Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Lake Area Tex Mex

No reviews yet

14290 Hwy 190

Onalaska, TX 77360

Appetizers

Chili Con Queso

$6.99+

Cream Cheese Salsa Dip

$5.99

Chunky Guacamole

$8.99

8 Layer Dip

$8.99

Combo Loco

$10.99+

Mini Chimis

$10.99

Salsa

$4.99+

Chips 8# bag

$2.99

Dozen Tamales

$12.99

Nachos

Pancho Nachos

$7.99+

Sloppy Nachos

$9.99

Nacho Fries

$6.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.99

Fajita Salad

$12.99

Tacos

Street Tacos

$9.99

Taco Al Carbon

$10.99

Taco Dinner

$10.99

Fajita Taco Dinner

$12.99

Tostada

$11.99

Beef Street Taco (5 tacos plate)

$7.99

Fajitas

#4 Sizzling Fajitas for 1

$14.99

#4 Sizzling Fajitas for 2

$26.99

#5 Tex Mex Fajita Skillet

$15.99

#6 Tex Mex Monterey Fajitas

$16.99

Enchiladas

Classic Enchilada Plate

$11.99

Sour Enchilada Plate

$11.99

Fajita Enchilada Plate

$12.99

Tex Mex Favorites

Tex Mex Dinner

$13.99

Burrito Dinner

$10.99

Carne Guisada

$12.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.99

Maria's Dinner

$9.99+

Fireman Special

$10.99

Flauta Dinner

$11.99

Jillian's Special

$12.99

Tamipiquenia

$15.99

Vaca Loco

$13.99

American Meals

Hamburger Basket

$9.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Kids Menu

Chz Enchilada Plate

$5.95

Cheesy Cup

$5.95

Taco Plate

$5.95

Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Chz Quesadilla Plate

$5.95

Plate of French Fries

$3.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$6.99

Churros

$7.99

Tex Mex Surprise

$7.99

Sides

Beef or Chicken Crispy Taco

$2.79

Beef or Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.49

Taco Al Carbon

$3.49

Cheese Enchilada

$1.99

Enchilada

$2.79

Bean Tostada

$1.99

Beef Tostada

$2.79

Rice

$1.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Charro Beans

$2.29

Sour Cream

$0.59

Guacamole 2 oz

$1.99

Chile Con Queso 2 oz

$1.99

Bean and Cheese Taco

$1.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$2.99

Queso Chip

$1.99

Side Lettuce

$0.59

Side Tomato

$0.59

Side Ranch

$0.59

Onion

$0.59

Order of 3 Corn Tortilla

$2.49

Order of 3 Flour Tortilla

$2.49

Green Sauce with meal

Green Sauce 8 oz

$2.99

Green Sauce 16 oz

$4.99

Green Sauce 32 oz

$9.99

Side of Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Side of Pico

$0.99

Burrito

$2.29

Flauta single

$2.29

Flauta order of 3

$4.99

Street Tacos single

$2.29

Street Tacos order of 3

$5.99

Queso Fresco

$1.99

Sliced Avacado

$1.99

Side Gr. Beef

$1.99

Shrimp Tostada

$3.99

Grilled Mixed Veggies

$2.29

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Big Red

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

UnSweetTea

$2.29

Water

Bottled Drinks

$2.99

Cup of Ice

1/2 and 1/2 Tea

$2.29

Canned Drinks

$0.99

Lemonade

$2.29

Propel

$2.29

Hocus Pocus

$3.99

Alcohol

Domestic Beer

$2.25

Imported Beer

$3.75

Small Margarita

$4.99

Jumbo Marg

$8.99

Togo Marg

$9.99

Wine

$4.25

PIna Colada

$6.99

1/2 Gallon Margs

$14.99

1/2 Gallon Pina Colada

$12.99

Mich Ultra Cans

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Shot

$4.99

Domestic Bucket (5 Beers)

$17.50

Premium Bucket (5 Beers)

$19.50

Wells

$6.99

Hocus Pocus Punch

$6.99

Tacos

Street Tacos -12

$28.99

Street Tacos-15

$34.99

Street Tacos-20

$44.99

Fajita Tacos-12

$44.99

Fajita Tacos-15

$55.99

Fajita Tacos-20

$69.99

Taco Bar - 60 people (with rice and beans)

$360.00

Wildcat Special-Street Tacos-20, rice and beans, chips and salsa

$49.99

Enchiladas

Enchilada Casserole Small

$45.99

Enchilada Casserole Med

$199.99

Enchilada Casserole Large

$379.99

Appetizers

Small Appetizer Tray 36 pieces

$59.99

Large Appetizer Tray 72 pieces

$109.99

Fajitas

Fajita Pack Small

$79.99

Fajita Pack Med

$329.99

Fajita Pack Large

$589.99

Fajita Pack for 10

$129.99

Breakfast Taco

Bacon Egg Cheese

$1.99

Sausage Egg Cheese

$1.99

Taco Bar - 200 tacos

$298.00

Combo Pack

Fajita and Enchilada combo

$249.99

Taco and enchilada combo

$109.99

Taco Tuesday

Crunchy Taco

$0.99

Beef Street Taco Special

5 beef street tacos

$7.99

Today’s Special

Daily Special

$9.99

Todays Special (Ench Dinner

$7.99Out of stock

Taco Bar

Taco bar for 30

$180.00

Taco Bar for 50

$300.00

Cheese cake Tacos

3 Tacos

$3.99

Keto Cheese cake

2 Cakes

$3.99

1 Cake

$1.99

Sopapillas

3 Sopapillas

$3.99

Sweet and Sassy Nachos

Sweet and sassy nachos

$3.99

Churros

Churros

$4.99

Apple Pie Enchiladas

Apple Pie Enchiladas-2

$4.99

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Enchiladas

PP Cheesecake Enchiladas-2

$4.99

Oreo Trifle with cake balls

Oreo trifle w/ 3 cake balls

$6.99

Cheesecake brownie with cake balls

Brownie bowl w/3 cake balls

$6.99

Oreo Trifle ONLY

Oreo Trifle

$4.99

DO NOT MAKE

DO NOT MAKE

Delivery Fees

In Town

$3.00

Out of Town

$5.00

T-Shirt

Onalaska Strong

$18.00

Tacoholic

$18.00

Peace Love Tacos

$18.00

Margarita Sippin

$18.00

Employee Shirt

$12.00

Koozies

Koozies

$1.99

Room Reservation

2 hour reservation

$50.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
14290 Hwy 190, Onalaska, TX 77360

