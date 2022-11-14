Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Haciendita 5924 S. Pulaski Rd.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5924 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60629
Gallery
