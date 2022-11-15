LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE imageView gallery
Sandwiches

LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

2539 Little Rock Road

Charlotte, NC 28214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jollof Rice/ Ghana Jollof
Efo - Riro (Spinach Soup)
Egusi

Starters

Suya - Beef

$13.75

Fire-grilled Beef suya kebab marinated in african suya spices and grilled over fire. Served with hot suya spice on the side

Suya - Chicken

$13.25

Fire-grilled chicken suya kebab marinated in african suya spices and grilled over fire. Served with hot suya spice on the side.

Suya Beef Tacos

$14.75

Thinly sliced steak served in 3 pieces of soft taco shells with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and our signature housemade avocado sauce

Bang Bang Chicken Tacos

$13.25

Thinly sliced chicken served in 3 pieces of soft taco shells with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and our signature housemade avocado sauce

Wings

$9.00

6 pieces well seasoned crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature seasoning, and rubbed in a choice of spiced Honey Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo sauce or suya spice rub. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing

Meat Pies

$9.50

2 homemade pastries filled with beef, potatoes and carrots. Served with seasoned sour cream.

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Lightly breaded and fried shrimp tossed in our homemade signature sweet and spicy sauce garnished with greens

Lagz Grill

Suya Platter

$25.99

Choice of 3 different Suya (Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp), served with a choice of side and a house salad

Shawarma Wrap

$15.00

Delicious wrap with a choice of grilled beef, or chicken and served with french fries

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$23.85

Half-Pound LAGZ Burger Combo

$15.99

Suya Beef or Chicken Meal

$18.99

Sliced steak or chicken kebabs fire-grilled in African Yaji spices and served with a side of salad and a choice of any side.

LAGZ Steak

$25.75

Fish Entree

Salmon

$23.75

Pan seared 10 oz fresh Atlantic salmon rubbed in Jamaican Jerk, plain rub, or African hot spice, grilled soft and to perfection. Served over a choice of rice and fried plantains or cabbage

Whole Tilapia

$23.99

Grilled or Fried whole Tilapia served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage

Croaker

$23.75

Deep fried croaker fish served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage

Red Snapper

Out of stock

Grilled or fried whole Red Snapper marinated in our signature herbs & spices marinade, grilled or fried to flaky perfection and served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage

Catfish

$45.75+

Grilled and steamed whole fresh catfish marinated in a mild hot herbs and spice and served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage

Fried flounder and shrimp basket

$19.75

LAGZ Plates

Jollof Rice/ Ghana Jollof

$20.75

Delicious and seasoned rice cooked in a mix aromatic spice, and served with sweet fried plantains or cabbage and a choice of stewed beef, stewed chicken or assorted meat, or choose stewed goat or fried whole croaker for an extra charge.

Fried Rice

$18.75

Rice & Stew

$18.75

Waakye

$22.75

Rice, beans, spaghetti and cassava grains served with fried sweet plantains or cabbage and a choice of stewed beef, stewed chicken or assorted meat, or choose goat or fried whole croaker for an extra charge

Beans and Plantains

$16.50

Ayamase

$25.75

A very spicy and delicious mix of different peppers cooked with beef, beef tripes, stock fish, and ponmo. Served with Nigerian local ofada rice or while rice and sweet fried plantains.

African Classic Soup

Egusi

$21.50

Ground melon seeds cooked in a delicious palm oil paste, garnished with stockfish, crayfish and served with a choice of beef, chicken, mackerel fish or assorted meat. Or ask for our vegetarian option.

Efo - Riro (Spinach Soup)

$20.75

Mixed vegetables rich soup cooked with spinach and collard green. Perfect for vegetarian or served with a choice of beef, chicken, Mackerel Fish or assorted meat

Efo Ibadan (Loaded Spinach Soup)

$35.00

Spinach soup cooked with crayfish, stockfish, ponmo, mackerel fish, locust beans, and assorted meat

Oha

$27.50

A deliciously rich and fiber-filled soup made with Oha leaves, uziza leaves, cocoyam, palm oil. Garnished with ponmo, and stock fish and serve with a choice of assorted meat (Beef, Tripe & Cowfeet) or Mackerel Fish. Or choose Smoked Catfish for your choice of proteins.

Okra

$21.75

Chopped okra cooked in a special African mix and garnished with spinach, crayfish and stockfish. Serve with a choice of Beef, Chicken, Assorted Meat or Mackerel Fish

Potato Leaf

$20.15

Fresh Potato leaves, crushed and cooked with smoked turkey neck in palm oil paste

Abula

$25.00

Mix of fresh and deliciously cooked blended beans soup, tasty Jute vegetable soup and spicy tomatoes stew, serve over freshly made amala and a choice of beef, chicken, mackerel fish or assorted meat

African Special Delicacies

Roasted Spicy Goat Meat (Asun)

$17.00

Chuncky pieces of goat meat roasted in a peppered african herbs and spices.

Isiewu

$45.00

Goat head roasted in a peppered african herbs and spices. Served with a side of plantains or rice

Nkwobi

$17.00

Cooked cow foot mixed in delicious spices and palm oil paste

Igbin alata

$20.75Out of stock

Ponmo Alata

$17.00

Assorted Goat Peppersoup

$15.75

Catfish and Shrimp Peppersoup

$27.50

Sides

Plantains

$5.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Jollof Rice

$8.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Extras

Plain Moi Moi

$5.00

Fried Yam

$8.00

Fufu (Pounded Yam, Garri, Amala or Semo)

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

Stewed Beef Bowl

$12.00

Stewed Goat bowl

$15.00

Stewed Chicken bowl

$12.00

Plantains

$5.00

Cabbage

$8.00

Jollof Rice

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Whole Croaker

$15.00

12 PCS Puff - Puff

$9.00

6 PCS Puff - Puff

$4.50

African Fried Rice (Shrimp & beef livers)

$15.99

Deserts

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$9.75

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

LAGZ Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Tea / Coffee

$3.15

Pelligrino

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Redbull

$5.00

FIJI Bottled Water

$3.75

Kids Menu

Kids Jollof Rice with Stewed Beef and Fried Plantains

$7.50

Kids Wings and Fries

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti with Stewed Beef

$7.50

Kids Rice and Wings

$7.50

SUNDAYS BRUNCH (1PM - 4PM)

Akara Meal

$15.00

Yam and Stewed Eggs

$19.99

Salmon and Grits

$21.75

Waffle and Chicken

$15.00

Suya Combo

$18.99

LAGZ Half Pounder Burger

$16.00

Signature Cocktails

Lagos Mule

$12.00

Vimto Sunrise

$10.00

Nigerian Chapman

$12.00

Victoria Island Tea

Lagz Strawberry Henny

$13.50

Spicy Ginger Margarita

$12.00

Tomi's Sangria

$11.00

General Cocktails

Mojito

$11.00

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Sex on a beach

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00+

Tequila sunrise

$10.00

lemon drop

$11.00

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Beer Draft

Miller Lite

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

sweetwater 420

$6.00

Summit

$6.00

Terrapin

$6.00

Dos XX amber

$7.00

austin cider

$6.00

yuingling

$6.00

Beer Bottle

Guinness

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Heineken/ heineken 0.0

$6.00

Corona/ corona light

$6.00

STAR BEER

$5.00

modelo

$6.00

stella

$6.00

coors light

$5.00

pbr

$5.00

reds apple ale

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Wine/Sparkling Glass

Oaks Cabernet

$8.00

Oaks Pinot Noir

$8.00

Evolution

$9.00

Sean Minor

$9.00

Oaks Chard

$8.00

Oaks Grigio

$8.00

Peter Wein Riesling

$9.00

Daou Chard

$14.00

gambino

$8.00

Movendo Moscato

$9.00

Gassac Rose

$9.00

House Sweet Red Wine

$6.00

Wine Bottle Service

Luc Belaire Rose with section

$125.00

Luc Belaire Luxe with section

$125.00

Gambino

$25.00

Sweet Red House wine bottle

$25.00

daou wine bottle

$40.00

Luc Blaire Rose no section

$75.00

Luc Blaire Luxe no section

$75.00

Korbel

$40.00

Moet

$175.00

Ace of Spades

$700.00

Persecco

$50.00

Sunday Drink Specials

All well drinks

$5.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Draft

$5.00

BRUNCH Drink Special

Mimosa

$4.00

All Well Drinks

$5.00

All Draft Beers

$5.00

All Well Shots

$5.00

LIQUOR Bottle Service

Grey Goose (vodka)

$250.00

Ciroc (vodka)

$250.00

BELVEDERE (vodka)

$250.00

Titos (Vodka)

$225.00

Patron Sliver (Tequila)

$225.00

Don Julio Blanco (Tequila)

$250.00

Don Julio Anejo (Tequila)

$275.00

Don Julio 1942 (Tequila)

$650.00

Casamigos Reposado (Tequila)

$300.00

Casamigos Blanco (Tequila)

$225.00

Casamigos Anejo (Tequila)

$325.00

Makers Mark (Whiskey)

$250.00

Jack Daniels (Whiskey)

$200.00

Crown Royal (Whiskey)

$250.00

Jameson (Whiskey)

$225.00

Macallan 12 (Scotch)

$275.00

Johny walker black (Scotch)

$250.00

Johny walker blue (Scotch)

$550.00

Buchanans (Scotch)

$250.00

Buchanans 18 (Scotch)

$350.00

Hennessy VSOP (cognac)

$250.00

Hennessy Vs (cognac)

$275.00

Remy VSOP (cognac)

$250.00

Woodford Reserve

$250.00

818 Repisado

$300.00

D'Usse XO (cognac)

$550.00

D'Usse (cognac)

$350.00

African Specialty Drinks

Palm Wine Small

$6.50

Palm Wine Large

$10.75

Vita Malt

$5.00

Zobo

$5.00

Spicy Ginger

$5.00

THANKSGIVING SPECIAL MEAL PACKAGE

$120 Special Bite Package

$120.00

The Thanksgiving special bites package comes with 15 meat pies, 15 sausage rolls, 15 egg rolls, SM Tray puff-puff.

$200 Silver Meal Package

$200.00

Our $200 Silver Meal Package comes with a full pan Jollof Rice, half pan Fried Rice, a choice of half pan stewed chicken or peppered turkey, a quarter pan fried sweet plantains and a quarter pan Nigerian Salad.

$425 Family Dinner Package

$425.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

AFRICAN RESTAURANT FRESH * AUTHENTIC * DELICIOUS

Location

2539 Little Rock Road, Charlotte, NC 28214

Directions

Gallery
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE image

Similar restaurants in your area

milkbread - Davidson
orange starNo Reviews
624 Jetton Street Davidson, NC 28036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston