POS FOOD

Appetizers & Sides

FRIES

French fries based dishes. Several options available

Onion Rings

$5.50
Loaded Spanish Fries

$8.50

Extra crispy French fries topped with black beans, jalapeno and pico de gallo. Baked with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Garlic Knots

$7.50

5 pieces. With marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 pieces, served with marinara sauce

Large Cheesesteak Egg Rolls - 2 pc

$10.99

With light caramelized onion and tiny bit of chopped cherry peppers. Served with cheese wiz.

Mini Buff Chicken Egg Rolls - 5 pc.

$6.99

5 pcs, served with blue cheese

Veggie Spring Rolls - 6 pc.

$6.99

6 pcs, served with sweet chili sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

6 pieces served with marinara sauce

Coconut Shrimp - 6 pc

$9.99

6 pieces served with sweet chilli sauce

Chicken Tenders 3 PC

$6.50

served with honey mustard

Chicken Tenders 6 PC

$10.99

served with honey mustard

Buffalo Tenders - 5 pc

$10.99

5 Pieces, served with blue cheese

Nachos

With cheddar cheese, sour cream and salsa on the side.

Italian Platters

Spaghetti Platter

$11.99

Spaghetti with pasta sauce. Additional protein options available

Stuffed Shells Platter

$13.99

4 pc large shell stuffed with ricotta cheese with marinara sauce

Cheese Ravioli Platter

$13.99

5 pieces with options to add meats for additional charge

Fettucine Alfredo Platter

$14.99

Fettuccini in Alfredo sauce. Add chicken, shrimp for an additional charge.

Penne Alla Vodka

$14.99

Roasted tomato cream vodka sauce, topped with fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.

Tortellini Napolitano

$17.99

5 Cheese tortellini, chicken breast, sun-dried tomato, fresh broccoli in a cream sauce.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Alfredo sauce spiced with Cajun spice with grilled chicken

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

$17.99

Diced Tomato, fresh spinach, and grilled chicken breast in creamy parmesan sauce.

Creamy Tuscan Sausage

$18.00

Diced Tomato, fresh spinach, and Italian Sausage in creamy parmesan sauce.

Basil Pesto w fresh mozzarella

$17.00

Fusilli tossed in authentic "Genovese Basil" (D.O.P.) Pesto with diced tomato and Fresh Mozzarella.

Five Cheese Tortellini

$14.99

5 cheese tortellini with sauce of your choice

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99
Baked Ziti Platter

$14.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Pasta Primavera

$14.99

Pizza

Sm Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Select this option to customize with additional toppings

Sm BBQ Grilled Chicken Pizza

$13.00

No Pizza sauce. Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce

Sm Brandywine Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon, Tomatoes

Sm Broccoli & Chicken Pizza

$13.00
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00
Sm CheeseSteak Pizza

$12.99
Sm Chicken Alfredo & Broccoli Pizza

$14.00

Sm Chicken Caesar Pizza

$12.99

Sm Grilled Chicken Pizza

$12.99
Sm Hawaiian Delight Pizza

$12.99
Sm Margherita Pizza

$12.99
Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00
Sm Santa Fe Pizza

$14.00