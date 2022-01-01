A map showing the location of Lake Street Eats 4228 Lake StreetView gallery

Lake Street Eats 4228 Lake Street

review star

No reviews yet

4228 Lake Street

Bridgman, MI 49106

Shareables

BBQ nachos

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

1# of Jumbo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, Hot or Teriyaki Sauce

Lake Street Poutine

$12.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds atop crispy fries smothered in Housemade Gravy, Bacon and Scallions

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$16.00

Grilled Lamb Chops with mint salsa verde

LSE Crab Cakes

$17.00

Spicy crab cakes on top of our Stormy voodoo sauce

Teriyaki Filet Bites

$14.00

Teriyaki glaze, pineapple and sesame seeds

Voodoo Shrimp

$14.00

Flash fried seasoned shrimp served with Stormy voodoo sauce

Salad and Soup

Bisque

$9.00

Bisque included

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Sauteed shallots, parmesan, homemade croutons

Daily soup included

Grilled Asian Wedge

$12.00

Sauteed shallots, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Teriyaki Garlic Sauce

House included

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and red onion

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup of Chef's Soup of the Day

Cup Bisque

$5.00

Cup Soup of the day

$4.00

Handhelds

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Sauteed shallots and melted Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough Bread.

Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce and Tomato topped with Citrus Aioli

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Whitefish with mango salsa, avocado, citrus aioli and Tortilla Chips

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.00

Golden tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Italian beef Sandwich

$12.00

Carmelized onion and Giardiniera on a toasted Garlic Parmesan Roll.

LSE Burger

$13.00

8 oz Burger topped with carmelized onion, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard

Weko Beach Burger

$8.00

1/4# Burger with ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion

Entrees

12 oz Ribeye Dinner

$28.00

Grilled to your liking and topped with parmesan herb butter and sauteed shallots

Smothered 8 oz Sirloin

$18.00

Grilled and Smothered with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Sea Bass Platter

$22.00

Pan fried in herbed butter topped with sauce of the day

Pasta

Margarita Alfredo

$17.00

Creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with the best Sundried Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Artichoke Hearts with fresh Basil and Nut Free Pesto Sauce

Pasta Puttanesca

$16.00

Classic Puttanesca sauce with tomatoes and capers

The Lake's Cajun Seafood Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp and Bay Scallops tossed in creamy Cajun Sauce with Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato

For the Kiddos

Cheesiest Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Creamy Mac N Cheese with side of Parmesan Bread and vegetable of the day

Grilled PB&J

$6.00

Thick Sliced Sourdough Bread with Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter with Fries and vegetable of the day

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Golden fried Chicken Tenders with fries and vegetable of the day

Desserts

Blueberry Cobbler

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Ice cream w choc sauce &whipped

$2.00

Kids' ice cream

$1.00

Strawberry cake

$7.00

Mimosa cupcake

$7.00

Chocolate Triffle

$7.00

Dessert of the day

$7.00

Bowl Of Icecream

$3.00

Sides

Basket Fries

$3.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Side sour cream

$0.50

Side Veggie

$3.00

Open food

Gin

Beefeater (Well)

$6.00

Beefeater 24

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Journeyman Gin

$11.00

Premium Dbl

$5.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Well Dbl

$3.00

Deaths Door

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.50

Cointreau

$10.50

Dbl liqueurs

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Jager

$7.00

Kaluha

$7.00

Remy Martin V

$8.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tequilia Rose

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Galliano

$8.00

Rum

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Bacardi (Well)

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Goslings

$6.00

Premium Dbl

$5.00

Ron Zacapa

$12.50

Well Dbl

$3.00

Mt Gay

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Don Q 151

$5.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

JW Black

$10.00

JW Red

$7.00

The Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Drabuie

$10.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Herradura anejo

$15.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Milagros Silver (Well)

$7.00

Patron

$14.00

Premium Dbl

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Well Dbl

$3.00

Cicncoro Blanco

$22.00

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Effen

$6.00

Good Boy

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Lake Life

$6.00

Premium Dbl

$5.00

Sobieski (Well)

$5.00

Titos

$7.00

True North Cherry

$8.00

Well Dbl

$3.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00Out of stock

Bulleit RYE

$8.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

High West

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Journeyman Featherbone

$13.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Premium Dbl whiskey

$7.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Traverse city

$9.00

Well Dbl whiskey

$3.00

Woodford

$12.00

Jack Daniels Black

$7.00

Jameson Black

$12.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Russell 10 year

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Journeyman Last Rye

$13.00

Journeyman Corset

$15.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bridgman Mule

$9.00

Citrus Refresher

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Liquid Lake

$9.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Blue Juice Special

$5.00

Beer

Alaskan amber

$6.00

Atwater dirty blonde

$5.00

Bells 2 hearted

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light Can

$2.75

Coors Light

$3.00

Freedom of Speech Session

$8.00

Haymarket pilsner

$5.00

Kolsch

$5.00

Kumbaya brown

$8.00

Mich ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Octoberfest

$4.00Out of stock

Odoul's

$3.00

Perrin Black Berry IPA

$5.00

Rolling rock

$2.75

Tapistry easy trippin

$8.00

Tapistry Mr. Orange

$8.00

Wheezin IPA

$5.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Quite Brite

$4.00

Red & White Wine

Conundrum Red BOTTLE

$40.00

Conundrum Red GLS

$10.00

Domaine Cab Franc BOTTLE

$32.00

FLEUR Rose BTL

$44.00

FLEUR Rose GLS

$11.00

Josh Cab 1/2 BTL

$19.00

JOSH Cab BTL

$37.00

Josh cab GLS

$10.00

Josh Chard BTL

$38.00

Josh Chard GLS

$11.00

Louis Martini Cab Sav BOTTLE

$48.00

Louis Martini Cab Sav GLS

$12.00

Meomi Chard BOTTLE

$40.00

MEOMI Chard GLS

$10.00

Meomi Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$48.00

Meomi Pinot Noir GLS

$11.00

MerSoleil Chard BOTTLE

$52.00

MerSoleil GLS

$12.00

Moscato BOTTLE

$32.00

Moscato GLS

$9.00

Open wine

Raymond 'R' Cab BOTTLE

$44.00

Riesling BOTTLE

$40.00

Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$32.00

Sauv Blanc GLS

$10.00

Verterra Dry Riesling GLS

$10.00

Rose & Sparkling

Fleur de Prairie

$44.00

Fleur De Prairie GLS

$11.00

Segura Rose

$9.25

Zonin Prosecco

$9.00

Ciders, seltzers, & sangria

Cut & Run Vodka Cocktail

$8.00

Farm stand cherry

$8.00

Farm stand grapefruit

$8.00

Gold Coast Tiki Rum Cocktail

$8.00

paloma seltzer

$8.00

Red sangria

$7.00

Virtue cider

$5.00

White sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Triple Jam

$5.00

Peach sangria

$7.00

Good Boy Seltzer

$6.00

Open bar

Open bar

$2 Domestic

$2.00

N/A Bevs

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Choc Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet

$2.50

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Oj

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Food specials

Lamb Shank

$18.00

Barbacoa

$13.00

Sausage Arabiatta

$15.00

Brisket

$13.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.00

Fajitas

$16.00

Jamaican Chicken

$12.00

Wings

$11.00

Loaded Potatoes

$12.00

Meatloaf

$13.00

Catfish

$14.00

Provoletta

$14.00

Salmon

$20.00

Spicy Asian

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Special burger

$10.00

Steak Nachos

$13.00

Sausage Sub

$12.00

Whitefish

$15.00

Petit steak

$16.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Ketel Orange

$12.00

DBL Sobieski

$8.00

DBL Sobieski Rasp

$8.00

DBL Sobieski Vanilla

$8.00

DBL Stoli Blue

$12.00

DBL Stoli Caramel

$12.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

Good Boy

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Citron

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel Orange

$7.00

Sobieski

$5.00

Sobieski Rasp

$5.00

Sobieski Vanilla

$5.00

Stoli Blue

$7.00

Stoli Caramel

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Gin

Beefeater (Well)

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Journeyman Gin

$11.00

Tangueray

$7.00

Rum

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Bacardi (Well)

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Gosling'S

$10.00

DBL Meyers

$10.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$10.00

DBL Mount Gay

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$12.50

Goslings

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Meyers Silver

$6.00

Mount Gay

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Tequila

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$14.00

Casa Amigos Tequila

$13.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$16.00

DBL Milagros Silver

$14.00

DBL Patron Silver

$14.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Milagros Silver (Well)

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Whiskey

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jameson

$8.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Last Feather

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Journeyman Featherbone

$13.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Traverse city

$9.00

Screwball

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars 12Yr

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Jager

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Relax.....you're on Lake time!

Location

4228 Lake Street, Bridgman, MI 49106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

