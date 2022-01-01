Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Lake and Bake Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

17201 Business 13

Branson West, MO 65737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Party Barge
Sunset on the Deck

BYO Pizza

Build Your Own

$16.00+

Design your own pizza with all the delicious toppings you love!

Specialty Pie's

Deck Boat

Deck Boat

$20.99+

Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Ground Beef, Canadian bacon, Bacon bits,

Sunset on the Deck

Sunset on the Deck

$20.99+

Olive oil, Garlic White Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichoke heart, Feta Cheese

Swim Dock

Swim Dock

$20.99+

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Chicken, Bacon Bits, Onions, Black olives

Fish and Ski

Fish and Ski

$20.99+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Black Olives,

Water Wings

Water Wings

$20.99+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella x 2!

The Slalom

The Slalom

$20.99+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni,

Party Barge

Party Barge

$20.99+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives,

Boatin Bacon

Boatin Bacon

$20.99+

Olive Oil, Garlic White Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon Bits, Pineapple

The Sun Burn!

The Sun Burn!

$20.99+

Habanero Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Pepperoni, spicy Italian Sausage, Red pepper slices, Jalapeno Slices, Green Peppers, Black Olives,

The Skinny Dipper

$20.99+

Garlic White Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Sun dried Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Mozzarella

Breakfast Pizza

Hello Sunshine

Hello Sunshine

Cheese sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Eggs, Green Peppers, Bacon,

Topwater

Topwater

Cheese sauce, Mozzarella, Breakfast sausage, Onions, Eggs

The Mountie

The Mountie

Cheese sauce, Mozzarella, Onions, Eggs, Green Peppers, Canadian Bacon,

Garlic Breadsticks

Cheesy, buttery, garlic breadsticks with Marinara sauce.

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.49

Garlic, Olive oil, Cheese and special spices and herbs surrounding a tasty cup of marinara sauce!!!

Cookies

12 delicious take and bake chocolate chip cookies!

Cookies

$5.99Out of stock

12 delicious take and bake chocolate chip cookies!

2 liter soda

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

2 liter tea

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweet

$3.99

20 oz soda

Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Dasani

$1.99

28 oz Body Armour

Mango

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

28 oz Powerade

28oz powerade

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take, Bake, Relax---------You're at the Lake!!!!

Location

17201 Business 13, Branson West, MO 65737

Directions

Gallery
Lake and Bake Pizza image
Lake and Bake Pizza image
Lake and Bake Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

SLICE
orange starNo Reviews
482 Branson Landing BLVD Branson, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Hook and Ladder Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
26 Downing Street Hollister, MO 65672
View restaurantnext
Piccolo
orange starNo Reviews
107 W ALDERSGATE DR STE 1 Nixa, MO 65714
View restaurantnext
Mr. Gilberti's Place - Hollister, MO
orange star4.5 • 948
1451 Acacia Club Rd Hollister, MT 65672
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Branson West

Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 49
18050 Hwy 13 Business Branson West, MO 65737
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Branson West
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston