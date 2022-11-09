Bars & Lounges
American
Lake City Social Wisconsin Dells
508 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:50 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:50 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:50 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:50 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:50 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:50 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:50 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Lake City Social
Location
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Latte Stone Brewing Company - 514 Broadway
No Reviews
514 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells
No Reviews
220 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
More near Wisconsin Dells