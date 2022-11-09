Lake City Social Wisconsin Dells

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

The Classic
Social Salad
West Coast Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Ginger Soy Rib Tips

$11.99

Meaty, smoked spare rib tips basted in a spicy sauce with Asian flare. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.99

Real blue crab stuffing in fresh mushroom caps then baked and topped with Parmesan panko and drizzled with savory lobster sauce

Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Bite-size, hot, soft pretzels served with our house white cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Wings

$11.99

Deep fried chicken wings and drummies tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Social Devils

$10.99

We take deviled eggs to the next level! Crisp, panko-breaded eggs with our seasoned egg filling, bacon, bleu cheese and Everything seasoning

Lake City Nachos

$10.99

Crisp tortilla chips topped with seasoned pork carnitas, white cheddar cheese sauce, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, cilantro, roasted corn and Sriracha sauce drizzle

Loaded Cheese Curds

$11.59

Fried until golden. Loaded with white cheddar cheese sauce, everything seasoning and bacon

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fried until golden. Served with Social Sauce and ranch dressing

Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.99

Sushi style ahi tuna tossed in ginger soy and sesame seeds, served with fresh avocado, crisp veggies, fried wontons, scallions, Sriracha and wasabi sauces

Entree Salads

Add a cup of our Wisconsin-style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for $2.99

Social Salad

$13.99

Our cravable chopped salad - grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, lettuce and bleu cheese, all chopped and tossed in our house Parmesan poppyseed dressing

Asian Chop Salad

$12.99

Full flavored crunch and freshness. Crisp and healthy blend of kales, fresh greens, sprouts, carrots and cabbage tossed in our house-made Asian vinaigrette. Topped with red peppers, mandarin oranges, red and green onions, sesame seeds and crisp friend wontons

Spinach Power Salad

$12.99

Fresh seasonal berries, shaved Parmesan, roasted corn, chopped pecans and red onions atop fresh spinach tossed in pomegranate blueberry vinaigrette

Sides

Side Chop Salad

$4.99

Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, bacon and bleu cheese tossed in our house peppercorn poppy seed dressing

Cup of Shrimp Soup

$4.99

Topped with Neuske's smoked bratwurst, corn and green onion

Bowl of Shrimp Soup

$6.99

Side of French Fries

$3.99

Side of Sweet Puffs

$3.99

Side of Wild Rice

$3.99

Side of Fresh Veggies

$3.99

Side of Loaded Mashed

$3.99

mashed red potatoes, topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, bacon and green onions

Side of Slaw

$3.99

Side of Mandarin Oranges

$3.99

Side of Gogurt

$2.99

Social Specialties

Add a side Chop Salad or cup of Wisconsin-Style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for $2.99

Crab Crusted Salmon

$21.00

Rich and flavorful sockeye salmon topped with real blue crab cake, drizzled with our lobster sauce, served with wild rice pilaf and Chef's vegetables

White Cheddar Mac

$10.99

Comfort food at its finest! Our house-made white cheddar cheese sauce on cavatappi pasta with parsley

WI Style Street Corn Mac

$15.99

Our White Cheddar Mac topped with Neuske's smoked bratwurst, roasted corn, cotija cheese, cilantro-lime ranch drizzle and chili lime seasoning

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$19.00

House-made, slow-roasted, tender, baby back pork ribs. Served with our slaw and choice of side

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$25.00

House-made, slow-roasted, tender, baby back pork ribs. Served with our slaw and choice of side

NY Strip Steak

$24.00

10 ounce, center cut strip steak cooked to your liking. Served with Chef's vegetables and loaded mashed potatoes

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Served with your choice of side and choice of dipping sauce: BBQ, Asian Ginger or Nashville Hot

Beer Battered Cod

$14.99

Battered and deep fried cod served with tartar sauce, house slaw and your choice of side

Fisherman Platter

$20.99

Beer Battered Cod, Hand Breaded Walleye and Perch served with coleslaw and choice of side.

Pork Belly Mac

$14.99Out of stock

Lobster Stuffed Shrimp

$21.99

Center Cut Ribeye Sandwich

$16.99

Handhelds

All sandwiches are served with your choice of side. Add a side Chop Salad or cup of Wisconsin-style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for $2.99. Substitute a gluten free bun for $1 additional. Preparation may change for this substitution to remain gluten free.

Social Reuben

$13.99

Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Social Sauce on marble rye

Kim's Reuben

$13.99

Made with our in-house, beer roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy kimchee and Social Sauce on marble rye

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.99

Traditional Nashville spices with a hint of sweetness. Marinated chicken breast battered, deep friend and tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served with spicy pickles and Nashville aioli on a brioche bun

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Tender beef, slow roasted in-house, topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce on the side

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

When the fish aren't biting in the lake, we have you covered. Battered and deep fried cod served on a hoagie roll with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and cucumber lime aioli

Turkey BLT

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli in an herb tortilla wrap or on an Everything seasoned bun

West Coast Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato served on an Everything seasoned bun

Food Truck Tacos

$12.99

Chicago Beef Dipper

$14.99

Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.99

Burgers

Our burgers are made with fresh, never frozen ground beef and served on an Everything seasoned bun. Substitute a Beyond plant based burger patty for $1 additional. Substitute a Pretzel or gluten free bun for $1.00. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and spicy pickles are served on request. Your choice of side is included with each burger. Add a side Chop Salad or cup of Wisconsin-style Shrimp and Corn Chowder for @2.99

The Classic

$10.59

Straight up burger

Devil's Revenge

$13.99

Seasoned pork carnitas, pepper jack cheese, ghost pepper chili sauce and fresh jalapenos

Wake Up Call

$13.99

Hash brown waffles replace the bun on this burger! A true eye opener with an over easy egg, cheddar cheese and bacon

WI Social

$13.99

White Cheddar Mac, Neuske's smoked bratwurst, onion rings and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and onion rings. Served with creamy horseradish on the side

Loaded Curd Burger

$14.99

The area's best burger topped with deep fried cheese curds, white cheddar cheese sauce, scallions, bacon bits, and everything bagel seasoning. Served on a pretzel bun with choice of side.

Rueben Stacked Burger

$14.99

House made corned beef, Swiss cheese, white cheddar cheese sauce, Bavarian Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing all stacked on a burger patty and served on a seeded bun. Includes choice of side.

Children's Menu

Child Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Child Burger

$6.99

Child Cheeseburger

$6.99

Child Chicken Tender

$6.99

Child Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Child Corn Dog

$6.00

Child Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Child Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Berry Cheesecake Sundae

$7.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Large Sundae

$4.50

Kids Sundae

$2.59

Salted Caramel Vanilla Crunch Cake

$6.50

Brandy Old Fashioned Cheesecake Sundae

$7.00

Lemonade Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Beignet Mousse

$8.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Rib Tips

$11.99

Gluten Free Ahi Tuna Poke

$12.99

Gluten Free Asian Chop Salad

$12.99

Gluten Free Salmon

$21.00

Gluten Free NY Strip

$24.00

Gluten Free Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Gluten Free West Coast Chicken

$14.99

Gluten Free Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.99

Gluten Free Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.99

Gluten Free Turkey BLT

$13.99

Gluten Free Food Truck Tacos

$12.99

Gluten Free Classic Burger

$11.59

Gluten Free Devil's Revenge

$14.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:50 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:50 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:50 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:50 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:50 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:50 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lake City Social

Website

Location

644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Lake City Social image
Lake City Social image

Map
