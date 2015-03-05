Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Lake Tahoe AleWOrX

2050 LAKE TAHOE BLVD.

S LAKE TAHOE, CA 96150

Order Again

Popular Items

Small Bites

Wood-Fired Chicken Wings

$18.00

Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Mango Habanero, served with carrots and celery

Fruit, Veggie, Hummus Plate

$15.00

Beer Cheese Nachos

$19.00

Deep Dish Pasta

$19.00

Spinach Artichoke DIP

$19.00

Tacos

$17.00

Goat Cheese Plate

$18.00

Potato Skins

$16.00

Pizza Chips

$19.00

Cup Of Soup

$8.00

Soup of the day

Soup Special Bread Bowl

$16.00

2oz Ranch

$1.50

8oz Ranch

$6.00

Pumpkin Pie A La Mode

$12.00

Salad

Barbietola Salad

$18.00

****This item has Nuts! Hearty mixed greens, Red Beets, Oranges, Almonds Shavings.

Rucola Salad

$17.00

*****This item has NUTS!! Hearty mixed greens, fresh fennel, feta, sliced granny smith apples, pickled red onion, almonds shavings, basil lime zest vinaigrette

Ceasar

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Diced cherry tomatoes, croutons

Summer Salad

$18.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

CYO Pies

Pizza Bianca

$19.00

Garlic, Oregano, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, and Basil

Pizza Margherita

$19.00

Crush Tomato, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Olive Oil, Basil

Pizza Marinara

$19.00

Crush Tomato, Garlic, Oregano, Olive Oil, Basil ******This pizza has NO cheese

Pizza Verde

$19.00

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil

Specialty Pies

Artichoke Chicken

$26.00

Garlic oil, Roasted garlic, Chicken, Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Feta, Artichoke Hearts

Avventura

$26.00

******This item has PINE NUTS! Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Roasted garlic, Sausage, Fresh jalapeno, Pepperoni, Pine nuts, Cherry tomatoe

Carne

$26.00

Crushed tomato, Mozzarella, Soppressata, Pepperoni, Sausage

Pera

$26.00

Honey, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Pears, Fresh arugula

Salsiccia

$26.00

Crushed tomato, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Hot Italian sausage

Tartufo

$26.00

Crushed tomato, Prosciutto diparma, Mozzarella, Arugula, Mushrooms, Truffle oil

Uovo

$26.00

Crushed tomato, Mozzarella, Prosciutto diparma, Burratta, Arugula, Bacon, Egg

Veggie Feast

$26.00

*****This item has PINE NUTS!!! Crushed tomato, Broccolini, Artichokes, Grilled onions, Kalamata olives, Cherry tomato, Jalapeno, Spinach, Arugula, Mushrooms, Pine nuts, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Zucca

$26.00

Butternut squash puree, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Provolone, Sage oil, Fennel, Bacon

BBQ Pizza

$26.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Cajun Shrimp Sandwich

$21.00

Spicy remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dutch Crunch Roll Options; Chips or Salad

Italian Sandwich

$21.00

French Dip Sandwich

$21.00

Thinly Sliced "Prime Rib", Roasted mushrooms, Onions, and Provolone Cheese. Options: Chips or a Salad

Kids Menus

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$14.00

Kids Pasta with Marinara

$14.00

Kids Plain Pasta

$14.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

NA Bev

Soda

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

