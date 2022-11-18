Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Jaivita Mariscos 2 9440 SPID Dr.

No reviews yet

9440 SPID Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Starters

Chips and Salsa

$1.99

Consome de Camaron/veggie

$3.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Served w/ queso fresco, cilantro & sour cream

6 Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Sm Crab Salad

$6.99

Lg Crab Salad

$10.99

6 Peel'em Shrimp

$11.99

12 Peel'em Shrimp

$21.99

6 Fried Oysters

$9.99

Queso Dip

$6.99

Shrimp Queso Dip

$8.50

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Catfish nuggets (Chicharrones)

$8.95

Sm Guacamole

$4.99

Lg Guacamole

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.85

6 Oysters On The Half-Shell

$13.00

12 Oysters On The Half-Shell

$22.00

Aguachiles

$22.99

Shrimp Diablitos

$14.99

Shrimp wrapped in bacon w/ jalapeno in the middle

Ceviches

$13.99

Onions, cilantro, tomato, cucumber, avocado, cilantro and 3 tostadas on the side

Cevichazo Loco

$16.99

Octopus, shrimp, calamari, onion, cilantro, tomato, cucumber, avocado, 3 tostadas on the side and your choice of salsa

Tostada De Jaiva

$3.99

Tostada De Ceviche

$4.99

Ala Carte

Chile Toreado

$1.50

Sm Rice

$2.00

Lg Rice

$4.75

Refried Beans

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Sautee Mushrooms

$2.99

French Fries

$3.85

Quesadilla

$6.99

Seasonal Fruit Cups

$5.99

W/ chamoy and chili powder

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

W/ chamoy and chili powder

Taco (1)

$4.85

Fish Taco (1)

$4.99

Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.00

Chalupa (1)

$2.99

Served w/ lettuce, tomato & cheese

Consomé

$2.99

Children Plates

#7 Fish Basket

$6.99

Served w/ fries

#8 Shrimp Basket

$5.99

Served w/ fries

#9 Chicken Nuggets

$5.85

Served w/ fries

Kids Beef Enchiladas

$5.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Bean & Cheese Taco

$4.99

Served w/ rice

Taco (1)

$5.99

Served w/ rice & beans

Grilled

#10 Grilled Fillet

$16.95

Served w/ rice, crab salad & soup

#11 Camrones Enteros

$22.99

Served w/ consome

#12 Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

Served w/ rice, crab salad & soup

#13 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos Locos (3)

$12.99

Served w/ cabbage, pico de gallo & lime cilantro sauce

#14 Shrimp Tacos (3)

$11.25

#15 Fish Tacos (3)

$11.75

#16 Quesadillas

$10.75

Served w/ lettuce, tomato, guacamole & rice

#16 Loaded Quesadillas

$10.99

Grilled pepper, onions and mushrooms, served w/ lettuce tomato, guacamole & rice

Fried

#17 Fried Fish

$13.99

Served w/ rice, crab salad & fries

#18 Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Served w/ rice, crab salad & fries

#18 Shrimp Diablitos

$13.99

Served w/ rice, crab salad & fries

#19 Fried Oysters

$13.99

Served w/ rice, crab salad & fries

#20 Combination Plate

$13.99

Served w/ rice, crab salad & fries

#21 Fried Catfish Strips (Chicharrones)

$13.99

Served w/ rice, crab salad & fries

#22 Whole Fried Fish (NO REFUND)

Served w/ salad & rice

#23 Whole Fried Tilapia (NO REFUND)

$23.99

Served w/ salad & rice

Jaivita special

$16.95

Soups & Poorboys

#24 Fish Soup (Lg)

$12.99

Served w/ rice & tortilla or bread

#24 Fish Soup (Sm)

$7.99

#25 Seafood Soup (Lg)

$13.99

Shrimp, fish, octopus, calamari, carrots & potato, served w/ rice & tortilla or bread

#25 Seafood Soup (Sm)

$7.99

Shrimp Soup (Lg)

$12.99

Served w/ rice & tortilla or bread

Shrimp Soup (Sm)

$7.99

#26 Poorboy

$9.99

Served w/ tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado & fries

#27 Fish Sandwhich

$9.50

Served w/ tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado & fries

Out of Water

#28 Fajitas for 1

$15.95

Served with rice, refried beans, salad & avocado

#28 Fajitas for 2

$28.99

Served w/ 2 orders of rice, refried beans, salad & avocado

#29 ENSALARICA (Salad)

$10.50

Served w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese & cucumber

#30 Hamburger

$7.50

Served with fries

#31 Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Served with fries

#32 Torta de Fajita

$8.25

Served w/ beans, lettuce tomato, avocado & fries

#33 Chalupas

$8.25

Served w/ lettuce tomato & cheese

Specialties

Enchiladas Poblanas

$9.99

Served w/ beans & rice

Beef Enchiladas

$7.85

Served w/ beans & rice

Soft Tacos

$7.99

Flautas

$9.99

Served w/ sour cream, cabbage, pico de gallo & queso fresco

Nachos

$10.25

Served w/ beans, cheese & guacamole

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

Served w/ grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms & guacamole

Extras

Ex Pan

$0.75

Ex Lime

$0.75

Ex Tortilla

$0.75

Ex Sour cream

$0.75

Ex Mayo

$0.75

Ex Avocado

$0.99

Ex Tartar

$0.75

Ex tostada

$0.99

Ex Oyster

$1.99

Ex shrimp

$1.99

Ex fillet

$7.99

Cocktails

#1 Shrimp Cocktail

#2 Octopus Cocktail

#3 Oyster Cocktail

#4 Cocktail Campechana (Lg Only)

$16.95

#5 Triple Cocktail (Lg Only)

$16.95

#6 Vuelve a la Vida

$16.95

Bottled Beer

Modelo

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

XX

$4.50

Tecate Original

$4.50

Tecate Light

$4.50

Victoria

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Indio

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.25

Budlight

$4.25

Budweiser

$4.25

Coorslight

$4.25

CAGUAMA

$10.00

CORONITAS

$2.50

Micheladas

Mich Imp

$8.00

Mich Dom

$7.00

Mega Mich

$13.99

ADD CAMARON

$3.99

32 OZ Mich Mix

$35.99

Cubetas

Imp

$30.00

Dom.

$27.00

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$3.10

Coffee

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.98

Unsweet Tea

$2.98

Peach Tea

$2.98

Coke

$2.98

Sprite

$2.98

Fanta

$2.98

Root beer

$2.98

Diet coke

$2.98

Dr. Pepper

$2.98

Big red

$2.98

Mexican Coke

$4.85

Mineral water (topo chico)

$3.85

Jarrito

$3.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.10

Sangria Preparada

$4.99

Sangria Soda

$3.50

Apple soda (manzana sidral)

$3.50

Mineral Water Prep.

$4.99

Togo plates/cups

$0.75

Refill

$0.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Apple juice

$2.25

Orange juice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

La Jaivita Mariscos #2 is a cozy seafood restaurant in Corpus Christi. Stop in and have a quick bite, enjoy happy hour, or taste our notable confections in a casual environment. We have a bar as well, so come in and try our Paloma’s, vampiros, our famous Jaivita micheladas and MORE! If you have any questions feel free to call us at +1 (361) 239-4275 We now offer curbside, just order online today and call us when you arrived! https://www.toasttab.com/locations/416a36cf-ba55-4c58-adef-6a2f07e6113c

Location

9440 SPID Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
