Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Lake Area Tex Mex
No reviews yet
14290 Hwy 190
Onalaska, TX 77360
Appetizers
Tacos
Fajitas
Tex Mex Favorites
American Meals
Kids Menu
Sides
Beef or Chicken Crispy Taco
$2.79
Beef or Chicken Fajita Taco
$3.49
Taco Al Carbon
$3.49
Cheese Enchilada
$1.99
Enchilada
$2.79
Bean Tostada
$1.99
Beef Tostada
$2.79
Rice
$1.99
Refried Beans
$1.99
Charro Beans
$2.29
Sour Cream
$0.59
Guacamole 2 oz
$1.99
Chile Con Queso 2 oz
$1.99
Bean and Cheese Taco
$1.99
Carne Guisada Taco
$2.99
Queso Chip
$1.99
Side Lettuce
$0.59
Side Tomato
$0.59
Side Ranch
$0.59
Onion
$0.59
Order of 3 Corn Tortilla
$2.49
Order of 3 Flour Tortilla
$2.49
Green Sauce with meal
Green Sauce 8 oz
$2.99
Green Sauce 16 oz
$4.99
Green Sauce 32 oz
$9.99
Side of Shredded Cheese
$0.99
Side of Pico
$0.99
Burrito
$2.29
Flauta single
$2.29
Flauta order of 3
$4.99
Street Tacos single
$2.29
Street Tacos order of 3
$5.99
Queso Fresco
$1.99
Sliced Avacado
$1.99
Side Gr. Beef
$1.99
Shrimp Tostada
$3.99
Grilled Mixed Veggies
$2.29
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Alcohol
Domestic Beer
$2.25
Imported Beer
$3.75
Small Margarita
$4.99
Jumbo Marg
$8.99
Togo Marg
$9.99
Wine
$4.25
PIna Colada
$6.99
1/2 Gallon Margs
$14.99
1/2 Gallon Pina Colada
$12.99
Mich Ultra Cans
$2.00Out of stock
Extra Shot
$4.99
Domestic Bucket (5 Beers)
$17.50
Premium Bucket (5 Beers)
$19.50
Wells
$6.99
Hocus Pocus Punch
$6.99
Tacos
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Taco Tuesday
Beef Street Taco Special
Cheese cake Tacos
Keto Cheese cake
Sopapillas
Sweet and Sassy Nachos
Churros
Apple Pie Enchiladas
Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Enchiladas
Oreo Trifle with cake balls
Cheesecake brownie with cake balls
Oreo Trifle ONLY
Delivery Fees
T-Shirt
Koozies
Room Reservation
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
14290 Hwy 190, Onalaska, TX 77360
Gallery
