Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Lahaina Fish Co.
4,900 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
831 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
No Reviews
700 Office Road Kapalua, HI 96761
View restaurant