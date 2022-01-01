A map showing the location of Sultan's TableView gallery

Sultan's Table

review star

No reviews yet

6319 E M-115

Cadillac, MI 49601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Apps

Soft Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$7.00

Bruschette

Out of stock

Chicken Fajita Nacho's

Out of stock

Smoked Whitefish Pate'

Out of stock

Bone- In Wing's

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Pate

Brushetta

Bone-In Wings

Pretzel Bites

Entree

Shrimp and Scallop Fettuccini

Out of stock

Cajun Steak Pasta

Bourbon Steak or Chicken Pasta

Pesto Chicken Breast

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Salads

Coconut Shrimp Salad

Out of stock

Bourbon Steak or chicken Salad

$12.00

Burgers/ Sandwiches

Muffuletta Sub Sandwhich

$11.00

House Burger

$10.00

Olive Burger

$11.00

Pizza

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Muffuletta

$11.00

Build your own Pizza

$9.00

Kids Menu

Spaghetti

$4.99

Cheese Burger

$4.99

Cheese Flatbread

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Sides

Side Salad

House Veg

Potato

Cup of Soup

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

Strawberry Trifle

NA Beverages

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Soda water

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Redbull

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Izze

$5.00

Juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Tropicana OJ

$3.50

V8 Sparkling Energy

$4.00

Coffee Or Tea

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6319 E M-115, Cadillac, MI 49601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Burke's Waterfront
orange star3.5 • 219
2403 Sunnyside Dr Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Chico's Taco House LLC - Thursdays B1G1-1/2 off Wet Burritos. Promo code "WET"
orange star3.2 • 44
5954 East M-55 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
orange star4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Bieners Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
528 Haynes Street Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
After 26 Depot Café
orange starNo Reviews
127 W Cass St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Cast Iron Kitchen - Cadillac
orange starNo Reviews
621 S Mitchell Street Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cadillac

Hermann's Restaurant - Hermann's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 372
214 N Mitchell St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
ROARING 20S SALOON
orange star4.1 • 319
210 S MITCHELL ST Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
orange star4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Coyote Crossing Resort
orange star4.2 • 46
8593 S 13 RD CADILLAC, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cadillac
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston