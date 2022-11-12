  • Home
A map showing the location of The Back Deck - Daphne AL 1 Yacht Club DriveView gallery

The Back Deck - Daphne AL 1 Yacht Club Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1 Yacht Club Drive

Daphne, AL 36526

Order Again

Starters

Shrimp and Crab Dip

Shrimp and Crab Dip

$11.50

Local seafood dip served hot and creamy with grilled toast points.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

10 inch flour tortilla with a 3 cheese blend griled to ooey-gooey perfection. Topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Add Chicken for $3 more.

Pretzel Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Perfect balance of crunchy and chewy served with beer cheese dip or queso.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Served hot with fresh tortilla chips and topped with parmesan.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Jumbo Chicken Wings fried to order. Tossed in any sauce choice of Medium, Hot, Sweet Chili Thai or Dry Rub. Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks served with our house marinara.

Fried Pickles

$9.00Out of stock

Sliced dill pickle chips breaded and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Bruchetta

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

large Caesar

$8.00

Fresh Chopped greens tossed in our Tuscan Caesar dressing with fresh croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese. Add Shrimp..$6 and Add Chicken...$4

Side Caesar

$6.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh chopped greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced onions, hickory smoked bacon and fresh ham and turkey Served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

$6.00

A bed of fresh chopped greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced onions, sliced carrots and fresh croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Yacht Burger

Yacht Burger

$8.00

Turkey Burger

$11.50

Yacht Club

$11.50

Tender slices of oven roasted turkey breast and ham served on Texas toast topped with lettuce, tomato and slices of hickory smoke bacon and American cheese.

Fried Fish Po'Boy

$12.00

Tender filet of white fish served on a buttered hoagie bun topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes Served with one side

Buffalo Chicken

$11.50

Juicy fried chicken strips tossed in a tantalizing buffalo sauce topped with shredded lettuce and tomato on a buttered brioche bun. Drizzled with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Voodoo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fettuccine Jubilee

Fettuccine Jubilee

$14.00Out of stock

Chef's Special

$28.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$24.00

a 12 oz tender and well-marbled, chargrilled to perfection and served with one side and au jus dipping sauce.

Voodoo Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Red beans and Rice

$12.00Out of stock

Cajun Strip Steak

$24.00

A 12 oz New York Strip Steak sliced and served over a bed of rice and drizzled with Chef Gouda's housemade voodoo sauce. Served with one side.

Voodoo Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Tender pieces of chicken breast and smoked sausage sautéed and served over a bed of rice. Chef Goudas' house made voodoo alfredo sauce. Served with Texas toast

10 oz Ribeye

$22.99Out of stock

6 oz Sirlon

$19.99Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Stuffed Peppers

$16.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$3.00Out of stock

Mac-n-Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Mixed Green Salad

$3.00

Side Ceasar

$3.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Chips

$2.00

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mashed Pot Gravy

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$6.00Out of stock
Creme Brûlée

Creme Brûlée

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Drunken Monkey Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Ala Mode

$9.00Out of stock

Boston Creme Pie

$8.00

Young Diners

Jr Cheeseburger

$6.00

100% beef patty served with pickles and American Cheese on a buttered brioche bun.

Jr Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Juicy chicken tenders deep fried and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Jr Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas toast grilled to golden brown with American Cheese

Jr Shrimp Basket

$8.00Out of stock

Jumbo Gulf shrimp fried to golden brown.

Flat breads

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Fresh Marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and cheddar. Garnished with fresh chopped herbs.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh marinara sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Veggie Flatbread

$9.00

Fresh Marinara sauce, grilled cremini mushrooms, grilled onion, bell peppers, black olives and baby spinach leaves topped with mozzarella cheese and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Chef Special Flatbread

$11.00Out of stock

Sausage Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh Marinara sauce, sausage and grilled cremini mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese.

Meatlover's Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh Marinara sauce, pepperoni, sausage, hickory smoked bacon, ham and grilled onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

Buff Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

4 Cheese

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$11.00

Juicy Chicken tenders deep fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fish Basket

$13.00

Two tender filets of white fish deep fried to perfection and served with fresh tartar sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh Jumbo Gulf shrimp coated in a seasoned breadcrumbs and deep fried to a golden brown.

Fish and Shrimp Basket

$15.00Out of stock

A combination of our fresh fried fish and jumbo Gulf shrimp served with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Gluten Free

Nola Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Portobello Pizza Caps

$11.00Out of stock

Boneless Pork Chops

$13.00Out of stock

Beer

12 oz Chandelier Wheat H-90

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz Goat Island Blood Orange

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.50Out of stock

12 oz Miller Lite Draft

$3.50Out of stock

12 oz Tallulah IPA

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz Yeungling Lager

$4.00Out of stock

12 oz Kentucky Bourbon Barrell

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz Catawba Strawberry Zombie

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz Old Majestic Reflections IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Pitchcer Miller Lite

$12.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$12.00Out of stock

16 oz Chandelier Wheat

$4.57

16 oz Goat Island Blood Orange

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz Michelob Ultra

$3.19

16 oz Miller Lite

$3.19

16 oz Tallulah IPA

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz Yeungling Lager

$3.19

16 oz Kentucky Bourbon Barrell

$4.57

16 oz Catawba Strawberry Zombie

$4.57

16 oz Old Majestic Reflections IPA

$4.57Out of stock

Blue Moon

$3.50

Bud Light

$2.74

Budweiser

$2.74

Coors Light

$2.74

Corona Light

$3.50Out of stock

Heineken 00

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.74

Miller Lite

$2.74

Dos Equis

$3.50

Heineken

$3.19

Chandelier Sour

$5.50Out of stock

Ghost Train IPA

$4.57

Ghost Train Porter

$4.57

Props Cervesa

$4.57

Truly

$3.19

OHEMGEE

$6.50Out of stock

Cocktails A-L

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Baybreeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00Out of stock

French 75

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemondrop Martini

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Cocktails M-Z

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Liquor

Aviation

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Botanist

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Seersucker

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$9.00Out of stock

Bumbu

$9.00Out of stock

Captain

$7.00

Don Q

$6.00Out of stock

Kraken

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Chivas

$9.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

J&B Scotch

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00Out of stock

Macallan 12

$12.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dobel Silver

$12.00Out of stock

El Jimador

$7.00Out of stock

Espoleon Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

Milagro Reposado

$9.00Out of stock

Well tequila

$5.00

1800 Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Altos

$7.00

Jose Gold

$9.00

Jose Silver

$9.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Ghost train

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Pinnacle whipped

$6.00

Basil Hayden's

$9.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$7.00Out of stock

Clyde May's

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$7.00Out of stock

Jameson

$7.00

Jefferson's

$11.00Out of stock

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Maker's 46

$10.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Old Forester

$7.00Out of stock

Paddy's

$7.00Out of stock

Proper 12

$7.00Out of stock

Skrewball

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Woodford

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00Out of stock

Seagram's VO

$6.00Out of stock

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$9.00

Di Sarronno

$7.00Out of stock

E&J

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva

$9.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Jager

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$5.00Out of stock

Rumchata

$5.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

Carolans

$5.00

Grand marnier

$6.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Alabama Sweet Tea

$8.00

The Back Deck Mama

$8.00

Back Deck Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Bushwhacker

$8.00

Wine Slushie

$8.00Out of stock

Cool Blue Coconut

$5.00

lg Pink Champ Marg

$9.00Out of stock

Small Frozen Margarita

$5.00

Large Frozen Margarita

$9.00

sm Pink Champ Marg

$5.00Out of stock

Liquid Marijuana

$11.00

Specialty Martinis

Back Deck Diva

$8.00

Cuken Cool

$8.00Out of stock

Dirty Bay

$8.00

Dreamsicle

$8.00

Grand Lemondrop

$8.00

Mantini

$8.00

Melonball

$8.00

Tickle Me Pink

$8.00

Wine

Woodbridge Merlot

$5.00

Woodbridge Cabernet

$5.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$11.00

Murphy Goode Red Blend

$7.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$5.00

BTL- Meiomi Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL- Murphy Goode Red Blend

$21.00

Antinori Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Luccio Moscato

$6.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$5.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$5.00Out of stock

Woodbridge White Zinfandel

$5.00

BTL- Antinori Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL- Luccio Moscato

$18.00

BTL- La Marca Prosecco

$31.00

Soda

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Club Soda

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

Plain 6oz

$3.00

8oz with whip and chocolate

$4.00

Apps

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Creeper Quesadilla

$7.00

Entrees

Yacht Burger

$10.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Black Bat Wings

$13.00

Nola Shrimp

$14.00

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.00

Veggie Flatbread

$9.00

Meat Lover's Flatbread

$12.00

Desserts

Brownie

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come For The Food... Stay For The View!

Location

1 Yacht Club Drive, Daphne, AL 36526

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

