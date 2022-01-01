A map showing the location of Lake House Bistro 325 Canada StView gallery

Lake House Bistro 325 Canada St

review star

No reviews yet

325 Canada St

Lake George, NY 12845

Order Again

Starters

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Steamers. Dozen

$16.00

Hummas of the day

$13.00

Motz sticks

$8.95

Veggie spring rolls

$11.00

Toasted ravioli

$8.00

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Soup du jour

$8.00

Signature Salads

Summer Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Bistro House Salad

$8.00

Caprese salad

$14.00

Side salad

$3.00

Side salad. NC

Hand Helds

Maine Lobster Roll

$27.00

Shrimp PO BOY

$18.00

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00Out of stock

Lake House Burger

$16.00

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Not Your Mommas Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Kayak Jack burger

$16.00

Adirondack burger

$13.00

Buffalo chicken sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$30.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Honey Dijon Salmon

$32.00

Bistro chicken

$19.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Cajun shrimp pasta

$26.00

Shrimp alfredo

$26.00

Sea scallop dinner

$32.00

Surf n turf

$34.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Dessert Menu

Beignets

$8.00

Oreo Bread Pudding

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

NY style cheesecake

$7.00

Keylime mango pie

$7.00

Snicker bar pie

$7.00

Pumpkin roll

$5.00

Slice of summer lemon cake

$8.00

Littles

Kids Grill Cheese

$9.95

Kids Pasta with butter

$9.95

Kids Pasta with Red Sauce

$9.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Specials

Grilled swordfish dinner

$28.00

Blackened swordfish dinner

$28.00

Restaurant week specials

Caesar salad

Lake house bistro salad

New england clam chowder

Fish and chips

$30.00

Chicken Milanese

$30.00

Honey Dijon Salmon

$30.00

Prime Rib

$30.00

Lemon poundcake w strawberries

Pumpkin loaf

Dessert of the day

Toasted Ravioli

Tiramisu

Thanksgiving Package

Thanksgiving Package

$79.95

Mile High Apple Pie

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Extra Thanksgiving Side

$10.00

Frozen

Frozen Arnold palmer

$8.00

Frozen lemonade

$8.00

Virgin bloddy mary

$8.00

Virgin Mary and the Boys

$14.00

Frozen virgin raspberry mago

$8.00

Frozen strawberry pina colada

$8.00

Non frozen

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Starbuck's Vanilla

$5.00

Starbuck's mocha

$5.00

Starbuck's caramel

$5.00

Soda

$3.50

Saratoga flat large

$8.00

Saratoga sparkling large

$8.00

Gatorade fruit punch

$5.00

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Jerk Sword Fish

$32.00

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$28.00

Blackened Salmon Dinner

$28.00

Grilled Swordfish Dinner

$28.00

Blackened Swordfish Dinner

$28.00

Blackened Chicken Dinner

Blackened chicken dinner

$22.00

Chicken marsala

Chicken marsala

$24.00

Tuscan Salmon

$26.00

Shrimp scampi

Shrimp scampi

$25.95

Petite filet and Shrimp

Sea scallop dinner

$32.00

Petite filet and shrimp

$34.00

Avocado Toast

Avocado toast

$9.00

Eggs benedict

$13.00

Bistro quiche

$11.00

Soup due jour

$10.00

Half and half

$10.00

Kayak jack burger

$16.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Thanksgiving Monte

$15.00

Bistro Salad

$8.00

Eggs.Benedict

Eggs benedict

$13.00

Starters

Meatballs

$15.00

Eggplant rollatini

$13.00

Bistro salad

$11.00

Hummas of the day

$13.00

New england clam chowder cup

$8.00

New england clam chowder bowl

$12.00

Entrees

Seared salmon

$30.00

Chicken marsala

$28.00

Chicken milanese

$26.00

Shrimp scampi

$26.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$28.00

Filet

$34.00

Kids pasta butter

Kids pasta red sauce

Kids meal grilled chicken

Kids chicken fired

Kids grill cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

325 Canada St, Lake George, NY 12845

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

