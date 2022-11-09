Laid Back Burger Shack

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Kid Burger Combo
Single Laid Back
Single Bacon Cheddar

Apps

Lightly battered pepper jack cheese fried to perfection.
Cheese Stick App

Cheese Stick App

$5.50

Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks fried to perfection.

Fried Dill Pickle App

Fried Dill Pickle App

$4.50

Seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing

Fried Jalapeno Chip App

Fried Jalapeno Chip App

$3.50

Sliced Jalapeños battered and fried to perfection

Fried Mushrooms App

Fried Mushrooms App

$5.50

Fresh button top mushrooms battered and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing.

Cheese Curds App

Cheese Curds App

$5.50

Lightly battered pepper jack cheese fried to perfection.

Boudin Egg Roll App

Boudin Egg Roll App

$5.50

3 of our Southwest Egg Rolls fried to perfection.

Drinks

Unsweet / Sweet Tea, Half & Half Tea, Arnold Palmer, Lemonade, Root Beer, Mountain Dew, Diet Dr. Pepper, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi

Refill

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Hi-C

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tap Water

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Single

Single Laid Back

Single Laid Back

$7.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle

Single Bacon Cheddar

Single Bacon Cheddar

$8.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Single Fiery Jalapeno

Single Fiery Jalapeno

$8.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño mayo, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese

Single Patty Melt

Single Patty Melt

$7.00

Grilled Onions and American cheese melted on Texas toast

Single Chili Cheese

Single Chili Cheese

$8.00

Mustard, onions, chili, and American cheese on a sourdough bun

Single Mushroom Swiss

Single Mushroom Swiss

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Single Triple Cheese

Single Triple Cheese

$8.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle with American, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese

Single Varner

Single Varner

$8.00

BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese on a sourdough bun

Single Steak House

Single Steak House

$7.00

Two onion rings, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast

Patty Only

$5.00

Single Breakfast Burger

$9.00

Mayo, Bacon, Hashbrown, Egg, Cheddar Cheese served on Texas Toast

Double

Double Laid Back

Double Laid Back

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle

Double Bacon Cheddar

Double Bacon Cheddar

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Double Fiery Jalapeno

Double Fiery Jalapeno

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño mayo, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.

Double Triple Cheese

Double Triple Cheese

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle with American, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese

Double Mushroom Swiss

Double Mushroom Swiss

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Double Patty Melt

Double Patty Melt

$9.00

Grilled Onions and American cheese melted on Texas toast

Double Chili Cheese

Double Chili Cheese

$10.00

Mustard, onions, chili, and American cheese on a sourdough bun

Double Steak House

Double Steak House

$9.00

Fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast

Double Varner

Double Varner

$10.00

BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese on a sourdough bun

Triple

Triple Laid Back

Triple Laid Back

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle

Triple Bacon Cheddar

Triple Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese

Triple Fiery Jalapeño

Triple Fiery Jalapeño

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño mayo, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.

Triple Patty Melt

Triple Patty Melt

$11.00

Grilled Onions and American cheese melted on Texas toast

Triple Chili Cheese

Triple Chili Cheese

$12.00

Mustard, onions, chili, and American cheese on a sourdough bun

Triple Mushroom Swiss

Triple Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese

Triple Triple Cheese

Triple Triple Cheese

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle with American, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese

Triple Varner

Triple Varner

$12.00

BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese on a sourdough bun

Triple Steak House

Triple Steak House

$12.00

Fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.50

Perfectly seasoned French Fries fried to perfection

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Crispy French fries covered chili and cheddar cheese

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$2.50

Perfectly seasoned tater tots fried to perfection

Chili Cheese Tots

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.50

Crispy tater tots covered chili and cheddar cheese

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.50

Fresh cut onion slices seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.50

Seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Sweet potato fries fried to perfection

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks fried to perfection.

Jalapeno Chips

Jalapeno Chips

$3.50

Jalapeño Chips seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on a bed of fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing

Fried Mushroom

Fried Mushroom

$5.50

Fresh mushrooms seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.50

Lightly battered pepper jack cheese fried to perfection.

Single Boudin Egg Roll

$2.50

Special

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$11.00

2 patties served with grilled onions and fries smothered in brown gravy with Texas toast

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Chopped sirloin, mayo, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Chopped chicken, mayo, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$11.00
Patterson

Patterson

$11.00
Country Fried Steak Sandwich

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Hand-battered, burger fried to perfection, smothered in brown gravy, served on Texas toast

BLT

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich

Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy

Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy

$11.00

Chopped roast beef served on french bread topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, smothered brown gravy and grilled onions - A New Orleans Favorite

Chicken

1pc Fried Chicken

$3.00
1pc Grilled Chicken

1pc Grilled Chicken

$3.00

1 chicken tender seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.00

Chopped chicken, mayo, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun

Fried Chicken Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$11.00

3 hand-battered tenders served with fries and Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Basket

$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand-battered or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a bun or French bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald

$10.00

2 hand-battered tenders with BBQ sauce and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kids

Kid Burger Combo

Kid Burger Combo

$6.00

Burger, fries, and a small drink

Kids 1pc Combo

Kids 1pc Combo

$4.00

1 chicken tender, fries, and a small drink

Kids 2pc Combo

Kids 2pc Combo

$6.00

2 chicken tenders, fries, and a small drink

Kids Hamburger Steak

$7.00

1 hamburger patty, fries, covered in brown gravy

Grilled Cheese Combo

Grilled Cheese Combo

$4.00

Buttered bread with cheese in-between grilled to perfection

Corndog Combo

Corndog Combo

$4.00

Fried to perfection

Corndog (Single)

Corndog (Single)

$2.00

Fried to perfection

Grilled Cheese (Single)

Grilled Cheese (Single)

$2.00

Buttered bread with cheese in-between grilled to perfection

Kid Burger

$4.00

Kids Patty

$3.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on a bed of fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on a bed of fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on a bed of fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing

Dessert

Fried Pie Special

Fried Pie Special

$6.00

Choose 4 for $5

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.50

Fried to perfection

Cookies

$1.50

Sauce

Gravy

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Laid Back Sauce

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Habanero

$0.75

Jalapeño Mayo

$0.75

Buffalo Hot

$0.75

Buffalo Mild

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Stingin Honey Garlic

$0.75

Kicken Bourbon

$0.75

Nashville Hot

$0.75

Mayo

Mustard

Ketchup

Tarter

Restaurant info

Welcome to Laid Back Burger Shack! We are small family owned restaurant located in Florence, Ms. We use only 100% fresh ground beef that is prepared daily. All burgers are cooked medium well or medium upon request. Everything is cooked to order.

Website

Location

200 S Church St, Florence, MS 39073

Directions

