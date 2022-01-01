Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lake Street Kitchen + Bar

905 Reviews

$$

1101 Lake St

Oak Park, IL 60301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters + Soup

Country Olives

$5.00

Platter of Plenty

$15.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$9.00

Burrata + Fig

$16.00

Stone Hearth Meatballs

$16.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$15.00

Spinach + Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00+

Seasonal Special Soup

$6.00+

Meatball Sliders

$18.00

Salads

EAT Cobb

$17.00

Spinach + Pear

$16.00

The Kitchen Sink

$16.00

Little Lake Street

$9.00

Sandwiches

Beef + Cheddar Panini

$17.00

Caribbean Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Turkey + Swiss Panini

$16.00

Pulled Pork Cubano

$17.00

BLT + Avocado

$16.00

California Club

$17.00

Made-On-Marion-Melt

$14.00

Flatbreads

Steak + Manchego Flatbread

$19.00

Grape + Rosemary

$15.00

Chicken + Pesto Flatbread

$18.00

Sausage + Pepper Flatbread

$18.00

Prosciutto + Fig Flatbread

$18.00

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Spinach + Artichoke Flatbread

$15.00

Arugula + Garlic Flatbread

$15.00

Sides

Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Misc 50¢ Side

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Black Beans

$5.00

Chicken

$8.00

Mahi mahi

$12.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Steak

$13.00

Garlic Flatbread

$7.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Baguette

$2.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Nutella Panini

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Cheese + Fruit

$8.00

Late Night

Hot Buttered Pretzel

$9.00

Blue Cheese Chips

$9.00

Happy Hour

Pretzel

$4.50

Blue Cheese Chips

$4.50

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Filbert Ginger Beer

$3.50

Filbert Root Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sparkling Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger ale

$3.50

Coffee/Tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee - Regular

$3.00

Coffee- Decaf

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Dessert - KITCHEN

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Baked Brownie

$10.00

Smore

$14.00

Dessert - BAR

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Godiva-tini

$15.00

Espresso-tini

$14.00

Pistachio-tini

$14.00

Brandy Blvd.

$15.00Out of stock

The Hazel

$14.00

Gimme Gimme

$14.00

Smell the Roses

$9.00

Boulder Beer CHOCOLATE SHAKE PORTER

$7.00

Founder PORTER

$6.00

Valentines Special

Dinner for Two

$150.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family-owned + Farm-to-table American fare, craft beers + cocktails, plus global wines in a rustic spot in the heart of Oak Park!

Location

1101 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301

Directions

Gallery
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar image
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar image
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Q-BBQ Oak Park
orange star4.6 • 1,181
124 N. Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Sugar Fixe Patisserie
orange starNo Reviews
119 N Marion St Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Da Pizza Company- Oak Park - 421 N. Harlem Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
421 N. Harlem Ave. Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
HECHO
orange star4.8 • 216
1053 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Kalamata Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 258
105 N Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Lea French Street Food - 106 North Marion
orange star3.5 • 133
106 North Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Park

Maya del Sol
orange star4.7 • 3,320
144 South Oak Park Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Q-BBQ Oak Park
orange star4.6 • 1,181
124 N. Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
orange star4.6 • 942
734 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Surf's Up - Oak Park
orange star4.4 • 734
6427 North Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Wild Onion Tied House - Oak Park
orange star4.2 • 372
1111 South Blvd Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Kalamata Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 258
105 N Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Park
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston