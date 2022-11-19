Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lake Oconee Bistro

242 Reviews

$$

1130 Lake Oconee Parkway

Eatonton, GA 31024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Hard Seltzer

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Bravazzi Limonata

$7.00

Bravazzi Grapefruit

$7.00

Ranch Rider Ranch Water

$8.00

Ranch Water Jalapeno

$8.00

Ranch Rider Paloma

$8.00

Ranch Water Jalapeno

$8.00

Wines

Corking Fee

$15.00

"Others"

$48.00

8 Years In The Desert Bottle

$70.00

Abstract Bottle

$60.00

Annabella Merlot Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

AR Guentota Malbec Bottle

$36.00

Austin Hope

$85.00

Belle Glos Los Alturas Pinot Noir Bottle

$70.00

Caymus Cabernet Bottle

$130.00

Cherry Pie Tri County Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

Duckhorn Merlot Bottle

$65.00

Frank Family Cabernet Bottle

$75.00

Gundlach Bundschu Bottle

$30.00

Jordan Cabernet Bottle

$100.00

Josh Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Machete Bottle

$80.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Mercury Head Cabernet Bottle

$180.00

Napa Cellars Red Zinfandel Bottle

$45.00

Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Bottle

$150.00

Papillon Bottle

$100.00

Red Tail Nero Bottle

$35.00

Saldo Red Zinfandel Bottle

$50.00

Simi Cabernet Bottle

$38.00

Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Tapiz

$35.00

The Prisoner Cabernet

$70.00

The Prisoner Red Blend

$60.00

Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Coeur Du Mont

$32.00

Band Of Roses Rosé Bottle

$30.00

Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle

$55.00

Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Dr. Loosen Riesling Bottle

$30.00

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Fleur de Mer Rosé Bottle

$38.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Bottle

$25.00

La Gabacha

$30.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$60.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

Stemmari Moscato Bottle

$25.00

Freixenet Brut Glass

$7.00

Prosecco Glass

$7.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs Bottle

$70.00

Veuve Cliquot

$100.00

Growler

Growler Fee

$6.00

Growler 64 oz Domestic

$15.00

Growler 64 oz Import

$20.00

Growler 32 oz Domestic

$8.00

Growler 32 oz Import

$11.00

Starters

Bistro Bang Shrimp

$13.99

Bistro Chicken Bites 1/2lb

$13.99

Bistro Chicken Bites 1lb

$19.99

Bistro Sampler

$15.99

Bone In Wings

$14.99+

Conch Fritters

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$12.99

Gator Bites

$18.99

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.99

Pot Stickers

$11.99

Stuffed Potato Tots

$12.99

Tuna Nachos

$15.99

Soups

Bistro Seafood Chowder Bowl

$7.99

Cactus Chili Bowl

$7.99

Salads

Garden Salad Small

$6.99

Garden Salad Large

$11.99

House Salad Small

$8.99

Caesar Salad Small

$8.99

Caesar Salad Large

$13.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Lobster Pizza

$18.99

Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Crunchy Fish Sandwich

$16.99

French Dip

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Lake O Po' Boy

$16.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Club

$14.99

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

Wraps & Quesadilla's

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Ray's Brisket Wrap

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Burgers

Bistro Burger

$13.99

Greensboro Burger

$14.99

Jacked Up Burger

$14.99

Low Carb Burger

$16.99

Monster Burger

$15.99

Impossible Burger

$15.99

Entrees

Alfredo

$20.99

Chicken Parmesan Entree

$23.99

Chicken Picatta

$20.99

Jambalaya

$24.99

Liver & Onions

$20.99

Mac & Cheese Entree

$20.99

Mahi Entree

$24.99

Ribeye Steak

$37.99

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Platters & Taco's

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Fried Oysters

$19.99

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Steak Taco's

$16.99

Pork Taco's

$15.99

Sides

$ Lobster Au Gratin Potatoes $

$5.00

Breadstick

$2.00

Chef's Potato

$3.00

Chef's Vegetable

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Loaded Potato

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Cactus Chili

$2.00

Side Caesar

$2.00

Side Chowder

$2.00

Side Garden

$2.00

Side House Salad

$2.00

Side SOD

$2.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00

Extra Sauces

2 oz. Balsamic

$0.50

4 oz. Balsamic

$1.00

2 oz. Bang

$0.50

4 oz. Bang

$1.00

2 oz. Bleu Cheese

$0.50

4 oz. Bleu Cheese

$1.00

2 oz. Chip Ranch

$0.50

4 oz. Chip Ranch

$1.00

2 oz. Cocktail

$0.50

4 oz. Cocktail

$1.00

2 oz. Gold

$0.50

4 oz. Gold

$1.00

2 oz. House Wing Sauce

$0.50

4 oz. House Wing Sauce

$1.00

2 oz. Hot Sauce

$0.50

4 oz. Hot Sauce

$1.00

2 oz. Honey Mustard

$0.50

4 oz. Honey Mustard

$1.00

2 oz. House salad dressing

$0.50

4 oz. House salad dressing

$1.00

2 oz. Marinara

$0.50

4 oz. Marinara

$1.00

2 oz. Ranch

$0.50

4 oz. Ranch

$1.00

2 oz. Remo

$0.50

4 oz. Remo

$1.00

2 oz. Tarter

$0.50

4 oz. Tarter

$1.00

4 oz. Thai Chilli

$1.00

2 oz. Thai Chilli

$0.50

Raw Bar

Oyster Shooters

$12.99

Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.99

Oysters on the Half Shell 1/2 Dozen

$12.99

Oysters on the Half Shell Full Dozen

$24.99

Dirty Oysters Half Dozen

$14.99

Dirty Oysters Full Dozen

$30.99

Food Specials

Pretzel Bites With Queso

$8.99

Bulldog Buffalo Chicken dip

$8.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$8.99

Slider Combo

$11.99

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$8.00

Bistro Brownie

$8.00

Ice Cream Delight

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Mousse Pie

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Dessert of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

Cake cutting fee

$15.00

Hats

Bistro Hat

$25.00

Bistro Black and Gold Patch Hat

$30.00

Bistro Purple and White Patch Hat

$30.00

Bistro Gray and White Patch Hat

$30.00

Bistro Blue and Black Patch Hat

$30.00

Misc. Retail

Speakeasy

$30.00

Shirts - Men

Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey Small

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey Large

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey XL

$20.00

Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue Small

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue Medium

$20.00

Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue Large

$20.00

Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue XL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course LS Grey Large

$25.00

Happens on the Golf Course LS Grey XL

$25.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course LS Blue Large

$25.00Out of stock

Happens on the Golf Course LS Blue XL

$25.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake SS Grey Small

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake SS Grey Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake SS Grey Large

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Grey XL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake SS Grey XXL

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Blue Small

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake SS Blue Medium

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Blue Large

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Blue XL

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Blue XXL

$20.00

Happens on the Lake LS Blue Medium

$25.00

Happens on the Lake LS Blue Large

$25.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake LS Blue XL

$25.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake LS Grey Large

$25.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake LS Grey XL

$25.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch SS Blue Small

$20.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch SS Blue Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch SS Blue Large

$20.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch SS Blue XL

$20.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch SS Blue XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch SS Grey Small

$20.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch SS Grey Medium

$20.00

Rock Out with Conch SS Grey Large

$20.00

Rock Out with Conch SS Grey XL

$20.00

Rock Out with Conch SS Grey XXL

$20.00

Rock Out with Conch LS Grey Small

$25.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch LS Grey Medium

$25.00

Rock Out with Conch LS Grey Large

$25.00

Rock Out with Conch LS Grey XL

$25.00

Rock Out with Conch LS Grey XXL

$25.00

Rock Out with Conch LS Blue Small

$25.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch LS Blue Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch LS Blue Large

$25.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch LS Blue XL

$25.00Out of stock

Rock Out with Conch LS Blue XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Black Men Cotton Small

$20.00

Black Men Cotton Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Black Men Cotton Large

$20.00Out of stock

Black Men Cotton XL

$20.00Out of stock

Black Men Cotton XXL

$20.00

Shirts - Women

Happens on Golf Course SS Blue Small

$20.00

Happens on Golf Course SS Blue Medium

$20.00

Happens on Golf Course SS Blue Large

$20.00

Happens on Golf Course SS Blue XL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on Golf Course SS Grey Small

$20.00

Happens on Golf Course SS Grey Medium

$20.00

Happens on Golf Course SS Grey Large

$20.00

Happens on Golf Course SS Grey XL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on Golf Course LS Grey Large

$25.00

Happens on the Lake SS Blue Small

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake SS Blue Medium

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Blue Large

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Blue XL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake SS Grey Small

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Grey Medium

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Grey Large

$20.00

Happens on the Lake SS Grey XL

$20.00Out of stock

Happens on the Lake LS Grey Small

$25.00

Jam out with Clam SS Seafoam Small

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS Blue Small

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS Blue Medium

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS Blue Large

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS Blue XL

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS SS Grey Small

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS Grey Medium

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS Grey Large

$20.00

Jam out with Clam SS Grey XL

$20.00

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam Small

$20.00Out of stock

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam Medium

$20.00Out of stock

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam Large

$20.00Out of stock

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam XL

$20.00Out of stock

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange Small

$20.00Out of stock

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange Medium

$20.00Out of stock

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange Large

$20.00Out of stock

LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange XL

$20.00Out of stock

LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam Small

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam Medium

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam Large

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam XL

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Orange Small

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Orange Medium

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Orange Large

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Orange XL

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Blue Small

$20.00Out of stock

LAKE LIFE SS Blue Medium

$20.00

LAKE LIFE SS Blue Large

$20.00Out of stock

LAKE LIFE SS Blue XL

$20.00Out of stock

LAKE LIFE LS Seafoam XL

$25.00Out of stock

LAKE LIFE LS Orange Medium

$25.00Out of stock

LAKE LIFE LS Orange XL

$25.00

LO BISTRO SS Seafoam Small

$20.00

LO BISTRO SS Seafoam Medium

$20.00Out of stock

LO BISTRO SS Seafoam Large

$20.00

LO BISTRO SS Seafoam XL

$20.00Out of stock

Jam Out Cotton SS Seafoam Large

$20.00

Jam Out Cotton SS Seafoam XL

$20.00

Jam Out Cotton SS Celery Large

$20.00Out of stock

Jam Out Cotton SS Celery XL

$20.00

LAKE LIFE Cotton SS Blue Medium

$20.00

LAKE LIFE Cotton SS Blue Large

$20.00

LAKE LIFE Cotton SS Blue XL

$20.00

Black V Neck Cotton Small

$20.00

Black V Neck Cotton Medium

$20.00

Black V Neck Cotton Large

$20.00

Black V Neck Cotton XL

$20.00Out of stock

Black V Neck Cotton XXL

$20.00

Shirts - Unisex

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam Small

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam Large

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam XL

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey Small

$25.00

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey Medium

$25.00

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey Large

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey XL

$25.00

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey XXL

$25.00

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery Small

$25.00

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery Medium

$25.00

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery Large

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery XL

$25.00Out of stock

Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery XXL

$25.00

Tap Handle LS Seafoam Small

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Seafoam Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Seafoam Large

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Seafoam XL

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Seafoam XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Grey Small

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Grey Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Grey Large

$25.00

Tap Handle LS Grey XL

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Grey XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Blue Small

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Blue Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Blue Large

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle LS Blue XL

$25.00

Tap Handle LS Blue XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Tap Handle SS Grey Large

$20.00

Tap Handle SS Seafoam XL

$20.00

Tap Handle SS Blue XL

$20.00

Pit Crew Employee SS Blue Small

$20.00Out of stock

Pit Crew Employee SS Blue Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Pit Crew Employee SS Blue Large

$20.00Out of stock

Pit Crew Employee SS Blue XL

$20.00

Pit Crew Employee SS Blue XXL

$20.00

Pit Crew Employee SS Blue XXXL

$20.00Out of stock

Pit Crew Employee LS Blue Small

$25.00Out of stock

Pit Crew Employee LS Blue Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Pit Crew Employee LS Blue Large

$25.00Out of stock

Pit Crew Employee LS Blue XL

$25.00

Pit Crew Employee LS Blue XXL

$25.00

Pit Crew Employee LS Blue XXXL

$25.00Out of stock

Blk Bistro LS MED

$25.00

White Lake-o-holic M

$25.00Out of stock

White Lake-o-holic XL

$25.00

White Lake-o-holic 2XL

$25.00Out of stock

Sticker

Sticker

$1.50

Thermal Mug Small

Thermal Mug Small

$20.00

Thermal Mug Large

Thermal Mug Large

$25.00

Pint

Pint Glass

$6.00

House Dressing jar

House Dressing Jar

$12.00

Bistro Jackets

Hoodie XXL

$40.00

Hoodie XL

$40.00

Hoodie Lrg

$40.00Out of stock

Hoodie Sm

$40.00Out of stock

Golf Towel

Golf Towel

$10.00

K9 Food (Copy)

Ham Barker Helper

$8.00Out of stock

Mixed together ground beef, white rice, scrambled eggs & carrots topped with a dog bone

Chicken Doggy Gumbo

$8.00Out of stock

Scooby Stew

$8.00Out of stock

Savory Salmon

$10.00Out of stock

Room Rental

Magnolia Room

$500.00

Sandbar

$450.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1130 Lake Oconee Parkway, Eatonton, GA 31024

Directions

Gallery
Lake Oconee Bistro image
Lake Oconee Bistro image
Lake Oconee Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Georgia Butts BBQ
orange star4.0 • 725
1137 lake oconee parkway Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
orange star4.2 • 47
100 Scott Rd Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Lalore Cafe
orange star4.8 • 76
113 Harmony Crossing Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
5B Barbeque and Brews
orange starNo Reviews
1017 Park Place Blvd Greensboro, GA 30642
View restaurantnext
Madison Chophouse Grille
orange starNo Reviews
202 S Main St, Madison, GA 30650 Madison, GA 30650
View restaurantnext
Ricardo's Kouzzina
orange starNo Reviews
271 W Washington St Suite #130 Madison, GA 30650
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eatonton

Georgia Butts BBQ
orange star4.0 • 725
1137 lake oconee parkway Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Lalore Cafe
orange star4.8 • 76
113 Harmony Crossing Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Wing Maxx of Lake Oconee
orange star4.2 • 47
100 Scott Rd Eatonton, GA 31024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eatonton
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston