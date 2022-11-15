- Home
LAGZ RESTAURANT|BAR|GRILLE 2539 LITTLE ROCK ROAD
2539 Little Rock Road
Charlotte, NC 28214
Starters
Suya - Beef
Fire-grilled Beef suya kebab marinated in african suya spices and grilled over fire. Served with hot suya spice on the side
Suya - Chicken
Fire-grilled chicken suya kebab marinated in african suya spices and grilled over fire. Served with hot suya spice on the side.
Suya Beef Tacos
Thinly sliced steak served in 3 pieces of soft taco shells with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and our signature housemade avocado sauce
Bang Bang Chicken Tacos
Thinly sliced chicken served in 3 pieces of soft taco shells with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and our signature housemade avocado sauce
Wings
6 pieces well seasoned crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature seasoning, and rubbed in a choice of spiced Honey Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo sauce or suya spice rub. Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing
Meat Pies
2 homemade pastries filled with beef, potatoes and carrots. Served with seasoned sour cream.
Bang-Bang Shrimp
Lightly breaded and fried shrimp tossed in our homemade signature sweet and spicy sauce garnished with greens
Lagz Grill
Suya Platter
Choice of 3 different Suya (Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp), served with a choice of side and a house salad
Shawarma Wrap
Delicious wrap with a choice of grilled beef, or chicken and served with french fries
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
Half-Pound LAGZ Burger Combo
Suya Beef or Chicken Meal
Sliced steak or chicken kebabs fire-grilled in African Yaji spices and served with a side of salad and a choice of any side.
LAGZ Steak
Fish Entree
Salmon
Pan seared 10 oz fresh Atlantic salmon rubbed in Jamaican Jerk, plain rub, or African hot spice, grilled soft and to perfection. Served over a choice of rice and fried plantains or cabbage
Whole Tilapia
Grilled or Fried whole Tilapia served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage
Croaker
Deep fried croaker fish served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage
Red Snapper
Grilled or fried whole Red Snapper marinated in our signature herbs & spices marinade, grilled or fried to flaky perfection and served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage
Catfish
Grilled and steamed whole fresh catfish marinated in a mild hot herbs and spice and served over a choice of Rice, Attieke, or Fried Yam and a side of fried plantains or cabbage
Fried flounder and shrimp basket
LAGZ Plates
Jollof Rice/ Ghana Jollof
Delicious and seasoned rice cooked in a mix aromatic spice, and served with sweet fried plantains or cabbage and a choice of stewed beef, stewed chicken or assorted meat, or choose stewed goat or fried whole croaker for an extra charge.
Fried Rice
Rice & Stew
Waakye
Rice, beans, spaghetti and cassava grains served with fried sweet plantains or cabbage and a choice of stewed beef, stewed chicken or assorted meat, or choose goat or fried whole croaker for an extra charge
Beans and Plantains
Ayamase
A very spicy and delicious mix of different peppers cooked with beef, beef tripes, stock fish, and ponmo. Served with Nigerian local ofada rice or while rice and sweet fried plantains.
African Classic Soup
Egusi
Ground melon seeds cooked in a delicious palm oil paste, garnished with stockfish, crayfish and served with a choice of beef, chicken, mackerel fish or assorted meat. Or ask for our vegetarian option.
Efo - Riro (Spinach Soup)
Mixed vegetables rich soup cooked with spinach and collard green. Perfect for vegetarian or served with a choice of beef, chicken, Mackerel Fish or assorted meat
Efo Ibadan (Loaded Spinach Soup)
Spinach soup cooked with crayfish, stockfish, ponmo, mackerel fish, locust beans, and assorted meat
Oha
A deliciously rich and fiber-filled soup made with Oha leaves, uziza leaves, cocoyam, palm oil. Garnished with ponmo, and stock fish and serve with a choice of assorted meat (Beef, Tripe & Cowfeet) or Mackerel Fish. Or choose Smoked Catfish for your choice of proteins.
Okra
Chopped okra cooked in a special African mix and garnished with spinach, crayfish and stockfish. Serve with a choice of Beef, Chicken, Assorted Meat or Mackerel Fish
Potato Leaf
Fresh Potato leaves, crushed and cooked with smoked turkey neck in palm oil paste
Abula
Mix of fresh and deliciously cooked blended beans soup, tasty Jute vegetable soup and spicy tomatoes stew, serve over freshly made amala and a choice of beef, chicken, mackerel fish or assorted meat
African Special Delicacies
Roasted Spicy Goat Meat (Asun)
Chuncky pieces of goat meat roasted in a peppered african herbs and spices.
Isiewu
Goat head roasted in a peppered african herbs and spices. Served with a side of plantains or rice
Nkwobi
Cooked cow foot mixed in delicious spices and palm oil paste
Igbin alata
Ponmo Alata
Assorted Goat Peppersoup
Catfish and Shrimp Peppersoup
Extras
Plain Moi Moi
Fried Yam
Fufu (Pounded Yam, Garri, Amala or Semo)
White Rice
Stewed Beef Bowl
Stewed Goat bowl
Stewed Chicken bowl
Plantains
Cabbage
Jollof Rice
French Fries
Fried Whole Croaker
12 PCS Puff - Puff
6 PCS Puff - Puff
African Fried Rice (Shrimp & beef livers)
LAGZ Beverages
Kids Menu
SUNDAYS BRUNCH (1PM - 4PM)
Signature Cocktails
General Cocktails
Beer Draft
Beer Bottle
Wine/Sparkling Glass
Wine Bottle Service
Sunday Drink Specials
BRUNCH Drink Special
LIQUOR Bottle Service
Grey Goose (vodka)
Ciroc (vodka)
BELVEDERE (vodka)
Titos (Vodka)
Patron Sliver (Tequila)
Don Julio Blanco (Tequila)
Don Julio Anejo (Tequila)
Don Julio 1942 (Tequila)
Casamigos Reposado (Tequila)
Casamigos Blanco (Tequila)
Casamigos Anejo (Tequila)
Makers Mark (Whiskey)
Jack Daniels (Whiskey)
Crown Royal (Whiskey)
Jameson (Whiskey)
Macallan 12 (Scotch)
Johny walker black (Scotch)
Johny walker blue (Scotch)
Buchanans (Scotch)
Buchanans 18 (Scotch)
Hennessy VSOP (cognac)
Hennessy Vs (cognac)
Remy VSOP (cognac)
Woodford Reserve
818 Repisado
D'Usse XO (cognac)
D'Usse (cognac)
African Specialty Drinks
THANKSGIVING SPECIAL MEAL PACKAGE
$120 Special Bite Package
The Thanksgiving special bites package comes with 15 meat pies, 15 sausage rolls, 15 egg rolls, SM Tray puff-puff.
$200 Silver Meal Package
Our $200 Silver Meal Package comes with a full pan Jollof Rice, half pan Fried Rice, a choice of half pan stewed chicken or peppered turkey, a quarter pan fried sweet plantains and a quarter pan Nigerian Salad.
$425 Family Dinner Package
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
AFRICAN RESTAURANT FRESH * AUTHENTIC * DELICIOUS
2539 Little Rock Road, Charlotte, NC 28214