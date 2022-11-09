Cafes, Coffee & Tea
La Jambe Shaw Shaw
324 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Charcuterie, Fromagerie, Vin
Location
1550 7th Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant