Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lake Chelan Winery

review star

No reviews yet

3519 Highway 150

Chelan, WA 98816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

2018 Syrah Bottle

$55.00

2019 Syrah Bottle

$49.00

2018 M11 Bottle

$65.00

2019 Falling Cow Red Bottle

$38.00

2019 Merlot Bottle

$43.00

2019 Cab Sauvignon Bottle

$59.00

2019 Stormy Mountain Red, bottle

$30.00

2019 Tempranillo Bottle

$45.00

2021 Blushing Cow Bottle

$28.00

2018 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc, bottle

$40.00

2021 Falling Cow White Bottle

$35.00

2020 Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

2020 Reisling Bottle

$29.00

2021 Semillon Bottle

$35.00

2021 Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

2021 Stormy Mountain White Bottle

$30.00

Beach Daze Bottle

$28.00

Exclusive Vlll Bottle

$45.00

Exclusive lX Bottle

$50.00

Syrah Port (Member Only)

$45.00

2013 55 Mile Methode Champenoise, bottle

$55.00Out of stock

2017 Merlot Bottle

$60.00Out of stock

Exclusive 8 (Members Only) Bottlr

$50.00Out of stock

2018 Malbec Bottle

$59.00Out of stock

2019 Cab Franc Bottle

$48.00Out of stock

2019 Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

2018 Top Mac Merlot Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

2020 Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

CIDER AND BEER

Apple Pie Cider 12oz Bottle

$5.00

Apple Pie Cider 6 Pack Bottles

$14.00

Golden Delicious Cider 12oz Can

$5.00

Golden Delicious Cider Can 6 Pack

$12.00

Original Cider 1 Liter bottle

$14.00

Raspberry Cider 1 Liter bottle

$14.00

Wild Grape Cider

$14.00

Blackberry Cider Bottle

$14.00

Beach Daze Bottle

$28.00

Iron Horse Mels Magic

$5.00

Pfriem Pilsner

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Pfriem IPA

$6.00

Bud Ice

$5.00Out of stock

ON TAP

Bodhizafa IPA

$6.50

Manny's Pale Ale

$6.50

Mac and Jacks African Amber

$6.50

Original CIDER

$6.00

Raspberry CIDER

$6.00

Apple Pie Cider

$6.00

Cider Flight

$10.00

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$1.50

8 oz Milk

$1.00

Fountain Soda

$2.50

AHA Lime Watermelon Seltzer

$3.50

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate Seltzer

$3.50

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.50

Iced Tea Unsweet

$3.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

AHA Raspberry Acai Seltzer

$3.50Out of stock

Can Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

AHA Mango Black Tea

$3.50Out of stock

AHA Orange Grapefruit Seltzer

$3.50Out of stock

WINE TENT

2021 Falling Cow White Bottle

$35.00

2017 Falling Cow Red Bottle

$38.00

2021 Falling Cow White Glass

$12.00

2019 Falling Cow Red Glass

$12.00

2021 Blushing Cow Bottle

$28.00

2021 Blushing Cow Glass

$10.00

Pfriem IPA

$6.00

Smart Water

$3.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00

Golden Cider

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Wine Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surrounded by lush vineyards, our beautiful family-friendly BBQ in the Vineyard picnic area boasts gorgeous views in the backyard of the first winery in the valley. It’s the perfect place to relax, enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and a bottle of one of our extraordinary wines.

Location

3519 Highway 150, Chelan, WA 98816

Directions

Gallery
BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery image
BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery image
BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wapato Point Cellars & the Winemaker's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
200 S. Quetilquasoon Rd Manson, WA 98831
View restaurantnext
My Buddy's Place
orange starNo Reviews
77 Wapato Way Manson, WA 98831
View restaurantnext
Seattle Yoga Lounge and Café
orange star4.9 • 28
112 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurantnext
SOUTH - Wenatchee - Pybus Public Market
orange starNo Reviews
7 N Worthen St. #E15 Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurantnext
Badger Mountain Brewing
orange star4.6 • 252
1 Orondo Ave Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurantnext
Karma Vineyards - 1681 S Lakeshore Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1681 S Lakeshore Rd Chelan, WA 98816
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chelan

Tin Lilly
orange star4.0 • 646
229 E Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816
View restaurantnext
County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin - Chelan, WA
orange star4.6 • 137
312 E Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chelan
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston