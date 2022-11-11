Lake Lounge (new) 19507 W Catawba Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Eat. Drink. Vibe
Location
19507 W Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC 28031
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matt's Chicago - Cornelius
No Reviews
19732 One Norman Blvd Ste 330 CORNELIUS, NC 28031
View restaurant
Thai House- Lake Norman - 19700 One Norman Blvd
No Reviews
19700 One Norman Blvd Cornelius, NC 28031
View restaurant