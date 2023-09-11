Breakfast

Eggs & Omelets

Two Egg Plate

$8.00

2 eggs cooked to order. Choice of meat: bacon, sausage, or ham. Choice of Bread: toast, biscuit, or pancake

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.00Out of stock

with choice of toast or biscuit

Denver Omelet

$9.00Out of stock

Ham, onions, bell peppers & cheese. Choice of toast or biscuit

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.00

Ham, Bacon & Sausage Choice of toast or biscuit

Biscuits & More

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Choice of Bacon, sausage or ham

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Choice of sausage, bacon or ham. On biscuit or TX toast

Lil Fisherman's

$5.00

Choice of bacon or sausage with TX toast

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$6.00

1 pancake Choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Specialties

The Fisherman's

$12.00

3 Eggs, 3 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties, 2 pancakes and skillet potatoes

Big Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, grilled onions & peppers, potatoes wrapped in tortilla. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Breakfast Skillet

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, cheese, grilled onions & peppers on top of potatoes. Choice of bacon, sausage or ham

French Toast

$8.00

2 pieces of toast Choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Sweet Cream Pancake

$7.00

2 Cakes Choice of bacon, sausage or ham

A LA Carte

Bacon

$1.00

Sausage

$1.00

Ham

$2.00Out of stock

Toast

$1.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Pancake

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Gravey

$1.00

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Bone In Wings

$8.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Land & Sea

Fish & Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Plate

$13.00

Fish Plate

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Barbeque

Loaded Potato

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Cowboy Nachos

$12.00

Smoked Sausage

$4.00

A LA Carte

Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Bacon

$1.00

Sliced Cheese

$1.00

Cup of Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Hushpuppy

$2.25

Fish

$2.00

4 Shrimp

$4.00

Fries

$2.25

Onion Rings

$2.25

Chicken Strip

$2.00

Plain Potato

$5.00

Ranch

$0.75

Tator Tots

$2.25