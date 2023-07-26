Breakfast Menu

TACOS

BACON AND EGG

$2.50

SAUSAGE AND EGG

$2.50

CHORIZO AND EGG

$2.50

POTATO AND EGG

$2.50

BRISKET AND EGG

$2.75

BREAKFAST PLATES

BIG BREAKFAST PLATE

$9.99

CLASSIC BREAKFAST PLATE

$7.99

BISCUITS AND EGGS

$6.99

BISCUIT AND GRAVY

$4.99

BISCUITS/ SANDWICH

BACON EGG & CHEESE BISCUIT

$5.99

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$5.99

BRISKET EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT

$7.99

BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

EXTRA SIDES

SIDE OF POTATOES

$2.50

3 STRIPS OF BACON

$2.75

Alcohol

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Dos X

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Shiner Bock

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Margaritas

Small Margarita (16 oz)

$6.99

Large Margarita (20 oz)

$8.99

Jumbo Margarita (32 oz)

$11.99