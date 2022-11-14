74ff7e6c-40e6-4c4e-8ab5-031d3be603f1 imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Haciendita 5924 S. Pulaski Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

5924 S. Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Main Dishes/ Platillos

Tampiquena

$26.00

8 oz outer skirt steak, enchilada, grilled spring onions, jalapeños

Bistec En Salsa De Arbol

$16.00

Lomo en salsa de cacahuate y chile de arbol, frijoles de la olla (picosa). Ribeye in our spicy peanut salsa, pinto beans and rice. Spicy.

Cesina C/ Nopal Asado

$16.00

Cebollitas, queso panela and chile asado. Grilled skirt steak, grilled cactus, grilled spring onions and jalapeños, panela cheese.

Bistec A La Mexicana

$16.00

Skirt steak, sauteed onions, jalapeños, tomatoes or skirt steak in our ranchero sauce

Pollo Azteca

$15.00

Pechuga de pollo con cebolla, chile guero y de arbol, frijoles de la olla, rajas poblanas // Chicken breast, onions, banana & arbol peppers, beans, poblano pepper strips w/ cheese

Milaneza de pollo

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast sautéed with onions and jalapeños. Served w/ salad, avocado and rice.

Carne Asada

$25.00

8 oz. skirt steak, grilled spring onions and jalapeños.

Fajitas de Pollo

$20.00

pollo, chile morron, tomate, cebolla, con guacamole y pico de gallo. Chicken, bell peppers, onion, tomato and guacamole.

Fajitas La Haciendita

$28.00

Carne asada, camaron, pollo, chile morron, tomate, cebolla, con guacamole y pico de gallo. Skirt steak, shrimp, chicken, bell peppers, onion, tomato and guacamole.

Fajitas de Res

$25.00

Carne Apache

$16.00

Pollo Campestre

$15.00

Pollo en salsa de cacahuate y chile de arbol, frijoles de la olla (picosa). Chicken in our spicy peanut salsa, cactus in red salsa and pinto beans. Spicy.

Molcajeteada Para Dos

$39.00

Arrachera, Pollo, Chorizo, Camaron con salsa de molcajete, queso panela y Nopal.

Tacos

Taco Asada

$3.50

Taco Al Pastor

$3.25

Adobo pork, cilantro and onion.

Taco Lengua

$3.75

Beef tongue.

Taco Pollo

$3.25

Servido con lechuga y tomate. Lettuce and tomato.

Taco Pancita

$3.50

Porkbelly carnitas with pico de gallo.

Taco Chorizo

$3.25

Chorizo Rojo

Tacos Tripas

$3.75

Tripe

Tacos Rajas Poblano

$3.25

Poblano peppers w/ cheese, corn and sour cream

Taco Nopal Asado

$3.25

c/ queso panela, pico de gallo y queso

Taco Cesina

$3.25

Taco De Camaron

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp c/ repollo mix, mostaza aioli y cilantro

Taco Dinner

$12.00

Taco Nino Dinner

$4.50

Taco Mole con Pollo

$3.00

Taquiza

$37.50

Taco Cabeza

$3.75

Taco Vegetariano

$3.00

Lechuga, Tomate, Arroz uy Aguacate

Taco Chicharron Prensado

$3.50

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Queso

$14.00

Cheese

Enchiladas Pollo

$16.00

Chicken

Enchiladas Asada

$16.00

Steak

Enchiladas De Mole Pollo

Enchiladas De Mole Pollo

$16.00

Enchilada Suiza

$17.00

Torta

Torta Asada

Torta Asada

$9.00

Torta Al Pastor

$8.00

Torta Milaneza

$9.00

C/ Frijoles, lechuga, queso, aguacate, chiles en vinagre, cebolla y crema. Breaded steak w/ black beans, mixed greens, avacado, pickled jalapeño & red onion, mayoniase.

Torta Lengua

$10.00

c/ Beans, Crema, lechuga cebolla, aguacate. // Beef tognue w/ sour cream, beans, onions, avacado.

Torta Pechuga

$9.00

Mayonesa, cebolla, jalapeños, aguacate, tomate, lechuga /// Chicken breast, mayonaise, onion, jalapeños, lettuce, avocado, tomato

Torta Chorizo

$8.00

Burritos

Burrito Asada

$9.00

Steak

Burrito Al Pastor

$9.00

Marinated Pork

Burrito Pollo

$8.00

Chicken

Burrito Vegetariano

$8.00

beans, rice, avocado, lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Burrito Lengua

$9.00

Beef tongue

Quesadillas De Mano

Quesadilla Mano Asada

$7.00

Steak

Quesadill Mano Al Pastor

$7.00

Marinated Pork

Quesadilla Mano Nopales

$7.00

Prickly pear cactus

Quesdailla Mano Pollo

$7.00

Chicken

Quesadilla Mano Queso

$6.00

Cheese

Quesadilla Mano Chorizo

$7.00

Quesadilla Mano Chicharron Prensado

$7.00

Quesdailla Mano Rajas Poblano

$7.00

Poblano Peppers

Salad

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Mezcla de verduras con frijoles negros, quinoa, naranja, aguacate, ajonjoli, maiz y vinagreta de lima naranja. Mixed greens with black beans, quinoa, orange, avocado, sesame seeds, corn and orange lime vinaigrette. Add chicken or milaneza de pollo for an additional charge.

Butternut Squash Fall

$12.00

Gorditas

Gordita Asada

$4.50

Steak, cilantro and onion.

Gordita Al Pastor

$4.50

Marinated Pork

Gordita Rajas C/ Queso

$4.50

Poblano peppers w/ cheese

Gordita Nopales en salsa roja

$4.50

Cactus in red chili salsa

Gordita Pollo

$4.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato

Gordita Frijol con Queso

$4.00

Beans w/ cheese

Grodita Tripitas

$4.75

Gordita Chorizo y Papa

$4.50

Chorizo w/ potato

Gordita Combinada

$4.50

Gordita Lengua

$5.00

Beef Tongue

Gordita Chicharron Prensado

$4.50

Sopes Caseros

Sopes Asada

Sopes Asada

$5.00

Steak, cilantro and onion.

Sope Al Pastor

$5.00

Sopes Rajas C/ Queso

$5.00

Poblano peppers with cheese.

Sopes Pollo

$5.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato.

Sopes Choriza W/ potato

$5.00

Chorizo with potato.

Sopes Nopales En salsa roja

$5.00

Nopales en salsa roja. Cactus in red sauce.

Sopes Frijol y Queso

$4.50

Beans with cheese.

Soups

Carne en su jugo

Carne en su jugo

$16.00

Steak, crispy bacon, pinto beans, avocado and radishes.

Caldo De Res

$16.00Out of stock

Beef and vegetable soup.

Menudo

$10.00+

1\2 Gallon carne an su jugo

$32.00

Caldo de Camaron

$18.00Out of stock

Del Mar

Camarones a La Diabla

$23.00

c/ Arroz y ensalada. Shrimp suateed in our devils spicy sauce.

Langositinos Platillo

$23.00

Mexican Prawns w/ rice and salad

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Harina

$3.00

Quesadilla Maiz

$2.50

Niño dinner

$4.00

Drinks

Horchata

$2.75+

Jamiaca

$2.75+

Cafe de olla

$3.50

Cafe

$2.95

Soft Drinks Bottle

$3.25

MilkShake

$5.00+

Fresh Juice

$6.00+

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00+

Coke/Diet Coke Lata

$2.50

Te de Manzanilla/Limon

$2.25

Miche Mix

$4.50

Topochico preparado

$5.00

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

Tres Leches de Coco

$5.50Out of stock

Tres Leche de Oreo

$5.50Out of stock

Tres Leches Cappuccino y Rum

$5.50Out of stock

Tres Leches de Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock

Para Empezar

Gucamole & Chips

$7.00

Cebolla, cilantro, tomate, jalapeño, limon // Onion, cilantro, tomato, jalapeño, limon.

Empanadas

$6.00Out of stock

- Rajas, queso, chorizo elote - Camaron C/ Rajas/queso salsa cremosa de morita

Elotes Asado

$5.00

Con Mayonesa, queso cotija, chili mix

Langostinos Charolita

$15.00

Charola chica de Langostinos en salsa de la casa. Mexican Prawns cooked in house butter sauce.

Fluatas de Chorizo

Fluatas de Chorizo

$12.00Out of stock

con salsa morita frita, verdura verde mixta, cebolla roja y curtida, queso fresco y crema // Morita salsa, mix greens, red onion, queso fresco, sour cream.

Nachos de Asada

$12.00

Carne asada, queso, tomate, frijoles, cilantro, aguacate, crema, jalapenos. Steak, cheese, tomato, beans, cilantro, avocado and sour cream.

Sides

Arrroz

$4.00

Frijoles

$3.00

Cebollitas

$4.00

Chile Torreado

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$1.50

Tortillas

$1.00

Orden de Aguacate

$5.00

Telera

$1.00

Queso Panela

$4.00

Orden de Papas

$4.00

Orden de Nopal Asado

$6.00

Orden de Nopal en Salsa Roja

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5924 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60629

Directions

Gallery
74ff7e6c-40e6-4c4e-8ab5-031d3be603f1 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Healthy Substance
orange star4.7 • 1,545
6852 W Archer Ave Chicago, IL 60638
View restaurantnext
Parrilla Express
orange star4.5 • 702
6401 34th St Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
orange star4.1 • 1,432
6539 CERMAK RD BERWYN, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
La Luna
orange starNo Reviews
1726 south racine chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Maxwell
orange star4.4 • 720
717 W Maxwell st Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Avenue Ale House - 825 S Oak Park Ave
orange star3.2 • 452
825 S Oak Park Ave Oak Park, IL 60304
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston