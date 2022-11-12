The Back Deck - Daphne AL 1 Yacht Club Drive
1 Yacht Club Drive
Daphne, AL 36526
Starters
Shrimp and Crab Dip
Local seafood dip served hot and creamy with grilled toast points.
Cheese Quesadilla
10 inch flour tortilla with a 3 cheese blend griled to ooey-gooey perfection. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Add Chicken for $3 more.
Pretzel Sticks
Perfect balance of crunchy and chewy served with beer cheese dip or queso.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Served hot with fresh tortilla chips and topped with parmesan.
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings fried to order. Tossed in any sauce choice of Medium, Hot, Sweet Chili Thai or Dry Rub. Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks served with our house marinara.
Fried Pickles
Sliced dill pickle chips breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Bruchetta
Shrimp Cocktail
Salads
large Caesar
Fresh Chopped greens tossed in our Tuscan Caesar dressing with fresh croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese. Add Shrimp..$6 and Add Chicken...$4
Side Caesar
Chef Salad
A bed of fresh chopped greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced onions, hickory smoked bacon and fresh ham and turkey Served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
A bed of fresh chopped greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced onions, sliced carrots and fresh croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Yacht Burger
Turkey Burger
Yacht Club
Tender slices of oven roasted turkey breast and ham served on Texas toast topped with lettuce, tomato and slices of hickory smoke bacon and American cheese.
Fried Fish Po'Boy
Tender filet of white fish served on a buttered hoagie bun topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes Served with one side
Buffalo Chicken
Juicy fried chicken strips tossed in a tantalizing buffalo sauce topped with shredded lettuce and tomato on a buttered brioche bun. Drizzled with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Voodoo Chicken Sandwich
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Shrimp Po'Boy
Philly Cheesesteak
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Entrees
Fettuccine Jubilee
Chef's Special
New York Strip
a 12 oz tender and well-marbled, chargrilled to perfection and served with one side and au jus dipping sauce.
Voodoo Chicken Pasta
Red beans and Rice
Cajun Strip Steak
A 12 oz New York Strip Steak sliced and served over a bed of rice and drizzled with Chef Gouda's housemade voodoo sauce. Served with one side.
Voodoo Chicken Dinner
Tender pieces of chicken breast and smoked sausage sautéed and served over a bed of rice. Chef Goudas' house made voodoo alfredo sauce. Served with Texas toast
10 oz Ribeye
6 oz Sirlon
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Shrimp & Grits
Stuffed Peppers
Side Dishes
Seasonal Vegetables
Hand Cut Fries
Onion Rings
Mac-n-Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Mixed Green Salad
Side Ceasar
Side of Bread
Green Beans
Side of Chips
Hushpuppies
Coleslaw
Mashed Pot Gravy
Desserts
Young Diners
Jr Cheeseburger
100% beef patty served with pickles and American Cheese on a buttered brioche bun.
Jr Chicken Tenders
Juicy chicken tenders deep fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jr Grilled Cheese
Texas toast grilled to golden brown with American Cheese
Jr Shrimp Basket
Jumbo Gulf shrimp fried to golden brown.
Flat breads
Cheese Flatbread
Fresh Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar. Garnished with fresh chopped herbs.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Fresh marinara sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Flatbread
Fresh Marinara sauce, grilled cremini mushrooms, grilled onion, bell peppers, black olives and baby spinach leaves topped with mozzarella cheese and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Chef Special Flatbread
Sausage Flatbread
Fresh Marinara sauce, sausage and grilled cremini mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese.
Meatlover's Flatbread
Fresh Marinara sauce, pepperoni, sausage, hickory smoked bacon, ham and grilled onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
Buff Chicken Flatbread
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
4 Cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Baskets
Chicken Basket
Juicy Chicken tenders deep fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fish Basket
Two tender filets of white fish deep fried to perfection and served with fresh tartar sauce.
Fried Shrimp Basket
Fresh Jumbo Gulf shrimp coated in a seasoned breadcrumbs and deep fried to a golden brown.
Fish and Shrimp Basket
A combination of our fresh fried fish and jumbo Gulf shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauce.
Beer
12 oz Chandelier Wheat H-90
12 oz Goat Island Blood Orange
12 oz Michelob Ultra Draft
12 oz Miller Lite Draft
12 oz Tallulah IPA
12 oz Yeungling Lager
12 oz Kentucky Bourbon Barrell
12 oz Catawba Strawberry Zombie
12 oz Old Majestic Reflections IPA
Pitchcer Miller Lite
Pitcher Michelob Ultra
16 oz Chandelier Wheat
16 oz Goat Island Blood Orange
16 oz Michelob Ultra
16 oz Miller Lite
16 oz Tallulah IPA
16 oz Yeungling Lager
16 oz Kentucky Bourbon Barrell
16 oz Catawba Strawberry Zombie
16 oz Old Majestic Reflections IPA
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona Light
Heineken 00
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Dos Equis
Heineken
Chandelier Sour
Ghost Train IPA
Ghost Train Porter
Props Cervesa
Truly
OHEMGEE
Cocktails A-L
Aperol Spritz
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
French 75
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island
Appletini
Bloody Maria
Liquid Marijuana
Cocktails M-Z
Liquor
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Botanist
Hendricks
Seersucker
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Bacardi
Bacardi 151
Bumbu
Captain
Don Q
Kraken
Malibu
Myers
Sailor Jerry
Well Rum
Chivas
Dewar's
Glenlivet 12
Glenmorangie
J&B Scotch
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan 12
Well Scotch
Dobel Silver
El Jimador
Espoleon Reposado
Milagro Reposado
Well tequila
1800 Silver
Altos
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Mandarin
Belvedere
Ghost train
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Well Vodka
Pinnacle whipped
Basil Hayden's
Bulleit
Clyde May's
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jameson
Jefferson's
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
Knob Creek
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
Old Forester
Paddy's
Proper 12
Skrewball
Well Whiskey
Woodford
Wild Turkey
Seagram's VO
Campari
Chambord
Di Sarronno
E&J
Frangelico
Godiva
Goldschlager
Jager
Kahlua
Midori
Rumchata
St. Germain
Well Amaretto
Carolans
Grand marnier
Bailey's
Specialty Cocktails
Alabama Sweet Tea
The Back Deck Mama
Back Deck Margarita
Strawberry Mojito
Bushwhacker
Wine Slushie
Cool Blue Coconut
lg Pink Champ Marg
Small Frozen Margarita
Large Frozen Margarita
sm Pink Champ Marg
Liquid Marijuana
Specialty Martinis
Wine
Woodbridge Merlot
Woodbridge Cabernet
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Murphy Goode Red Blend
Woodbridge Pinot Noir
BTL- Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL- Murphy Goode Red Blend
Antinori Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
Luccio Moscato
Woodbridge Chardonnay
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio
Woodbridge White Zinfandel
BTL- Antinori Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
BTL- Luccio Moscato
BTL- La Marca Prosecco
Apps
