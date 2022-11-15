Restaurant header imageView gallery

LAKE CALIFORNIA CAFE & PIZZRIA

19632 Lake California Dr

Cottonwood, CA 96022

Burgers

Classic American Hamburger

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles with Ketchup, Mayonnaise/Mustard. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles with Mayonnaise/Mustard/Ketchup with Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

BBQ Burger

$13.99

Onion Rings, Bacon, and Cheddar Cheese lathered with BBQ Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Sautéd Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onion and Garlic Aioli Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

The Mexican Burger

$15.99

Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño Poppers, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

Go Giants

$16.99

Double Patty, Double Bacon, Double Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Secret Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

The Ohio Burger

$15.99

Sliced Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Secret Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

Sourdough Burger

$12.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo on Sourdough. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

Black & Bleu

$16.99

Double Patty, Triple Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

The B.A.M.F Burger

$19.99

4x Burger Patties, 4x Cheese Slices, 4x Bacon Strips, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Secret Sauce. Choice of side (Fries, Tots, Sweet Potato Fries or side Salad).

Pizza

Pepperoni Perfection

$15.99+

Double Pepperoni & Double Cheese

Veggie Amore

$15.99+

Artichokes, Bell peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Spinach with Red Sauce

Suzie's Combination

$15.99+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Olives with Red Sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Pineapple, Red Sauce, and BBQ Sauce Drizzle.

Dan's Favorite, All Meat!

$15.99+

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Salami, and Bacon with Red Sauce

The Bacon Hawaiian

$15.99+

Ham, Pineapple, and Bacon Crumbles with Red Sauce

Chicken Bacon Club

$15.99+

Chicken, Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Parmesan, and Green Onions with Ranch Sauce

Roasted Garlic Artichoke

$15.99+

Garlic Butter Crust, Roasted Garlic, and Artichokes with White Sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.99+

Half and Half Specialty

$15.99+

Cheese Pizza

$11.99+

Bacon Pinapple Chicken Teriyaki Pizza

$15.99+

Mexican Pizza

$15.99+

Pepperoni pizza (1 topping)

$13.49+

Sandwiches

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncini, with Garlic Aioli on a sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack cheese on Parmesan crusted sourdough bread

Crispy Chicken

$14.99+

Crispy Fried Chicken with Pickles, Lettuce, and Garlic Aioli on a buttery brioche bun.

French Dip

$15.99

Sliced Steak on a toasted roll with melted Swiss Cheese and Au Ju for dipping.

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Choice of Steak or Chicken, with Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or Mozzarella on a sandwich roll with Sautéd Onions and Peppers.

California Turkey Club

$13.99

Sliced Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and avocado Mayonnaise/Mustard on sliced Sourdough.

Pastrami

$12.99Out of stock

Classic Ham, Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, lettuce, tomato.

Pulled Pork

$14.99Out of stock

The Pastrami Grinder!!!!!

$16.99Out of stock

Ruben

$12.99Out of stock

Bacon Crispy Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$13.99

BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$14.99

BLT

$13.99

Italian Melt

$14.99

Pastrami Bacon Melt

$14.99Out of stock

The La Blu Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Sides/Shareable

Munchie Sides

$4.99+

Munchies Sampler

$14.99+

Pick and choose your custom assortment of our Munchie Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.99Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Sliced Onions, Croutons

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$13.99

Chicken Avocado Salad

$14.99

Black & Bleu Salad

$16.99

Italian Stallion Salad

$16.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets (6)

$7.99

KIDS MINI QUESADILLA

$6.99

KIDS BURGER

$7.99

CASA MENU

Regular Burrito

$10.95

Choice of Meat w/ Beans & Rice

Super Burrito

$13.95

Choice of Meat , Rice , Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, guacamole, sour cream,

Crispy Taco 1

$4.95

Soft Taco 2

$8.95

Mini Soft Taco 1

$3.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

A La Carte

Meat Quesadilla

$12.95

Nachos Vegetarian

$11.95

Nachos w/ Meat

$14.95

Chimichanga Platter

$13.95

Flauta Platter

$13.95

Taco Platter 2

$12.95

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.95Out of stock

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.95

Mexican Meatball Soup Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99Out of stock

Chips & Guc

$6.99Out of stock

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.00+

BBQ Wings

$9.00+

Spicy Teriyaki Wings

$9.99+

Extra RANCH

$0.50

Calzone

Calzone

$15.99

Includes cheese and red sauce. Choose up to 4 Toppings inside.

Dessert

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Churros

$6.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Soups

Soup Of The Day

Fresh-Made Daily

Menudo Soup

$13.95

Pozale

$13.95

Specials

Chicken Parm Sandwhich

$11.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.99

Hot Pastrami

$10.99

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Classic Breakfast Plate

$11.99

Waffle Breakfast Plate

$13.99

Pancake Breakfast Plate

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99Out of stock

WAFFLE A LA CARTE

$8.99

Side BACON

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Plate

$12.99Out of stock

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK W/ EGGS & HASHBROWN

$16.99

Chiliquilles w/ eggs, chili verde

$12.99

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Minutemaid Lemonade

$2.50

Draft Beer

Humboldt Cider co, Cherry

$8.00+

Big Wave

$5.50+

Eel River, Blonde Ale

$5.50+

Cali Squeeze (Wheat Beer) Blood Orange

$5.50+

MIC Ultra

$4.50+

Beer

$6.00+

Eel River, Blonde Ale

$6.00+

Humboldt Cider co, Imperial Blueberry

$7.00+Out of stock

Sun Up Till Sundown IPA

$7.00+

Red Beer

$6.99

Woody's Hazy Ipa

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle & Canned Beer

Bud Lt 12oz

$4.00

Bud Lt 16oz

$4.50

Craft 12oz or Imported

$5.00

Slo Brew Tangerine Hazy IPA

$6.00

805 Cerveza

$5.50

Shock Top

$5.50

Cinder Bombs

$10.00

Michelda

$5.00

Fire Ball

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.75

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Guinness

$5.75

Get Bent

$5.75

Asahi (Large)

$7.75

Kona Spiked

$4.75

Stella Artosi

$5.50

Bud Zero

$3.75

Bud Light Cans

$3.75

Wine by the glass

Chardonnay (ww)

$5.00+

Savignon Blanc (ww)

$5.00+

Pinot Grigio (ww)

$5.00+

Cabernet Savignon (rw)

$5.00+

Zinfandel (rw)

$5.00+

Pinot Noir (rw)

$5.00+

Sangria Super

$4.00

Sandi

$3.50

Mimosa or Sparkling wine (w/refill)

$7.95

8 0z sparkling wine with a splash of OJ includes one refill

Bottled Drinks

Water

$1.50

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50

Snapple

$3.50

Squirt

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Others

Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Gift Card

$60.00

Bacon Caramel Shake

$6.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.99

Pirate Milk Shake Aargh !!!!!

$7.00

Ice Cream One Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream Two Scoops

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.99

Soda Can

$1.75

Horchata

$4.00

Ciders & Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Humboldt Cherry Cider

$7.00

Humboldt Cider Variety

$8.00

Humboldt Choc Cherry Cider

$3.00

White Claw

$6.00

Ranch Water Watermelon

$5.50

Michaelob Ultra Light Beer

$4.00

Cocktail Drink Sex on The Beach

$6.00

Club Tails Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Ranch Water Lime

$5.50

Ranch Water Meyer Lemon

$5.50

Ranch Water Prickly Pear

$5.50

Rum&coke

$6.00

Fire Ball Shot

$4.00

Maitai

$4.00

Humbod!t Selz!!

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$5.75

Imperial Blueberry (Blurberry)

$8.00

Cider Bomb

$10.00

Dirty Vegas

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19632 Lake California Dr, Cottonwood, CA 96022

Directions

