  • Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" - 72 Jones Branch Rd
Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" 72 Jones Branch Rd

No reviews yet

72 Jones Branch Rd

Clayton, GA 30525

Popular Items

Wings
Burger
Large CYO Pizza

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tots

$5.00

Cajun Battered Crawfish

$10.99

Cajun Battered & Fried

Cheese Stix

$7.99

Italian Battered

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Battered Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Clam Strips

$8.99

Battered & Fried

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Battered & Fried

Fried Oysters (12)

$19.99

Fried Oysters (6)

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Lightly Battered & Fried

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

Battered & Fried

Wings

$13.99

Seasoned & Fried to Perfection

Beverage

Butter Pecan Cream Soda (Can)

$3.00

Coke (Bottle)

$2.25

Coke (Can)

$1.25

Coke (Fountain)

$2.50

Coke Zero (Can)

$1.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.25

Diet Coke (Fountain)

$2.50

Gingerale (Can)

$1.25

Ice

$2.75

Mr. Pibb (Fountain)

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pink Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Sprite (Bottle)

$2.25

Sprite (Can)

$1.25

Sprite (Fountain)

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tap Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.25

BYOBurger

Burger

$8.00

Hot Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.50

Plain Dog

$3.00

Slaw Dog

$4.00

Pizza

Large BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, & Pineapple

Large Burton White Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Onion, & Tomato

Large Carnivore Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, & Bacon

Large Chicken Philly Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ Alfredo, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

Large CYO Pizza

$16.95

16 inch

Large Lake Burton Pizza

$23.95

16 Inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, & Black Olive

Large Rabbit "D" Lite Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive & Onion

Large Steak Philly Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ Alfredo, Mozzarella, Steak, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Large The Dive Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Spinach, & Feta Cheese

Large The Greek Pizza

$23.95

16 inch w/ Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach, & Feta Cheese

Medium BBQ Hawaiian

$17.95

12 inch w/ BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, & Pineapple

Medium Burton White Pizza

$17.95

12 inch w/ Olive Oil, Miced Garlic, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Onion, & Tomato

Medium Carnivore Pizza

$17.95

12 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Medium Chicken Philly Pizza

$17.95

12 inch w/ Alfredo, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Medium CYO Pizza

$13.95

12 inch

Medium Lake Burton Pizza

$17.95

12 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olive

Medium Rabbit "D" Lite Pizza

$17.95

12 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, & Onion

Medium Steak Philly Pizza

$17.95

12 inch w/ Alfredo, Mozzarella, Steak, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Medium The Dive

$17.95

12 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Spinach, & Feta Cheese

Medium The Greek

$17.95

12 inch w/ Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach, & Feta Cheese

Small BBQ Hawaiian Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, & Pineapple

Small Burton White Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese, Onion, & Tomato

Small Carnivore Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, & Bacon

Small Chicken Philly Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Alfredo, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

Small CYO Pizza

$5.95

7 inch

Small Lake Burton Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, & Black Olive

Small Rabbit "D" Lite Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olive, & Onion

Small Steak Philly Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Alfredo, Mozzarella, Steak, Onion, Mushroom, & Green Pepper

Small The Dive Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Marinara, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Spinach, & Feta

Small The Greek Pizza

$7.95

7 inch w/ Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mushroom, Spinach, & Feta

Salads

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Fried Chicken, Colby Jack Cheese

Greek Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Green Bell Peppers, Bacon, Pepperoni, Feta Cheese, & Pepperoncinis

Side Salad

$5.99

Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Colby Jack Cheese

The Dive Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Egg, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, & Colby Jack Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Spring Mix, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Chicken, & Colby Jack Cheese

Sandwich

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$9.25

BLT

$5.25

Chicken Philly

$9.25

Club Sandwich

$8.75

Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.25

French Dip

$9.25

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Ham N Cheese

$4.75

Shrimp PoBoy

$9.50

Steak Philly

$9.25

Sauces

1,000 Island

$0.45

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.45

BBQ

$0.45

Bleu Cheese

$0.45

Butter

$0.45

Cocktail

$0.45

Honey Mustard

$0.45

Hot

$0.45

Marinara

$0.45

Mild

$0.45

Oil & Vinegar

$0.45

Ranch

$0.45

Remoulade

$0.45

Spicy Ranch

$0.45

Tartar

$0.45

Sides

Bacon

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Fried Chicken

$4.00

Fries

$2.75

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$2.75

Onion Rings

$2.75

Potato Dippers

$2.75

Slaw

$2.75

Steamed Broccoli

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Tater Tots

$2.75

Virgin Frozen

Chocolate

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Raspberry

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Wildberry

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are one of the last remaining "Dives" in Georgia! We have great food, friendly staff, and a fun atmosphere! We have a wide selection of food items, including - Burgers, Wings, Philly's, Pizza, & Seafood! Also, if you just want to enjoy a cold beverage, we have a full stocked bar. Our bar consists of Liquor, Beer, & Wine! Come join us for a great time, great food, great people, and lasting memories!

Website

Location

72 Jones Branch Rd, Clayton, GA 30525

Directions

