Lake Highlands Cafe

6751 Abrams Rd Ste.100

Dallas, TX 75231

FOOD

AA Eggs

Two eggs any style

$13.00

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

Country Fried Chicken

$16.00

Steak n' Eggs

$20.00

Breakfast Sliders

$14.00

Gluten Free Avocado Toast

$13.00

Bowls

Butcher Block

$15.00

Homemade Corned Beef Bowl

$14.00

Big Apple

$15.00

Tejano

$14.00

Veggie

$13.00

Chicken Carnitas

$15.00

The Works

$15.00

Steak Bowl

$20.00

Omelets

Western Omelet

$13.00

Bacado Omelet

$13.00

Southwest

$14.00

Chuck Wagon Omelet

$12.00

Greek Omelet

$13.00

Cowboy Omelet

$14.00

Florentine

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

BAT

$15.00

Southern Benedict

$13.00

Texan

$14.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.00

Nutella Toast

$14.00

Berry Dream French Toast

$15.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$9.00

S'Mores Toast

$15.00

French Connection

$15.00

Chocolate Banana Bread

$15.00

Churro Sticks

$14.00

Pancakes

House Buttermilk Pancake

$9.00

Oreo S'Mores

$14.00

Gluten Free Pancake

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

$13.00

Signature Berry Bliss

$14.00

Pancake Combo

$15.00

Bananza Pancake

$14.00

Strawbanana Nutella Pancake

$14.00

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Signature Berry Waffle

$14.00

Waffle Combo

$15.00

Chiken N' Waffle

$16.00

Nutella Pecan

$13.00

Crepes

Classic Crepes

$9.00

Creamy Nutella

$14.00

Signature Berry Bliss

$15.00

Fruit N' Creme Crepe

$15.00

Crepe Combo

$15.00

Favorites

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

Country Breakfast

$14.00

Migas

$13.00

Biscuit Sandwiches

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Lox N' Bagel

$15.00

Healthy Choices

Greek Yogurt

$8.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$9.00

California Toast

$14.00

Lox N' Toast

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Hercules

$14.00

AM Healthy Bowl

$12.00

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Royal Burger

$14.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.00

The Turkey Burger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Wraps

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Southwestern Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.00

BLT

$12.00

Turkey Bacon Club

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

West Coast Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Ranch Melt

$14.00

Salads

Cobb

$14.00

Steak Salad

$20.00

South of the border

$14.00

Athenian

$14.00

Strawberry Pecan Salad

$14.00

Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$14.00

Chicken Panini

$15.00

Carne Panini

$14.00

Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Side

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

French Fries

$3.25

Okra

$3.25

Hash Browns

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

One Egg

$1.50

One Pancake

$3.50

One Crepe

$3.50

One French Toast

$3.50

Toast

$2.75

One Biscuit

$1.75

2 Biscuits

$3.50

Grits

$2.75

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Smoky Grits

$4.25

Mixed Berries

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Soup of the day

$3.50

Side Corned beef hash

$5.00

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

SIde Tomatoes

$1.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Turkey sausage

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Bacon& Eggs

$8.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Mickey Mouse

$7.00

Silver Dollar

$7.00

French Toast

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

Drinks

Water

Segafredo Coffee

$3.50

Segafredo Iced Coffee

$4.50

Segafredo Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Tomato

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Doubble Espresso

$4.50

Caramel,Vanilla or Mocha

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6751 Abrams Rd Ste.100, Dallas, TX 75231

Directions

