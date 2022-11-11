American
The Lake House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!)
Location
730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon, MI 49440
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
No Reviews
501 Miller Dr. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurant
Sandy Point Beach House - West Olive
4.2 • 2,022
7175 Lakeshore Dr West Olive, MI 49460
View restaurant