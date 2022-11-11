Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Lake House

review star

No reviews yet

730 Terrace Point Dr.

Muskegon, MI 49440

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad
Salmon En Croute
Tuscan White Bean & Goat Cheese Dip

Small Plates

Buttermilk Fried Mediterranean Calamari

Buttermilk Fried Mediterranean Calamari

$19.00

roasted tomato confit + banana peppers + capers + roasted red peppers + sundried tomato pesto + white balsamic butter sauce + parmesan + balsamic glaze

Crab Cake

$20.00

large lump crab cakes + frisee slaw + corn butter + remoulade

Fig Jam Crostini

$18.00

Crostini +Fig Jam + Lavender Honey Goat Cheese + Candied Bacon + Yellow Roasted Tomato

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

fried artichoke hearts + creole sauce + grilled lemon + artisan greens

Tuscan White Bean & Goat Cheese Dip

Tuscan White Bean & Goat Cheese Dip

$18.00

white beans + goat cheese + panko parmesan crust + seasoned fresh tortilla chips + parmesan rustic bread

Soups

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$4.00

Rotating soup of the day!

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$7.00

Rotating soup of the day!

Cup SOD 1

$4.00

Bowl SOD 1

$7.00

Cup SOD 2

$4.00Out of stock

Bowl SOD 2

$7.00Out of stock

Salads & Bowls

Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad

$18.00

heritage blend + red onion + heirloom cherry tomatoes + sliced pear + goat cheese + chopped walnut + steak tenderloin + creamy balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine + parmesan + caesar dressing + croutons

Chopped Brussels Sprout Salad

$16.00

shaved brussels sprouts + cherry tomatoes + shaved fennel + dried cherries + granny smith apple + bleu cheese dressing

Martha's Vineyard

$16.00

artisan mixed greens + goat cheese + granny smith apples + golden raisins + cashews + candied pecans + red onions + summer berry vinaigrette + balsamic glaze

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine + parmesan + croutons

Side House Salad

$4.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Burgers

50/50 Burger

$18.00

50/50 patty + caramelized onion jam + white cheddar + lettuce + tomato + brioche bun

Baja Burger

$16.00

Classic Burger

$15.00

lettuce + tomato + red onion + brioche bun

Handhelds

Cajun Perch Sandwich

$17.00

Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

$15.00

cranberry spread + brie + arugula + caramelized onion jam + sourdough bread

Fried Egg BLT

$13.00

thick sliced bacon + over hard egg + cheddar + tomato + lettuce + garlic aioli + sourdough bread

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

walleye filet + remoulade + heritage blend + brioche bun

Pasta

Chicken Tortellini

$28.00

grilled chicken + roasted red peppers + garlic + pesto parmesan cream + micro basil + rustic bread

Cajun Seafood Pasta

Cajun Seafood Pasta

$33.00

herb pappardelle pasta + shrimp + fresh PEI mussels + palacio chorizo + roasted red peppers + leeks + shallots + roasted garlic + parmesan + cajun cream + rustic bread

Mushroom Stroganoff

$31.00Out of stock

Entrees

5oz Filet Mignon

$38.00

5 oz cut + garlic bleu cheese cap + market vegetable + house mashed potatoes + cabernet demi-glace

8oz Filet Mignon

$44.00

8 oz cut + garlic bleu cheese cap + market vegetable + house mashed potatoes + cabernet demi-glace

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

braised short rib + fried kale + parmesan + balsamic glaze + hot honey + smoked cheddar polenta

Salmon En Croute

$36.00

herb crusted salmon + puff pastry + spinach + roasted red pepper + garlic + wild rice pilaf + market vegetable + sauce bigarade

Walleye Dinner

$28.00

pretzel crusted walleye + coleslaw + waffle fries + remoulade + lemon

Whitefish Plank

$36.00

breaded whitefish + citrus wine broth + duchess potatoes + market vegetables + panko tomato crown + grilled lemon

Wine Dinner Food

$50.00

Halibut

$28.00

Venison

$30.00

Pork Porterhouse

$26.00

Perch

$28.00

Sides

Add 2oz Dressing

$0.50

Add 4oz Dressing

$1.00

Add Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Add Calamari

$9.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Salmon

$15.00Out of stock

Add Shrimp

$9.00

Balsamic Reduction

$1.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Marshed Garlic Parmesan

$4.00

Mayo

$0.25

Regular Fries

$4.00

Side Rustic Bread

$2.00

Side Tuscan Bread

$2.00

Smoked Cheddar Polenta

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Kids Walleye

$5.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$15.00

fudge brownie + chocolate chip cookie + vanilla gelato + caramel sauce + chocolate sauce + candied pecans + whipped cream + blonde brownie chunks

Cheesecake

$10.00

vanilla cheesecake + graham cracker crust + toppings of choice

Gelato

$7.00

seasonal rotating flavors!

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Chocolate Truffle Torte

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!)

Location

730 Terrace Point Dr., Muskegon, MI 49440

Directions

Gallery
The Lake House image
The Lake House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pints & Quarts
orange starNo Reviews
950 W Norton Ave Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
orange starNo Reviews
501 Miller Dr. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
The Kirby House
orange star4.0 • 1,004
2 Washington Ave. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
Sandy Point Beach House - West Olive
orange star4.2 • 2,022
7175 Lakeshore Dr West Olive, MI 49460
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Allendale
orange star5.0 • 280
11240 University Pkwy Allendale, MI 49041
View restaurantnext
Bosco's Pub
orange star4.6 • 9
3380 Chicago Dr Hudsonville, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Muskegon

The Northside Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,101
2353 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
Toast 'N Jams
orange star4.5 • 645
211 Seaway Drive Norton Shores, MI 49444
View restaurantnext
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 592
477 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
Steak ‘N Egger
orange star4.8 • 314
1535 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
The Glenside Pub
orange star4.0 • 66
1508 W. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Nipote's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 55
98 W. Clay Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Muskegon
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston