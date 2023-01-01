A map showing the location of Lake Shack 1865 W State Rd 120View gallery

Lake Shack 1865 W State Rd 120

review star

No reviews yet

1865 W State Rd 120

Fremont, IN 46737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Breakfast Meals

Snow Lake Breakfast

$10.99

Two Eggs, Choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty, Hashbrowns & Toast

Corned Beef Hash

$9.99

Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs & Toast

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

English Muffin Topped with Ham, Two Eggs & Hollandaise Sauce

Snow Lake Benedict

$10.99

English Muffin Topped with Ham, Two Eggs, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato & Hollandaise Sauce

Skillet Breakfast

$10.99

Two Eggs, Two Cheeses, Ham, Bacon, Potatoes, Gravy & Toast

Omelets

House Omelet

$10.99

Three Eggs, Two Cheeses, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onion, Side of Salsa & Toast

Farmer's Omelet

$10.99

Three Eggs, Two Cheeses, Sausage, Potatoes, Onion, Mushrooms & Toast

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Threes Eggs, Two Cheeses, Mushrooms, Onions, Zucchini, Green Peppers, Tomato & Toast

Two Egg Omelet

$7.99

Your Choice of Two Toppings with Toast

Three egg Omelet

$9.99

Your Choice of Three Topping with Toast

Pancakes French Toast

Small Pancake

$2.99

Large Pancake

$3.99

Blueberry Pancake

$4.99

Banana Walnut Pancake

$5.99

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99+

Breakfast Croissant

$5.99

Fried Mush

$2.99+

Grits and Toast

$2.99+

Oatmeal and Toast

$4.99

French Toast

$3.99+

Ala Carte

One Egg

$1.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Toast

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Gravy

$2.99

Specials

$10 Special

$10.00

$11 Special

$11.00

$12 Special

$12.00

$13 Special

$13.00

$14 Special

$14.00

Lunch and Dinner

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Pretzels

$6.99

Shrimp Cocktail Dip

$10.99

Hot Pizza Dip

$10.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips and Queso

$6.99

SOUPS

Chili

Tomato Bisque

Lobster Bisque

Clam Chowder

SALADS

Garden Side Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Homemade Croutons

Chef Salad

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Onion, Green Peppers, Egg, Cheese & Homemade Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Black & Bleu Salad

$15.99

SANDWICHES

French Dip

$10.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded Tenderloin

$9.99

BLT

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Rueben

$8.99

Triple Decker Club

$11.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

BURGERS

Hangout Burger

$10.99

1/2 pound fresh burger with cheese

Chicago Burger

$12.99

Olive Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Bleu Bayou

$12.99

BASKETS

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.99

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Fish Basket

$13.99

Wings

$10.99+

SIDES

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Steak Fries

$2.99

Skinny Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Homemade Chips

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Blackening Seasoning

$0.99

Cheese

$0.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sour cream

$0.99

Japs

$0.99

Tortilla Chip Basket

$1.99

Spicy Seasoning

$0.99

DRESSING AND SAUCES

Add mild wing sauce

$0.99

Add hot wing sauce

$0.99

Mild Salsa

$2.99

Hot salsa

$2.99

Beer cheese

$1.99

Specials

$12 Special

$12.00

$15 Special

$15.00

$16 Special

$16.00

Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Cod Special

$21.00

Rib Special

$17.00

$13 Special

$13.00

2.00 taco special

$2.00

Merchandise

Coffee cups

Hang out only

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1865 W State Rd 120, Fremont, IN 46737

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Caruso's Restaurant, Angola Indiana
orange star3.5 • 87
2435 N 200 W ANGOLA, IN 46703
View restaurantnext
Bent Prop Pub
orange star4.4 • 127
632 Lake Drive Coldwater, MI 49036
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Kitchen & Ale - 113 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
113 S Main St Camden, MI 49232
View restaurantnext
Howie's on Hamilton - 3950 East Bellfontaine Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3950 East Bellfontaine Rd Hamilton, IN 46742
View restaurantnext
The Green Bean Coffee & Sweet Shop - 3970 E Bellefontaine Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3970 E Bellefontaine Rd Hamilton, IN 46742
View restaurantnext
Fireside Craft Burgers & Brews
orange starNo Reviews
101 S. Detroit St LaGrange, IN 46761
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fremont
Battle Creek
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Augusta
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Adrian
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston