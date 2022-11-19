Lake Oconee Bistro
242 Reviews
$$
1130 Lake Oconee Parkway
Eatonton, GA 31024
Hard Seltzer
Wines
Corking Fee
$15.00
"Others"
$48.00
8 Years In The Desert Bottle
$70.00
Abstract Bottle
$60.00
Annabella Merlot Bottle
$35.00Out of stock
AR Guentota Malbec Bottle
$36.00
Austin Hope
$85.00
Belle Glos Los Alturas Pinot Noir Bottle
$70.00
Caymus Cabernet Bottle
$130.00
Cherry Pie Tri County Pinot Noir Bottle
$40.00
Duckhorn Merlot Bottle
$65.00
Frank Family Cabernet Bottle
$75.00
Gundlach Bundschu Bottle
$30.00
Jordan Cabernet Bottle
$100.00
Josh Cabernet Bottle
$30.00
Machete Bottle
$80.00
Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle
$38.00
Mercury Head Cabernet Bottle
$180.00
Napa Cellars Red Zinfandel Bottle
$45.00
Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Bottle
$150.00
Papillon Bottle
$100.00
Red Tail Nero Bottle
$35.00
Saldo Red Zinfandel Bottle
$50.00
Simi Cabernet Bottle
$38.00
Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir Bottle
$50.00
Tapiz
$35.00
The Prisoner Cabernet
$70.00
The Prisoner Red Blend
$60.00
Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle
$30.00
Coeur Du Mont
$32.00
Band Of Roses Rosé Bottle
$30.00
Cakebread Chardonnay Bottle
$55.00
Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$40.00
Dr. Loosen Riesling Bottle
$30.00
Elena Walch Pinot Grigio Bottle
$35.00
Fleur de Mer Rosé Bottle
$38.00
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
$30.00
Kung Fu Girl Riesling Bottle
$25.00
La Gabacha
$30.00
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle
$60.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle
$36.00
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle
$42.00
Stemmari Moscato Bottle
$25.00
Freixenet Brut Glass
$7.00
Prosecco Glass
$7.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs Bottle
$70.00
Veuve Cliquot
$100.00
Growler
Starters
Salads
Pizzas
Sandwiches
Wraps & Quesadilla's
Burgers
Entrees
Platters & Taco's
Sides
$ Lobster Au Gratin Potatoes $
$5.00
Breadstick
$2.00
Chef's Potato
$3.00
Chef's Vegetable
$3.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Cornbread
$3.00
French Fries
$3.00
Grits
$3.00
Loaded Potato
$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$3.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Rice & Beans
$3.00
Rice Pilaf
$3.00
Side Cactus Chili
$2.00
Side Caesar
$2.00
Side Chowder
$2.00
Side Garden
$2.00
Side House Salad
$2.00
Side SOD
$2.00
Sweet Fries
$3.00
Extra Sauces
2 oz. Balsamic
$0.50
4 oz. Balsamic
$1.00
2 oz. Bang
$0.50
4 oz. Bang
$1.00
2 oz. Bleu Cheese
$0.50
4 oz. Bleu Cheese
$1.00
2 oz. Chip Ranch
$0.50
4 oz. Chip Ranch
$1.00
2 oz. Cocktail
$0.50
4 oz. Cocktail
$1.00
2 oz. Gold
$0.50
4 oz. Gold
$1.00
2 oz. House Wing Sauce
$0.50
4 oz. House Wing Sauce
$1.00
2 oz. Hot Sauce
$0.50
4 oz. Hot Sauce
$1.00
2 oz. Honey Mustard
$0.50
4 oz. Honey Mustard
$1.00
2 oz. House salad dressing
$0.50
4 oz. House salad dressing
$1.00
2 oz. Marinara
$0.50
4 oz. Marinara
$1.00
2 oz. Ranch
$0.50
4 oz. Ranch
$1.00
2 oz. Remo
$0.50
4 oz. Remo
$1.00
2 oz. Tarter
$0.50
4 oz. Tarter
$1.00
4 oz. Thai Chilli
$1.00
2 oz. Thai Chilli
$0.50
Raw Bar
Hats
Misc. Retail
Shirts - Men
Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey Small
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey Medium
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey Large
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey XL
$20.00
Happens on the Golf Course SS Grey XXL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue Small
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue Medium
$20.00
Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue Large
$20.00
Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue XL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course SS Blue XXL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course LS Grey Large
$25.00
Happens on the Golf Course LS Grey XL
$25.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course LS Blue Large
$25.00Out of stock
Happens on the Golf Course LS Blue XL
$25.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake SS Grey Small
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake SS Grey Medium
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake SS Grey Large
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Grey XL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake SS Grey XXL
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Blue Small
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake SS Blue Medium
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Blue Large
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Blue XL
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Blue XXL
$20.00
Happens on the Lake LS Blue Medium
$25.00
Happens on the Lake LS Blue Large
$25.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake LS Blue XL
$25.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake LS Grey Large
$25.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake LS Grey XL
$25.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch SS Blue Small
$20.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch SS Blue Medium
$20.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch SS Blue Large
$20.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch SS Blue XL
$20.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch SS Blue XXL
$20.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch SS Grey Small
$20.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch SS Grey Medium
$20.00
Rock Out with Conch SS Grey Large
$20.00
Rock Out with Conch SS Grey XL
$20.00
Rock Out with Conch SS Grey XXL
$20.00
Rock Out with Conch LS Grey Small
$25.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch LS Grey Medium
$25.00
Rock Out with Conch LS Grey Large
$25.00
Rock Out with Conch LS Grey XL
$25.00
Rock Out with Conch LS Grey XXL
$25.00
Rock Out with Conch LS Blue Small
$25.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch LS Blue Medium
$25.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch LS Blue Large
$25.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch LS Blue XL
$25.00Out of stock
Rock Out with Conch LS Blue XXL
$25.00Out of stock
Black Men Cotton Small
$20.00
Black Men Cotton Medium
$20.00Out of stock
Black Men Cotton Large
$20.00Out of stock
Black Men Cotton XL
$20.00Out of stock
Black Men Cotton XXL
$20.00
Shirts - Women
Happens on Golf Course SS Blue Small
$20.00
Happens on Golf Course SS Blue Medium
$20.00
Happens on Golf Course SS Blue Large
$20.00
Happens on Golf Course SS Blue XL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on Golf Course SS Grey Small
$20.00
Happens on Golf Course SS Grey Medium
$20.00
Happens on Golf Course SS Grey Large
$20.00
Happens on Golf Course SS Grey XL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on Golf Course LS Grey Large
$25.00
Happens on the Lake SS Blue Small
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake SS Blue Medium
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Blue Large
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Blue XL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake SS Grey Small
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Grey Medium
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Grey Large
$20.00
Happens on the Lake SS Grey XL
$20.00Out of stock
Happens on the Lake LS Grey Small
$25.00
Jam out with Clam SS Seafoam Small
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS Blue Small
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS Blue Medium
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS Blue Large
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS Blue XL
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS SS Grey Small
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS Grey Medium
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS Grey Large
$20.00
Jam out with Clam SS Grey XL
$20.00
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam Small
$20.00Out of stock
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam Medium
$20.00Out of stock
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam Large
$20.00Out of stock
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Seafoam XL
$20.00Out of stock
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange Small
$20.00Out of stock
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange Medium
$20.00Out of stock
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange Large
$20.00Out of stock
LIVE LOVE LAKE SS Orange XL
$20.00Out of stock
LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam Small
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam Medium
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam Large
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Seafoam XL
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Orange Small
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Orange Medium
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Orange Large
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Orange XL
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Blue Small
$20.00Out of stock
LAKE LIFE SS Blue Medium
$20.00
LAKE LIFE SS Blue Large
$20.00Out of stock
LAKE LIFE SS Blue XL
$20.00Out of stock
LAKE LIFE LS Seafoam XL
$25.00Out of stock
LAKE LIFE LS Orange Medium
$25.00Out of stock
LAKE LIFE LS Orange XL
$25.00
LO BISTRO SS Seafoam Small
$20.00
LO BISTRO SS Seafoam Medium
$20.00Out of stock
LO BISTRO SS Seafoam Large
$20.00
LO BISTRO SS Seafoam XL
$20.00Out of stock
Jam Out Cotton SS Seafoam Large
$20.00
Jam Out Cotton SS Seafoam XL
$20.00
Jam Out Cotton SS Celery Large
$20.00Out of stock
Jam Out Cotton SS Celery XL
$20.00
LAKE LIFE Cotton SS Blue Medium
$20.00
LAKE LIFE Cotton SS Blue Large
$20.00
LAKE LIFE Cotton SS Blue XL
$20.00
Black V Neck Cotton Small
$20.00
Black V Neck Cotton Medium
$20.00
Black V Neck Cotton Large
$20.00
Black V Neck Cotton XL
$20.00Out of stock
Black V Neck Cotton XXL
$20.00
Shirts - Unisex
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam Small
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam Medium
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam Large
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam XL
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Seafoam XXL
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey Small
$25.00
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey Medium
$25.00
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey Large
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey XL
$25.00
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Grey XXL
$25.00
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery Small
$25.00
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery Medium
$25.00
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery Large
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery XL
$25.00Out of stock
Beer Glass with Wheat LS Celery XXL
$25.00
Tap Handle LS Seafoam Small
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Seafoam Medium
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Seafoam Large
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Seafoam XL
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Seafoam XXL
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Grey Small
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Grey Medium
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Grey Large
$25.00
Tap Handle LS Grey XL
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Grey XXL
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Blue Small
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Blue Medium
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Blue Large
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle LS Blue XL
$25.00
Tap Handle LS Blue XXL
$25.00Out of stock
Tap Handle SS Grey Large
$20.00
Tap Handle SS Seafoam XL
$20.00
Tap Handle SS Blue XL
$20.00
Pit Crew Employee SS Blue Small
$20.00Out of stock
Pit Crew Employee SS Blue Medium
$20.00Out of stock
Pit Crew Employee SS Blue Large
$20.00Out of stock
Pit Crew Employee SS Blue XL
$20.00
Pit Crew Employee SS Blue XXL
$20.00
Pit Crew Employee SS Blue XXXL
$20.00Out of stock
Pit Crew Employee LS Blue Small
$25.00Out of stock
Pit Crew Employee LS Blue Medium
$25.00Out of stock
Pit Crew Employee LS Blue Large
$25.00Out of stock
Pit Crew Employee LS Blue XL
$25.00
Pit Crew Employee LS Blue XXL
$25.00
Pit Crew Employee LS Blue XXXL
$25.00Out of stock
Blk Bistro LS MED
$25.00
White Lake-o-holic M
$25.00Out of stock
White Lake-o-holic XL
$25.00
White Lake-o-holic 2XL
$25.00Out of stock
Sticker
Thermal Mug Small
Thermal Mug Large
Pint
House Dressing jar
Bistro Jackets
Golf Towel
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1130 Lake Oconee Parkway, Eatonton, GA 31024
Gallery
