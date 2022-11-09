Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

La Jambe Shaw Shaw

324 Reviews

$$

1550 7th Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Sparkling Wine

Pet Nat L'Instant Bulle Famille Fabre 2020

Pet Nat L'Instant Bulle Famille Fabre 2020

$33.00

Previously $56 Dry and tingling, slightly salty. It tastes like the home-pickled lemon peel with that wonderful edge of bitterness and tang and citrus oils, but tempered a little by the saltiness and pickling. Very refreshing. Languedoc Roussillon | Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Viognier

Touraine Sparkling rose les pierres ecrites Les pierres en bulles

Touraine Sparkling rose les pierres ecrites Les pierres en bulles

$35.00

Strawberry fruit, light and easy with a persistent mineral finish. Native yeast fermentation, ancestral method, finishes dry and bright. Loire Valley | Gamay, Grolleau, Malbec

Champagne Brut R. Dumont & Fils

Champagne Brut R. Dumont & Fils

$48.00

Previously $79 Classic crispness, rich, ripe and apple core flavors Champagne | Pinot Noir, Chardonnay

Cremant d'Alsace Riefle Bonheur Festis

Cremant d'Alsace Riefle Bonheur Festis

$32.00

This Crémant Brut is floral and delicately fruity on the nose with notes of brioche. It is generous on the palate, with fine bubbles and a sugar dosage which remains discreet. ALsace | Pinot Blanc, Pinot Auxerrois

Rosé & Orange Wines

La Patience Coteaux du Pont du Gard rose

La Patience Coteaux du Pont du Gard rose

$28.00

This family estate, established in 1930, takes its name from a wild, aromatic Mediterranean herb called “La Patience” that can be found throughout the vineyards. Juicy strawberries and melon notes with an easy, crips and light finish. Cotes du Rhone | Grenache, Cinsault

Orange wine les pirouettes eros by David 2021

Orange wine les pirouettes eros by David 2021

$39.00

Natural wine fermented on the skins for 25 days and has undergone 8 months aging in foudre. Lovely aromas of citrus, baked apples, and spice will jump out of the glass. The juice is lush and lively on the palate, with notes of tropical fruit and chamomile. Alsace | Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Muscat

White Wine

Sancerre Sager Verdier 2020

Sancerre Sager Verdier 2020

$42.00

True to its terroir, the wine has a very expressive nose with typical aromas of lemon/lime, elderflower, verbena, tropical fruits, peach, gooseberry and distinctive minerality; all backed by crisp acidity. Loire Valley | Sauvignon Blanc

Chardonnay Le Chai Duchet

Chardonnay Le Chai Duchet

$30.00

Previously $42 The delicious wines of the Macon-Villages appellation offer a great value alternative to the classic Pouilly-Fuisse appellation wines. Similar soil and climate to Pouilly and just a stones throw from the region, Le Chai Duchet offers so much. This is a refined, yet intense wine with aromas of white peach, dried honey and white chocolate that are beautifully entwined with the oak. The palate is rounded on the entry with fresh lime, apricot.

Cassis Clos Sainte Magdeleine 2020

Cassis Clos Sainte Magdeleine 2020

$49.00

Previously $75 Ana's all-time favorite white wine! The location of Clos Saint Magdeleine is just unique! On the slopes of Cape Canaille, overlooking the bay of Cassis with a terraced vinyard facing the sea. This wine has a beautiful salinity with a lot of minerality and freshness. Aromas of white flowers and white peach, fresh and intense with a beautiful long finish. Provence | Marsanne, Clairette, Ugni Blanc and Sauvignon Blanc

Pouilly Fume Sauvignon Blanc Domaine Belair

Pouilly Fume Sauvignon Blanc Domaine Belair

$32.00

Fresh, lively, crisp and dry. Notes of citrus fruits, fresh grass and a delicate mineral finish. Loire Valley | Sauvignon Blanc

Red Wine

Les Pierres Frites Saumur 2020

Les Pierres Frites Saumur 2020

$27.00

Previously $40 Smooth light red with notes of bright red fruit and floral flavors. Loire Valley - Cabernet Franc

Beaujolais Domaine du Cret de Bine "Bio Addict"

Beaujolais Domaine du Cret de Bine "Bio Addict"

$35.00

Previously $56 A new favorite at La Jambe! This awesome, light-bodied wine is not only thoughtfully produced, it's just plain tasty. Notes of pickle on the nose precede a rich palate resplendent in fleshy fruit. Very easy drinking! Beaujolais | Gamay

Bordeaux Superieur Chateau Cazenove 2010

Bordeaux Superieur Chateau Cazenove 2010

$30.00

Previously $56. Full bodied with a lush and elegant mouth feel. Taste of black cherries and silky finish. Bordeaux - Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon

Chemin de Bassac le champs des maures 2019

Chemin de Bassac le champs des maures 2019

$29.00

Certified Organic for over 20 years and converted to fully Biodynamic in 2017. Fresh blackberry and plum; hints of cedar and pine needles, cocoa and bark; tobacco leaves and eucalyptus. On the palate, lively with focused and precise blackberry. Charming, pure, natural expression of Cabernet Sauvignon. Languedoc Roussillon | Cabernet Sauvignon

Mercurey Maison Chanzy les bussieres 2018

Mercurey Maison Chanzy les bussieres 2018

$49.00

Dense fruit notes strike first and take center stage. This wine brims with ripe, crunchy red-cherry notes, framed by firm tannins. Freshness pervades and strikes a lovely balance in this beautiful Burgundy wine. Burgundy | Pinot Noir

Saint Emilion Grand cru 2002 domaine chante alouette cormeil

Saint Emilion Grand cru 2002 domaine chante alouette cormeil

$42.00

Medium bodied with notes of cherry and black current. Very smooth and elegant finish. Bordeaux | Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc

Beer

Kronenbourg 1664

Kronenbourg 1664

$4.00

Previously $8 Light, sweet, crisp, and simple. 11.2 oz / 5%

Kronenbourg Blanche

Kronenbourg Blanche

$4.00

Previously $8 A fruity and refreshing white, with notes of citrus and coriander spice. 11.2 oz / 5%

Manor Hill IPA

Manor Hill IPA

$4.50

Cider

Bottle of La Jambe punch made in house with Blackleaf Vodka, rose wine, strawberry liquor and lime.
Aval Cidre Artisanal Blanc

Aval Cidre Artisanal Blanc

$5.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese & Charcuterie

Cheese & Charcuterie

$39.00

chef's choice, comes with condiments and fresh baguette

Cheese

Cheese

$39.00

chef's choice, just cheeses, comes with condiments and fresh baguette

Baguette

Baguette

$4.50
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Charcuterie, Fromagerie, Vin

