American
Breakfast & Brunch

BARE BUNS CAFE @ LAKE COMO RESORT

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

20500 Cot Rd

Lutz, FL 33558

Drinks

Bottled Water

$0.93

Club Soda

$2.34

Ginger Beer Cock & Bull

$3.04

Coca~Cola

$2.34+

Cranberry Juice (Soda Gun)

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.34+

Gatorade

$2.10+

Ginger Ale

$2.34

Hot Cocoa

$2.80

Coffee

$1.87+

Tea

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.34+

Milk

$2.57+

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

RED BULL

$4.49+

ROOT BEER

$2.99+

SHRILEY TEMPLE

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.34

SWEET TEA

$2.49

TAP WATER

TOMATO JUICE

$2.99

TONIC

$2.49

UN-SWEET TEA

$2.49

$1 Fountain Refill

$0.93

BREAKFAST

Omelette

$9.95

Breakfast Buffet

$10.00

2 EGG SANDWICH

$4.95+

ENGLISH MUFFIN SANDWICH

$5.95

Jimmy Dean Biscuit

$3.95

Jimmy Dean Croissant

$3.95

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$5.95

2 EGGS & 2 BIS & GRAVY

$5.95

EGG BREAKFAST COMBO

$8.95

ONE EGG PROTEIN TOAST

$5.95

Breakfast Skillet

$9.95

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.95

Biscuits (2) & Sausage Gravy

$3.95

Bacon (3 pieces)

$3.75

Bagel

$1.99

Banana Bread

$1.00

Corned Beef Hash

$3.75

Danish

$2.25

Donut

$1.00

Egg (1)

$0.95

English Muffin

$2.75

French Toast (1 piece)

$1.95

French Toast (2 pieces)

$3.75

Fruit (Whole)

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.95+

Grits

$2.75

Hash Browns

$2.75

Home Fries

$2.75

Muffin

$2.75

Oatmeal

$2.75

Pancake (1)

$2.25

Pancakes (Large Stack)

$5.95

Pancakes (Short Stack)

$3.95

Sausage (2 Patties)

$3.95

Tater Tots

$2.25

Toast

$2.75

Granola Bars

$0.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50+

TOMATO JUICE

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Pineapple Juice

$2.50+

Appetizers

12 Wings

$15.00
6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

Jumbo, fresh & never frozen! We hand toss in our homemade sauces, ENJOY!

CHICKEN TENDERS QTY 5

$9.50
HOT PRETZEL

HOT PRETZEL

$5.61

Hot and fresh, with a hint of sea salt

HUMMUS

$10.50

JALAPENO CHEESE CURDS

$6.07+

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.94

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.94

QUESADILLA

$8.50

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$7.94
BASKET ONION RINGS

BASKET ONION RINGS

$7.25

Lightly battered and fried to steamy perfection. Served with your favorite dipping sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET

$8.88
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried, served with a handful of our hot french fries

BASKET OF TATER TOTS

$3.97

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.97

BASKET FRIED GREEN BEANS

$7.25

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.97

Grill

B.L.T.

$8.00

COMO CLUB

$11.21

CUBAN

$11.21

EGG SALAD SAND

$7.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$9.58

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.99

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.28

VEGGIE PHILLY $9

$8.41

REUBEN/CORNED BEEF

$11.00

REUBEN/TURKEY

$10.28

TUNA MELT

$8.41

TUNA SANDWICH

$8.64

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$11.21

Veggie Melt

$8.41

Turkey Sandwich

$8.64

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Sloppy Joes

$10.00

BURGER

$9.35

PATTY MELT

$10.75

BEYOND BURGER

$10.28

CHEESE BURGER

$10.05

BURGER WRAP

$10.05

BACON BLEU BURGER

$11.21

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$11.21

1/4 LB HOT DOG BASKET

$7.94

CHILI CHEESE DOG BASKET

$9.81

CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET

$8.88
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$10.00

Lightly battered and fried, served with a handful of our hot french fries

GRILLED CHEESE BASKET

$7.48

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$9.35

Grill Turkey And Cheese

$9.00

6 Wings And Side

$9.00

Side Dish

BAKED POTATO

$2.10

BLACK BEAN SALAD

$2.10

BROCCOLI

$2.10

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$2.10

CALI MEDLEY

$2.25

CHIPS

$0.93

COLE SLAW

$2.10

CORN

$2.10

FRENCH FRIES

$2.10

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$3.50+

FRUIT CUP

$2.10

GREEN BEANS

$2.10

MAC & CHEESE

$3.00

MAC SALAD

$2.10

ONION RINGS

$2.95

PASTA SALAD

$2.10

POTATO SALAD

$2.10

POTATOES (MASHED)

$2.10

SALAD (SIDE)

$2.10

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.10

TATER TOTS

$2.25

Black Bean Salad

$2.10Out of stock

COLE SLAW

$2.10

French Fries

$2.10

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$3.50+

FRUIT CUP

$2.10

PASTA SALAD

$2.10

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.10

Tater Tots

$2.25

Mac Salad

Add-Ons

Add Bacon (2)

$2.95

Add Brown Gravy

$1.25

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Chicken

$3.74

Add Fish

$3.95

Add Fried Shrimp (5)

$6.95

Add Mushrooms (Grilled)

$1.00

Add Onions (Grilled)

$1.00

ADD PATTY

$3.00

Add Salmon

$6.95

Add Shrimp Skewer (5)

$4.67

Add Tuna (4oz)

$2.80

Extra Dressings

$0.50

PITA POINTS

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.50

1piece Of Cfs

$2.00

Dinners

Sirloin Steak $19

$17.71

SALMON

$18.00

Tortelli/meatball

$11.00

Chickenmushrms Cheese

$12.00

BAKED SALMON DINNER

$15.89

CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$12.95

STRIP STEAK DINNER

$18.95

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

$11.50

COBB SALAD

$11.50

GREEK SALAD

$12.50

CAESAR SALAD

$7.50

HOUSE SALAD

$4.50

TACO SALAD

$11.25

GARDEN SALAD

$7.50

SPINACH SALAD

$9.50

Nacho Salad

$11.94

Nacho Salad

$7.94

Soups & Chili

Chili

$1.87+

Soup of the Day

$1.87+

Lobster Bisque

$4.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.95

Desserts

Turtle Sunda

$8.00

Cherry Pie

$5.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.75

Raspberry Cheese Cake

$5.95

VANILLA CAKE /strawberry Topped

$5.45Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Bundt

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.10Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$5.50

Cherry Pie

$4.95

Key Lime Pie

$5.25

PECAN PIE

$4.95Out of stock

PUMPKIN PIE

$4.95

Reeses Peanut Butter Pie

$5.75Out of stock

Coconut Cream

$4.45Out of stock

VANILLA

$1.49

CHOCOLATE

$1.49

STRAWBERRY

$1.49

VANILLA

$2.95

CHOCOLATE

$2.95

STRAWBERRY

$2.95

CANDY BAR

$1.50

COOKIES(3 FOR 1)

$1.00Out of stock

Reeses Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Banana Cream Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Plum Port Wine Sorbet

$3.00

Chery Pie

$5.45

Empty

$5.99

Gluten Free Banana Pie

$3.50

Pizza

16" CHEESE PIZZA

$11.68

6" Personal $8.75

$8.18

6" Flatbread $8.75

$8.75

Meat Lovers Pizza $18

$16.82

Veggie Lovers Pizza $15.25

$14.25

Hawaiian Pizza $14.25

$13.32

Kids Menu

KIDS CHIC TENDER QTY 2

$4.67

GRILLED CHEESE BASKET

$7.48

Retail Items

BEER COOZIES

$3.00

TINY TABASCO

$0.50

Special Events

Oktoberfest Menu

$10.00

Friday Lunch

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$9.35

Friday Dinner

Haddock

$14.02

Swai

$13.96

Angel Hair Shrimp

$16.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:55 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:55 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:55 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:55 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:55 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:55 pm
Restaurant info

Lake Como Lake Resort The Place to be, Naturally!

Location

20500 Cot Rd, Lutz, FL 33558

Directions

Gallery
Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort image
Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort image
Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort image
Bare Buns Cafe Lake Como Resort image

