Lake Street Eats 4228 Lake Street
No reviews yet
4228 Lake Street
Bridgman, MI 49106
Shareables
BBQ nachos
Chicken Wings
1# of Jumbo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of BBQ, Hot or Teriyaki Sauce
Lake Street Poutine
Wisconsin Cheese Curds atop crispy fries smothered in Housemade Gravy, Bacon and Scallions
Lollipop Lamb Chops
Grilled Lamb Chops with mint salsa verde
LSE Crab Cakes
Spicy crab cakes on top of our Stormy voodoo sauce
Teriyaki Filet Bites
Teriyaki glaze, pineapple and sesame seeds
Voodoo Shrimp
Flash fried seasoned shrimp served with Stormy voodoo sauce
Salad and Soup
Bisque
Bisque included
Caesar Salad
Sauteed shallots, parmesan, homemade croutons
Daily soup included
Grilled Asian Wedge
Sauteed shallots, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Teriyaki Garlic Sauce
House included
House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumber, tomato and red onion
Soup of the Day
Cup of Chef's Soup of the Day
Cup Bisque
Cup Soup of the day
Handhelds
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Sauteed shallots and melted Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
Blackened Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce and Tomato topped with Citrus Aioli
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Whitefish with mango salsa, avocado, citrus aioli and Tortilla Chips
Chicken Strip Basket
Golden tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Italian beef Sandwich
Carmelized onion and Giardiniera on a toasted Garlic Parmesan Roll.
LSE Burger
8 oz Burger topped with carmelized onion, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard
Weko Beach Burger
1/4# Burger with ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion
Entrees
Pasta
Margarita Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo sauce tossed with the best Sundried Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Artichoke Hearts with fresh Basil and Nut Free Pesto Sauce
Pasta Puttanesca
Classic Puttanesca sauce with tomatoes and capers
The Lake's Cajun Seafood Pasta
Shrimp and Bay Scallops tossed in creamy Cajun Sauce with Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach and Tomato
For the Kiddos
Cheesiest Mac N' Cheese
Creamy Mac N Cheese with side of Parmesan Bread and vegetable of the day
Grilled PB&J
Thick Sliced Sourdough Bread with Grape Jelly and Peanut Butter with Fries and vegetable of the day
KIDS Chicken Tenders
2 Golden fried Chicken Tenders with fries and vegetable of the day
Desserts
Sides
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Bourbon/Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit RYE
Bulliet Bourbon
Crown Royal
Evan Williams
High West
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Journeyman Featherbone
Makers Mark
Premium Dbl whiskey
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Traverse city
Well Dbl whiskey
Woodford
Jack Daniels Black
Jameson Black
Redemption Rye
Russell 10 year
Southern Comfort
Journeyman Last Rye
Journeyman Corset
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Bridgman Mule
Citrus Refresher
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Sazerac
Liquid Lake
Transfusion
Blue Juice Special
Beer
Alaskan amber
Atwater dirty blonde
Bells 2 hearted
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light Can
Coors Light
Freedom of Speech Session
Haymarket pilsner
Kolsch
Kumbaya brown
Mich ultra
Miller High Life
Miller lite
Modelo
Octoberfest
Odoul's
Perrin Black Berry IPA
Rolling rock
Tapistry easy trippin
Tapistry Mr. Orange
Wheezin IPA
Blue moon
Blood Orange
Quite Brite
Red & White Wine
Conundrum Red BOTTLE
Conundrum Red GLS
Domaine Cab Franc BOTTLE
FLEUR Rose BTL
FLEUR Rose GLS
Josh Cab 1/2 BTL
JOSH Cab BTL
Josh cab GLS
Josh Chard BTL
Josh Chard GLS
Louis Martini Cab Sav BOTTLE
Louis Martini Cab Sav GLS
Meomi Chard BOTTLE
MEOMI Chard GLS
Meomi Pinot Noir BOTTLE
Meomi Pinot Noir GLS
MerSoleil Chard BOTTLE
MerSoleil GLS
Moscato BOTTLE
Moscato GLS
Open wine
Raymond 'R' Cab BOTTLE
Riesling BOTTLE
Sauv Blanc BOTTLE
Sauv Blanc GLS
Verterra Dry Riesling GLS
Ciders, seltzers, & sangria
Open bar
Food specials
Lamb Shank
Barbacoa
Sausage Arabiatta
Brisket
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Fajitas
Jamaican Chicken
Wings
Loaded Potatoes
Meatloaf
Catfish
Provoletta
Salmon
Spicy Asian
Shrimp Tacos
Special burger
Steak Nachos
Sausage Sub
Whitefish
Petit steak
Scotch/Bourbon
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relax.....you're on Lake time!
4228 Lake Street, Bridgman, MI 49106
