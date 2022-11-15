- Home
LAKE CALIFORNIA CAFE & PIZZRIA
No reviews yet
19632 Lake California Dr
Cottonwood, CA 96022
Order Again
Burgers
Classic American Hamburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles with Ketchup, Mayonnaise/Mustard. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles with Mayonnaise/Mustard/Ketchup with Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
BBQ Burger
Onion Rings, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese lathered with BBQ Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sautéd Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion and Garlic Aioli Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
The Mexican Burger
Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño Poppers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
Go Giants
Double Patty, Double Bacon, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Secret Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
The Ohio Burger
Sliced Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Secret Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
Sourdough Burger
Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on Sourdough. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
Black & Bleu
Double Patty, Triple Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
The B.A.M.F Burger
4x Burger Patties, 4x Cheese Slices, 4x Bacon Strips, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Secret Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).
Pizza
Pepperoni Perfection
Double Pepperoni & Double Cheese
Veggie Amore
Artichokes, Bell peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Spinach with Red Sauce
Suzie's Combination
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Olives with Red Sauce.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Pineapple, Red Sauce, and BBQ Sauce Drizzle.
Dan's Favorite, All Meat!
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, and Bacon with Red Sauce
The Bacon Hawaiian
Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon Crumbles with Red Sauce
Chicken Bacon Club
Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Parmesan, and Green Onions with Ranch Sauce
Roasted Garlic Artichoke
Garlic Butter Crust, Roasted Garlic, and Artichokes with White Sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
Half and Half Specialty
Cheese Pizza
Bacon Pinapple Chicken Teriyaki Pizza
Mexican Pizza
Pepperoni pizza (1 topping)
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack cheese on Parmesan crusted sourdough bread
Crispy Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken with Pickles, Lettuce, and Garlic Aioli on a buttery brioche bun.
French Dip
Sliced Steak on a toasted roll with melted Swiss Cheese and Au Ju for dipping.
Philly Cheesesteak
Choice of Steak or Chicken, with Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or Mozzarella on a sandwich roll with Sautéd Onions and Peppers.
California Turkey Club
Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and avocado Mayonnaise/Mustard on sliced Sourdough.
Pastrami
Classic Ham, Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, lettuce, tomato.
Pulled Pork
The Pastrami Grinder!!!!!
Ruben
Bacon Crispy Chicken Avocado Sandwich
BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwhich
BLT
Italian Melt
Pastrami Bacon Melt
The La Blu Steak Sandwich
Sides/Shareable
Salads
Kids Menu
CASA MENU
Regular Burrito
Choice of Meat w/ Beans & Rice
Super Burrito
Choice of Meat , Rice , Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, guacamole, sour cream,
Crispy Taco 1
Soft Taco 2
Mini Soft Taco 1
Cheese Quesadilla
A La Carte
Meat Quesadilla
Nachos Vegetarian
Nachos w/ Meat
Chimichanga Platter
Flauta Platter
Taco Platter 2
Vegetarian Burrito
Veggie Quesadilla
Mexican Meatball Soup Bowl
Breakfast Burrito
Chips & Guc
SUNDAY BRUNCH
Classic Breakfast Plate
Waffle Breakfast Plate
Pancake Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Burrito
Chicken & Waffle
Breakfast Burrito
WAFFLE A LA CARTE
Side BACON
Cinnamon Roll French Toast Plate
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/ EGGS & HASHBROWN
Chiliquilles w/ eggs, chili verde
Fountain Soda
Draft Beer
Bottle & Canned Beer
Bud Lt 12oz
Bud Lt 16oz
Craft 12oz or Imported
Slo Brew Tangerine Hazy IPA
805 Cerveza
Shock Top
Cinder Bombs
Michelda
Fire Ball
Sierra Nevada
Kirin Ichiban
Guinness
Get Bent
Asahi (Large)
Kona Spiked
Stella Artosi
Bud Zero
Bud Light Cans
Wine by the glass
Bottled Drinks
Others
Ciders & Hard Seltzer
Hard Seltzer
Humboldt Cherry Cider
Humboldt Cider Variety
Humboldt Choc Cherry Cider
White Claw
Ranch Water Watermelon
Michaelob Ultra Light Beer
Cocktail Drink Sex on The Beach
Club Tails Pink Lemonade
Ranch Water Lime
Ranch Water Meyer Lemon
Ranch Water Prickly Pear
Rum&coke
Fire Ball Shot
Maitai
Humbod!t Selz!!
Stella Cidre
Imperial Blueberry (Blurberry)
Cider Bomb
Dirty Vegas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
19632 Lake California Dr, Cottonwood, CA 96022