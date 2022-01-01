Lake Burton Cafe "The Last of the Dives" 72 Jones Branch Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We are one of the last remaining "Dives" in Georgia! We have great food, friendly staff, and a fun atmosphere! We have a wide selection of food items, including - Burgers, Wings, Philly's, Pizza, & Seafood! Also, if you just want to enjoy a cold beverage, we have a full stocked bar. Our bar consists of Liquor, Beer, & Wine! Come join us for a great time, great food, great people, and lasting memories!
Location
72 Jones Branch Rd, Clayton, GA 30525
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frozen Palm Tree - 1965 Highway 76 West
No Reviews
1965 highway 76 west Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurant
Coach's Bar and Grille - 677 Hwy 441 South
No Reviews
677 Hwy 441 South Clayton, GA 30525
View restaurant