheese
Veggie Spring Rolls - 6 pc.
6 pcs, served with sweet chili sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
6 pieces served with marinara sauce
Coconut Shrimp - 6 pc
6 pieces served with sweet chilli sauce
Chicken Tenders 3 PC
served with honey mustard
Chicken Tenders 6 PC
served with honey mustard
Buffalo Tenders - 5 pc
5 Pieces, served with blue cheese
Nachos
With cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa on the side.
Italian Platters
Spaghetti Platter
Spaghetti with pasta sauce. Additional protein options available
Stuffed Shells Platter
4 pc large shell stuffed with ricotta cheese with marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli Platter
5 pieces with options to add meats for additional charge
Fettucine Alfredo Platter
Fettuccini in Alfredo sauce. Add chicken, shrimp for an additional charge.
Penne Alla Vodka
Roasted tomato cream vodka sauce, topped with fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.
Tortellini Napolitano
5 Cheese tortellini, chicken breast, sun-dried tomato, fresh broccoli in a cream sauce.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce spiced with Cajun spice with grilled chicken
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
Diced Tomato, fresh spinach, and grilled chicken breast in creamy parmesan sauce.
Creamy Tuscan Sausage
Diced Tomato, fresh spinach, and Italian Sausage in creamy parmesan sauce.
Basil Pesto w fresh mozzarella
Fusilli tossed in authentic "Genovese Basil" (D.O.P.) Pesto with diced tomato and Fresh Mozzarella.
Five Cheese Tortellini
5 cheese tortellini with sauce of your choice
Eggplant Parmigiana
Baked Ziti Platter
Chicken Parmigiana
Pasta Primavera
Pizza
Sm Cheese Pizza
Select this option to customize with additional toppings
Sm BBQ Grilled Chicken Pizza
No Pizza sauce. Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce
Sm Brandywine Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon, Tomatoes