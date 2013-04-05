American
Breakfast & Brunch
BARE BUNS CAFE @ LAKE COMO RESORT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:55 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:55 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:55 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:55 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:55 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:55 pm
Restaurant info
Lake Como Lake Resort The Place to be, Naturally!
Location
20500 Cot Rd, Lutz, FL 33558
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lutz FL (Sunlake/SR 54)
3.8 • 754
18835 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 34638
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Land O Lakes FL (Wilderness)
4.1 • 1,596
7040 Land O Lakes Blvd Land O Lakes, FL 34637
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Tampa FL (North Dale)
4.9 • 173
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618
View restaurant
Wexford Irish Pub - Wexford Irish Pub 2836 E Bearss Ave
No Reviews
2836 E Bearss Ave Tampa, FL 33613
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Wesley Chapel FL (S. Wesley/Bruce B Downs)
4.2 • 1,585
1660 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
View restaurant