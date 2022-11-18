La Jaivita Mariscos 2 9440 SPID Dr.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
La Jaivita Mariscos #2 is a cozy seafood restaurant in Corpus Christi. Stop in and have a quick bite, enjoy happy hour, or taste our notable confections in a casual environment. We have a bar as well, so come in and try our Paloma’s, vampiros, our famous Jaivita micheladas and MORE! If you have any questions feel free to call us at +1 (361) 239-4275 We now offer curbside, just order online today and call us when you arrived! https://www.toasttab.com/locations/416a36cf-ba55-4c58-adef-6a2f07e6113c
9440 SPID Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78415
