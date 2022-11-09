La Jambe Shaw Shaw

Chardonnay Le Chai Duchet

$30.00

Previously $42 The delicious wines of the Macon-Villages appellation offer a great value alternative to the classic Pouilly-Fuisse appellation wines. Similar soil and climate to Pouilly and just a stones throw from the region, Le Chai Duchet offers so much. This is a refined, yet intense wine with aromas of white peach, dried honey and white chocolate that are beautifully entwined with the oak. The palate is rounded on the entry with fresh lime, apricot.