Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Pizza

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

2,739 Reviews

$$

813 Mirror Lake Drive

Lake Placid, NY 12946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Schulzy Burger
Chicken Wings
Smoky Grilled Chicken Sandwich

APPETIZERS

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fresh tortilla chips & a bowl of house-made salsa 7

Chicken Wings

$18.00

Pound of JUMBO wings, blue cheese dressing, carrots, celery.

Fried Pickle Chips

$12.00

Served with a spicy mango habanero aioli

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

Six jumbo breaded shrimp tossed in choice of wing sauce, blue cheese dressing, carrot & celery sticks

Poutine

$10.00+

Fries tossed with local Meier's Artisan cheese curds, topped with a bourbon peppercorn gravy

Barbacoa Nachos

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$11.00+

Choose Regular size (8 pieces) or Large (16 pieces). Locally made, served warm with our own cheddar cheese sauce.

1/2 Order Wings

$9.00

Plate of Fries

$4.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Call for more information.

The Wedge

$12.00

A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, red onion, everything flatbread cracker crumbles with Ranch dressing

Quinoa Power Salad

$13.00

Power vegetables(kale, brussels sprouts & cabbage) tossed with quinoa, butternut squash, ricotta cheese, candied pecans, pesto balsamic vinaigrette

Cup of White Bean Chicken Chili

$10.00

Cup of chili topped with shredded cheese, served with tortilla chips

House Salad

$6.00+

Greens topped with cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes & sliced red onions, served with your choice of housemade dressing: ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, red wine vinaigrette, honey ponzu dressing, or oil & vinegar – Add a grilled chicken breast for 6

SANDWICHES

The Schulzy Burger

$18.00

1/2 pound Angus burger, bacon, American cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, & mayo. Our signature burger!

Pickle Burger

$18.00

Half pound burger patty, brioche roll, topped with fried pickle slices, roasted red pepper, pepperjack cheese, mango habanero aioli, tomato, lettuce. With fries and pickle

Smoky Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, brioche roll, smoked gouda, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, roasted red peppers, sliced tomato & lettuce with fries

Korean Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Brioche roll, house-made pulled pork tossed in our sticky, spicy Korean sauce, vinegar slaw, cilantro & mayo served with fries

Chicken & Sausage Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy chicken breast, hot honey, bread & butter pickle chips, roasted garlic aioli with fries & pickle

Vegan BLT

$16.00

Toasted rye bread, vegan basil mayo, shredded lettuce, sliced fresh tomato & tempeh bacon served with fries

PIZZA

The Mediterranean Deep Dish

$16.00

Deep dish pizza with black olives, crumbled feta, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, house pizza sauce & pesto drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Deep Dish

$16.00

Buffalo chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese topped with a swirl of medium wing sauce & sliced green onions

Margherita Deep Dish

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, house pizza sauce & torn basil

Vegetarian Chicken Parm Deep Dish

$17.00

Crispy vegan chicken nuggies, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, house pizza sauce, fresh basil

Pepperoni Deep Dish

$15.00

Sliced pepperoni & house pizza sauce!

Cheese Deep Dish

$12.00

Simple, classic pizza with our base and house pizza sauce.

KNIFE & FORK

Josh's Fire Fish

$19.00

Beer battered haddock covered in wing sauce, served with tartar sauce, blue cheese dressing, lemon and fries.

Strip Steak

$34.00

12 ounce strip steak, mashed potato, roasted broccolini, topped with bourbon peppercorn sauce

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Grilled Norwegian Salmon

$25.00

Sustainably farmed Atlantic salmon filet, dill-lemon-horseradish cream, crushed red potatoes & roasted Brussels sprouts

Pot Roast

$17.00

Slow cooked beef chuck roast with carrots, onions, celery & potatoes with a Bake Placid dinner roll

Winter Veggie Stir-Fry

$14.00

Assortment of fresh seasonal vegetables fried with lo mein noodles in ginger teriyaki sauce, green onions, & crispy noodles

Chicken Chili & Cornbread

$14.00

Generous portion of white bean chicken chili over Bake Placid cornbread, topped with crumbled cornbread, green onion, sour cream

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer-battered haddock served with fries, lemon, & tartar sauce.

Mediterranean Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Mediterranean Shrimp Wrap. Chilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, black olives, greens & a pesto balsamic vinaigrette, served with a pickle & fries

KIDS' MENU

Pigs In A Blanket

$10.00

An all-beef hot dog wrapped in our pizza dough with American cheese, fries, BBQ sauce or honey mustard, carrot & celery sticks

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three chicken tenders, fries, side of BBQ or honey mustard, carrot & celery sticks.

Kid's Pita Pizza

$8.00

Pita base, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni.

DESSERTS

Mt Marcy Mud Cake

$10.00

Chocolate stout & oreo cookie crust, gooey chocolate brwonie with chocolate chips & more oreo pieces. Topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache & white chocolate.

Vegan Carrot Cake

$10.00

100% Vegan Carrot cake with a sprinkle of walnut praline on top

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$9.00

Seasonal Fruit Pie

$10.00

FREE SIDES

Extra Salad Dressing

Extra Wing Sauce

Extra Tartar Sauce

Extra Mayo

Extra Sour Cream

Extra Salsa

Extra Mango Habanero Aioli

Extra Roasted Garlic Aioli

CROWLERS

1 CROWLER

$12.00

2 CROWLERS

$22.00

3 CROWLERS

$30.00

4. 6, or 12 PACK

SUMMER ALE 4 PACK

$12.20

RUBY RED IPA 4 PACK

$12.20

TRUE COLOR 4 PACK

$12.20

GIANT 4 PACK

$16.20

BIG SLIDE 6 PACK GLASS

$12.30

UBU ALE 6 PACK CANS

$12.30

BIG SLIDE 12 PACK

$22.60

750ml LIMITED RELEASE

Bourbon Barrel Aged UBU

$22.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:15 am
Restaurant info

Lake Placid's premier brewpub since 1996.

Location

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid, NY 12946

Directions

Gallery
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Slide Brewery & Public House
orange star4.3 • 860
5686 Cascade Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Lake Clear Lodge
orange star4.8 • 4
6319 State Route 30 Lake Clear, NY 12945
View restaurantnext
Whiteface Club & Resort - Cafe on the Green
orange starNo Reviews
373 Whiteface Inn Lane Lake Placid, NY 12496
View restaurantnext
Whiteface Club & Resort
orange starNo Reviews
373 Whiteface Inn Lane Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Noon Mark Diner
orange star4.5 • 1,065
1770 NYS Route 73 Keene Valley, NY 12943
View restaurantnext
Caffe Rustica
orange star4.5 • 517
1936 Saranac Ave Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Placid

Big Slide Brewery & Public House
orange star4.3 • 860
5686 Cascade Road Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Caffe Rustica
orange star4.5 • 517
1936 Saranac Ave Lake Placid, NY 12946
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Placid
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston