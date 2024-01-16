Lake House 1137 Lake Oconee Parkway
1137 Lake Oconee Parkway
Eatonton, GA 31024
Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Sandwiches
Kids Menu (Copy)
Brunch
Dinner
Appetizer
Sandwich
Entree
N/A Bev
Kids Menu
House Cocktails
- Elaine$16.00
- Fountain of Youth$14.00
- Ginger, Spice, & Everything Nice$16.00
- Lake Time$15.00
- LH Espresso Martini
House espresso martini with vanilla vodka, dehydrated espresso, Demerara sugar, coffee liqueur, and coffee dust garnish.$15.00
- LH Old Fashioned
House old fashioned using Four Roses, Orange Bitters, Demerara Sugar, and a orange peel.$15.00
- LH Margarita
House margarita using campo bravo tequila, agave nectar, lime juice, and cointreau orange liqueur. Dehydrated lime garnish. Salt if wanted.$14.00
- Pontool Lagoon$14.00
- Rockey’s on the Rocks$12.00
- Sun Burn$15.00
- The Duke$14.00
Lake Side Lounge
Classic Cocktails
Cocktails
- Mule$10.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$11.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Greyhound$10.00
- Hot Toddy$10.00
- Hurricane$10.29
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Classic Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$13.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$13.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Long Island Ice Tea
Rum, Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Gin, Vodka, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, & Top with Coke$12.00
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Angels Envy$13.00
- Angels Envy Rye$21.75
- Blade & Bow$14.00
- Blantons$25.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$7.25
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Bulliet(Rye)$10.00
- Calumet(10yr)$16.00
- Crown Royal$9.25
- Crown Apple$9.25
- Crown Peach$9.25
- E.H. Taylor Rye$15.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$7.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Four Roses(House)$10.00
- High West Bourbon$10.50
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Knob Creek(12yr)$14.00
- Makers Mark$10.50
- Old Forrester$12.00
- Sazerac(Rye)$12.00
- Skrewball$7.50
- Wild Turkey 101$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Whistle Pig (10yr)$18.00
- Whistle Pig (15yr)$34.00
Scoth/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Beer
- Atlanta Brew Apple Cider$6.00
- Atheletic Brew N/A$5.00
- Academia LO Lager$6.50
- Academia Skal$6.50
- Athletic Brewing IPA$5.00
- Athletic Brewing Hazy IPA
- Blue Moon$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Bigger Dreams$5.00
- Build A 6-Pack$22.00
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Light$4.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Classic City Lager$4.00
- Creature Comforts Tropicalia$6.50
- Cutwater Pineapple Marg$5.00
- Creature Comforts Tritonia$7.00
- Dos Equis$4.50
- High Noon$6.00
- Lake Hour Tequila Cocktail$8.00
- Lake Hour Peach Jasmine$8.00
- Long Drink Black$8.00
- Long Drink Blue$7.00
- Long Drink Red$7.00
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Mich Ultra Amber$4.50
- Pretoria Walker Stout$6.50
- PBR$3.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Sweetwater$6.50OUT OF STOCK
- Scofflaw Basement$6.00
- Summer Shandy$5.00
- Twisted Tea$3.00
- Three Taverns Lord Grey$6.00
- Tritonia$6.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Yuengling$4.50
- Akademia SKAL Wheat Beer$7.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Calamity Jane$6.00
- Coors$5.00
- Dos Equis$5.00
- Golden Road Mango Cart$6.00
- Guinness$7.00
- Lil Hazy$7.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Mich Ultra$5.00
- Terrapin Los Bravos$6.00
- Tropicalia$7.00
Wine
Red
- Josh Cabernet(House)$30.00
- Bonanza$22.00
- Josh Pinot Noir(House)$30.00
- Josh Merlot(House)$30.00
- Elouan PN$60.00
- Justin Cabernet$58.00
- Sonoma Cutrer PN$62.00
- Quilt Cab$24.00
- Silver Oak Alexander Valley$145.00
- Silver Oak Napa$185.00
- Caymus Cabernet$150.00
- Josh Cabernet(House)$9.00
- Bonanza$10.00
- Josh Pinot Noir(House)$9.00
- Josh Merlot(House)$9.00
- Elouan PN$12.00
- Justin Cabernet$14.00
- Sonoma Cutrer PN$14.00
- Quilt Cab$13.00
White Wine
- Josh Sav Blanc$9.00
- Josh Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Josh Chardonney$9.00
- Sonoma Cutrer$12.00
- Justin Sav Blanc$14.00
- St. Michelle Riesling.$9.00
- Le Rime Pinot Grigio$10.00
- La Crema Sauv Blanc$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Josh Sav Blanc$30.00
- Josh Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Josh Chardonney$30.00
- Sonoma Cutrer Chard$46.00
- Justin Sav Blanc$48.00
- St. Michelle Riesling.$35.00
- Le Rime Pinto Grigio$30.00
- La Crema Sauv Blanc$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Porch Pounder Pinot Grisio$7.00
Memorial Day
Adult
Kids
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1137 Lake Oconee Parkway, Eatonton, GA 31024
