  • Home
  • /
  • Blue Jay
  • /
  • Lake Arrowhead Kitchen Co. - (Pick up inside Santiago's)
BG picView gallery

Lake Arrowhead Kitchen Co. (Pick up inside Santiago's)

review star

No reviews yet

27226 California 189

Inside Santiago's Taco Shop

Blue Jay, CA 92317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Pollo Crispy Kitchen

Combos

Combos

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Cole Slaw, Mac & Cheese, Fries, Drink

Parties

Extras and Sides

Drinks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a pop-up kitchen, preparing your favorite dishes in a locally owned restaurant! You can order online and pick up at Santiago's 27226 Hwy 189, Blue Jay CA 92317. See you soon!

Website

Location

27226 California 189, Inside Santiago's Taco Shop, Blue Jay, CA 92317

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub - Blue Jay Village
orange starNo Reviews
27214 State Hwy 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurantnext
Santiago's Taco Shop
orange star4.0 • 170
27226 State Hwy 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurantnext
The Cadillac Cowboy - 28200 Hwy189 unit r215
orange starNo Reviews
28200 Hwy189 unit r215 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
View restaurantnext
Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink
orange starNo Reviews
28200 Highway 189, Suite B-100 Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352
View restaurantnext
mi lindo sinaloa SB - 4360 n Sierra way
orange starNo Reviews
4360 n Sierra way San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0135 - San Bernardino (Sierra Way) NEW
orange starNo Reviews
3993 N. Sierra Way San Bernardino, CA 92405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Blue Jay

Santiago's Taco Shop
orange star4.0 • 170
27226 State Hwy 189 Blue Jay, CA 92317
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Blue Jay
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Hesperia
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Apple Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Victorville
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cucamonga
review star
Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston