Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Lake Forest Bar and Grill

1,429 Reviews

$$

17535 Ballinger Way NE

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Directions

Gallery
Lake Forest Bar and Grill image
Lake Forest Bar and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grazie Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 2,096
23207 Bothell Everett HWY Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurantnext
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
orange starNo Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Lynnwood
orange star4.6 • 4,851
19702 Highway 99 Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Bar Dojo
orange star4.5 • 1,360
8404 Bowdoin Way Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Bungalow at Juanita Beach - 9714 Northeast Juanita Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9714 Northeast Juanita Drive Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Alderwood Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840, Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Forest Park

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Forest Park
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston