American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
1,429 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
No Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurant
Bungalow at Juanita Beach - 9714 Northeast Juanita Drive
No Reviews
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lake Forest Park
More near Lake Forest Park