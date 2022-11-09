Laid Back Burger Shack
200 S Church St
Florence, MS 39073
Popular Items
Apps
Cheese Stick App
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks fried to perfection.
Fried Dill Pickle App
Seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing
Fried Jalapeno Chip App
Sliced Jalapeños battered and fried to perfection
Fried Mushrooms App
Fresh button top mushrooms battered and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds App
Lightly battered pepper jack cheese fried to perfection.
Boudin Egg Roll App
3 of our Southwest Egg Rolls fried to perfection.
Drinks
Single
Single Laid Back
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle
Single Bacon Cheddar
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Single Fiery Jalapeno
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño mayo, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese
Single Patty Melt
Grilled Onions and American cheese melted on Texas toast
Single Chili Cheese
Mustard, onions, chili, and American cheese on a sourdough bun
Single Mushroom Swiss
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Single Triple Cheese
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle with American, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese
Single Varner
BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese on a sourdough bun
Single Steak House
Two onion rings, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast
Patty Only
Single Breakfast Burger
Mayo, Bacon, Hashbrown, Egg, Cheddar Cheese served on Texas Toast
Double
Double Laid Back
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle
Double Bacon Cheddar
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Double Fiery Jalapeno
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño mayo, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.
Double Triple Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle with American, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese
Double Mushroom Swiss
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Double Patty Melt
Grilled Onions and American cheese melted on Texas toast
Double Chili Cheese
Mustard, onions, chili, and American cheese on a sourdough bun
Double Steak House
Fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast
Double Varner
BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese on a sourdough bun
Triple
Triple Laid Back
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle
Triple Bacon Cheddar
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese
Triple Fiery Jalapeño
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeño mayo, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese.
Triple Patty Melt
Grilled Onions and American cheese melted on Texas toast
Triple Chili Cheese
Mustard, onions, chili, and American cheese on a sourdough bun
Triple Mushroom Swiss
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese
Triple Triple Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle with American, cheddar, and pepper jack cheese
Triple Varner
BBQ sauce, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese on a sourdough bun
Triple Steak House
Fried onion strings, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese on Texas toast
Sides
Fries
Perfectly seasoned French Fries fried to perfection
Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy French fries covered chili and cheddar cheese
Tator Tots
Perfectly seasoned tater tots fried to perfection
Chili Cheese Tots
Crispy tater tots covered chili and cheddar cheese
Onion Rings
Fresh cut onion slices seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection
Fried Pickles
Seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries fried to perfection
Cheese Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks fried to perfection.
Jalapeno Chips
Jalapeño Chips seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection
Side Salad
Shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on a bed of fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing
Fried Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection with a side of ranch dressing
Cheese Curds
Lightly battered pepper jack cheese fried to perfection.
Single Boudin Egg Roll
Special
Hamburger Steak
2 patties served with grilled onions and fries smothered in brown gravy with Texas toast
Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped sirloin, mayo, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun
Chicken Philly
Chopped chicken, mayo, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun
Philly Fries
Patterson
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Hand-battered, burger fried to perfection, smothered in brown gravy, served on Texas toast
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich
Sloppy Roast Beef Poboy
Chopped roast beef served on french bread topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, smothered brown gravy and grilled onions - A New Orleans Favorite
Chicken
1pc Fried Chicken
1pc Grilled Chicken
1 chicken tender seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection
Chicken Philly
Chopped chicken, mayo, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun
Fried Chicken Basket
3 hand-battered tenders served with fries and Texas toast
Grilled Chicken Basket
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-battered or grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a bun or French bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fitzgerald
2 hand-battered tenders with BBQ sauce and pepper jack cheese on a sourdough bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Kids
Kid Burger Combo
Burger, fries, and a small drink
Kids 1pc Combo
1 chicken tender, fries, and a small drink
Kids 2pc Combo
2 chicken tenders, fries, and a small drink
Kids Hamburger Steak
1 hamburger patty, fries, covered in brown gravy
Grilled Cheese Combo
Buttered bread with cheese in-between grilled to perfection
Corndog Combo
Fried to perfection
Corndog (Single)
Fried to perfection
Grilled Cheese (Single)
Buttered bread with cheese in-between grilled to perfection
Kid Burger
Kids Patty
Salads
House Salad
Shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on a bed of fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on a bed of fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and croutons served on fresh lettuce with your choice of dressing


We are small family owned restaurant located in Florence, Ms. We use only 100% fresh ground beef that is prepared daily. All burgers are cooked medium well or medium upon request. Everything is cooked to order.
